Using one of the best iPad keyboard cases goes a long way toward streamlining your workflow on the iPad. The 8th generation iPad (2020) is a well-priced workhorse and a great iPad for students, educators, or just about anyone. For my money, the best overall keyboard case for the 8th-generation iPad is the Logitech Combo Touch for iPad with its trackpad, Smart Connector, iPadOS shortcut keys, and full-sized backlit keyboard. Keep in mind that this iPad is the same size as its predecessor, the 2019 7th-generation iPad, so a keyboard case for one will fit both.
- Best Overall: Logitech Combo Touch for iPad
- Best Value: Inateck Keyboard Case for iPad
- Sleekest: Apple Smart Keyboard
- Best Rugged Keyboard: Logitech Rugged Keyboard Folio for iPad
- Best Value with Trackpad: TYPECASE Touch
- Best Colorways: Fintie Keyboard Case for New iPad 8th Gen
Best Overall: Logitech Combo Touch for iPad
Take advantage of that fantastic trackpad functionality with this keyboard case from Logitech. The full-sized keyboard is backlit for ease of use in low light and it has iPadOS shortcut keys. The flexible design supports four different use modes, such as video-viewing and sketching angles for ultimate flexibility. The Smart Connector makes connecting your iPad to the keyboard super easy and eliminates the need for connecting via Bluetooth. It also allows the keyboard to charge from the iPad, so it never needs to be charged separately.
Pros:
- Trackpad
- Smart Connector
- Backlit, full-size keyboard
- iPadOS shortcut keys
Cons:
- Pricey
Best Overall
Logitech Combo Touch for iPad
Feature-rich
The trackpad, Smart Connector, full-sized backlit keys, and iPadOS shortcut keys make this easily one of the best iPad keyboard cases.
Best Value: Inateck Keyboard Case for iPad
This is one of the best iPad keyboard cases you can get for such a low price point. Though it's designed for the 2019 iPad, it will fit the 2020 iPad just as well. Charge it for just two or three hours and you're good for 90 days. The keyboard case is thin and light, just 1.5 centimeters thick and weighing 0.7 pounds. Adjustable angles, backlit keyboard, and iPad shortcut keys streamline your workflow. Once you connect the Bluetooth keyboard to your iPad, the keyboard will turn on automatically when you set it up.
Pros:
- Well-priced
- Backlit keyboard
- Ultra-light and thin
Cons:
- No trackpad
- No Smart Connector
Best Value
Inateck Keyboard Case for iPad
Bang for your buck
This lightweight iPad companion is a good keyboard case for not a lot of money.
Sleekest: Apple Smart Keyboard
Who says a keyboard case has to be bulky? If you're looking for a sleek and elegant keyboard case that also protects your iPad's screen, check out the slim and trim Smart Keyboard from Apple. You know it "just works," and it looks and feels amazing to use. Since it has a Smart Connector, there's no need to mess with Bluetooth or charge your keyboard. You can trust Apple to make one of the best iPad keyboard cases. This one is also compatible with the iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Air (3rd generation), and the 2019 iPad (7th generation.)
Pros:
- Slim and lightweight
- Smart Connector
- Elegant Apple style and functionality
Cons:
- Pricey
- Doesn't cover the back of the iPad
- No trackpad
Sleekest
Apple Smart Keyboard
Slim style
If you're looking for a lightweight, elegant, and ultra-portable keyboard case, this is your pick.
Best Rugged Keyboard: Logitech Rugged Keyboard Folio for iPad
Looking for something a little more rough and tumble? This shock-absorbant case exceeds military drop-test standards. It's got that magical Smart Connector that eliminates the need for Bluetooth and keyboard charging. There's a convenient loop for your Apple Pencil or another stylus. It has four use modes so you can type, sketch, view videos, and read, all without ever having to remove the keyboard case.
Pros:
- Smart Connector
- Rugged case exceeds military drop-test standards
- Stylus/Apple Pencil loop
- Four use modes
Cons:
- Pricey
- No trackpad
Best Rugged Keyboard
Logitech Rugged Keyboard Folio for iPad
Protective
This rugged keyboard case is both protective and functional with a Smart Connector for easy connection and charging.
Best Value with Trackpad: TYPECASE Touch
This lightweight yet protective keyboard case has a 2.4-inch built-in trackpad. This is a flexible-use case with a 360-degree hinge that can be configured for seven different modes: laptop, tent, corner, tablet, stand, share, and protect. The Bluetooth keyboard is backlit in 10 different colors. Choose from several color options.
Pros:
- Trackpad
- Backlit in 10 colors
- 360-degree hinge allows seven use modes
- Well-priced
Cons:
- No Smart Connector
Best Value with Trackpad
TYPECASE Touch
Trackpad magic
You don't have to pay top dollar to get a flexible keyboard option with a trackpad.
Best Colorways: Fintie Keyboard Case for New iPad 8th Gen
Let's not pretend like the look of your case doesn't matter. While many of us are fine with black or gray, some of us like something a bit more colorful. Fintie offers a bunch of colors and fashion-forward, colorful patterns. The folio-style case has a soft TPU back and a removable Bluetooth keyboard. When you use the folio without the keyboard, it has sleep/wake functionality. There's a slot for your Apple Pencil, so you don't have to worry about it rolling away.
Pros:
- Colorful choices
- Keyboard is removable
- Apple Pencil slot
- Well-priced
Cons:
- No trackpad
- No Smart Connector
Best Colorways
Fintie Keyboard Case for New iPad 8th Gen
Fun and functional
Choose from a variety of colorful options with this fun yet functional iPad keyboard case.
Bottom line
All of these options are great iPad keyboard cases, but my favorite of the bunch is the Logitech Combo Touch for iPad. It has all of the features I look for, especially the trackpad. Having a trackpad iPad keyboard is a major time-saver.
I do love a Smart Connector and find it far faster and more convenient than connecting via Bluetooth. I always have a million accessories that need charging, but the Smart Connector eliminates the need to charge separately. The keyboard charges automatically via the iPad itself. The keyboard being full-sized makes it comfortable for typing, and backlighting allows you to work in low light. The iPadOS shortcut keys are a nice touch. This is on the slightly bulky size, but it is a fully protective case, front and back. Whether you're in an office or the classroom, this iPad keyboard case gets the job done.
