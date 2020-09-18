Best iPad (2020) Keyboard Cases iMore 2020

Using one of the best iPad keyboard cases goes a long way toward streamlining your workflow on the iPad. The 8th generation iPad (2020) is a well-priced workhorse and a great iPad for students, educators, or just about anyone. For my money, the best overall keyboard case for the 8th-generation iPad is the Logitech Combo Touch for iPad with its trackpad, Smart Connector, iPadOS shortcut keys, and full-sized backlit keyboard. Keep in mind that this iPad is the same size as its predecessor, the 2019 7th-generation iPad, so a keyboard case for one will fit both.

Take advantage of that fantastic trackpad functionality with this keyboard case from Logitech. The full-sized keyboard is backlit for ease of use in low light and it has iPadOS shortcut keys. The flexible design supports four different use modes, such as video-viewing and sketching angles for ultimate flexibility. The Smart Connector makes connecting your iPad to the keyboard super easy and eliminates the need for connecting via Bluetooth. It also allows the keyboard to charge from the iPad, so it never needs to be charged separately. Pros: Trackpad

Smart Connector

Backlit, full-size keyboard

iPadOS shortcut keys Cons: Pricey

Best Value: Inateck Keyboard Case for iPad

This is one of the best iPad keyboard cases you can get for such a low price point. Though it's designed for the 2019 iPad, it will fit the 2020 iPad just as well. Charge it for just two or three hours and you're good for 90 days. The keyboard case is thin and light, just 1.5 centimeters thick and weighing 0.7 pounds. Adjustable angles, backlit keyboard, and iPad shortcut keys streamline your workflow. Once you connect the Bluetooth keyboard to your iPad, the keyboard will turn on automatically when you set it up. Pros: Well-priced

Backlit keyboard

Ultra-light and thin Cons: No trackpad

No Smart Connector

Sleekest: Apple Smart Keyboard

Who says a keyboard case has to be bulky? If you're looking for a sleek and elegant keyboard case that also protects your iPad's screen, check out the slim and trim Smart Keyboard from Apple. You know it "just works," and it looks and feels amazing to use. Since it has a Smart Connector, there's no need to mess with Bluetooth or charge your keyboard. You can trust Apple to make one of the best iPad keyboard cases. This one is also compatible with the iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Air (3rd generation), and the 2019 iPad (7th generation.) Pros: Slim and lightweight

Smart Connector

Elegant Apple style and functionality Cons: Pricey

Doesn't cover the back of the iPad

No trackpad

Best Rugged Keyboard: Logitech Rugged Keyboard Folio for iPad

Looking for something a little more rough and tumble? This shock-absorbant case exceeds military drop-test standards. It's got that magical Smart Connector that eliminates the need for Bluetooth and keyboard charging. There's a convenient loop for your Apple Pencil or another stylus. It has four use modes so you can type, sketch, view videos, and read, all without ever having to remove the keyboard case. Pros: Smart Connector

Rugged case exceeds military drop-test standards

Stylus/Apple Pencil loop

Four use modes Cons: Pricey

No trackpad

Best Value with Trackpad: TYPECASE Touch

This lightweight yet protective keyboard case has a 2.4-inch built-in trackpad. This is a flexible-use case with a 360-degree hinge that can be configured for seven different modes: laptop, tent, corner, tablet, stand, share, and protect. The Bluetooth keyboard is backlit in 10 different colors. Choose from several color options. Pros: Trackpad

Backlit in 10 colors

360-degree hinge allows seven use modes

Well-priced Cons: No Smart Connector

Best Colorways: Fintie Keyboard Case for New iPad 8th Gen