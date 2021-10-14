Best iPad accessories for musicians iMore 2021

The Apple iPad and iPad Pro are quickly replacing computers for many users, and the same is true for musicians. Since iPads are smaller, more portable, and (usually) more affordable than their MacBook counterparts, they can be a lot more convenient to bring back and forth from home to studio or even to music gigs. For anyone putting together a music studio on an iPad, these are the best iPad accessories for musicians.

Making music with iPad

You can make all your musical dreams come true with an iPad, but you'll probably need a few key accessories along the way. One of the most essential tools for instrumental musicians is a digital interface like the IK Multimedia iRig Pro. This compact device provides the instant connection you need between your instruments or equipment and the iPad.

And no matter what kind of musician you are, you'll need to listen to your own work as you make it. That's what studio headphones are for. We recommend the beyerdynamic DT 880 for accuracy, noise-cancellation, and comfort. Any musician can benefit from owning a few of the best iPad accessories for musicians when it comes time to make music on the iPad.