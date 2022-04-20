Best iPad Air 4 cases iMore 2022

The best iPad Air 4 cases will not only help protect your iPad Air 4 but they'll also add style and functionality to your iPad. Many of the best iPad Air 4 cases will hold your Apple Pencil, so you don't lose it, some will offer a keyboard, and almost all will take advantage of the auto sleep/wake feature, so you don't have to worry about shutting off your screen. The best iPad is the iPad you want to carry around everywhere and show off, so here are the best iPad Air 4 cases to pair with it.

Apple's Standard iPad Case : Smart Folio for iPad Air 10.9-inch (5th and 4th Generation) Staff Pick The Smart Folio is the standard case that Apple sells for every iPad model, and it's a classic. It's made from a single piece of polyurethane that wraps around the iPad Air 4 like a glove. The flap portion offers sleep/wake functionality, and it folds behind to make a stand. Plus, the case is Apple Pencil compatible — what more could you need? $79 at Apple

From $78 at Amazon Protection on a budget : Ztotop Case for iPad Air 4 This solid, protective case covers your iPad from front to back. The back of the case is a flexible TPU, and the front flap is polyurethane leather outside and microfiber inside. The front flap does fold back into a stand and has sleep/wake functionality. The back portion has a slot specifically for the Apple Pencil — it's placed just right so that the Apple Pencil can charge while it's safely held in its slot. From $15 at Amazon Clear back cover : TiMOVO Case for iPad Air 4 Sometimes you don't need anything fancy, and the TiMOVO Case is simplicity at its finest. This case has flexible TPU edges with air pillow technology to absorb shocks. The back is a thin, hard, and clear PC, so you can show off that blue or green color if you want. The case is compatible with the Apple Pencil, so you can charge it up without removing the case. Raised bumps in the corners and around the camera module give your camera extra protection. $10 at Amazon The best keyboard case : 11-inch Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Air Apple devices tend to feel a bit magical, and this keyboard case is no exception. The Magic Keyboard is pricey, but it's the ultimate keyboard case for the iPad Air 4. The beautiful cantilever design, scissor mechanism backlit keyboard, and trackpad for multi-touch gestures and cursor control make it the best overall pick. $299 at Apple

$299 at Amazon A more defined look : ESR Urban Folio Case for iPad Air 4 This two-tone and textured case is lined with microfiber and looks like a journal as you carry it around. It can fold over itself for two different standing viewing angles, which is great for when you want to watch a movie, and it has a place for your Apple Pencil, so you don't lose it. Plus, it activates the auto sleep/wake feature. From $26 at ESR Heavy-duty protection : Ztotop Heavy-Duty Case for iPad Air 4 If you want protection, look no further — the Ztotop Heavy-Duty Case will keep your iPad Air 4 secure. This dual-layered design is made from TPU to absorb shock from tumbles off the desk and a hard polycarbonate to protect your iPad Air 4 from scratches and scuffs. It even has a built-in screen protector that doesn't interfere with sensitivity and an Apple Pencil holder to boot. From $25 at Amazon

The best iPad 4 Air cases for the best iPad right now

Cases can be more than just protection. From adding personal flair to giving you cool features like a keyboard, the best iPad cases are going to make your iPad Air 4 an absolute dream of carrying around and working on.

If you have the money, we highly recommend the Apple Smart Folio. It's simple, beautifully designed, and gives your iPad Air 4 that gentle hug of protection and added functionality you're looking for. There's a reason Apple has been making the Smart Folio for all its iPad models for years — people love it.

Of course, you don't have to spend that much money, because the ESR Folio Case is almost as beautiful. Its two-toned book look makes it stand out in a sea of iPad Air cases all made of hard materials, and it even has a little spot for the Apple Pencil to call home.

Lastly, Ztotop heavy-duty case is great for those who want a lot of protection. If you're worried about damaging your iPad Air 4 at all, this is the case that will give you the peace of mind you need.