Best iPad Air 4 Cases iMore 2020

The best iPad Air 4 cases will not only help protect your iPad Air 4 but they'll also add style and functionality to your iPad. Many of the best iPad Air 4 cases will hold your Apple Pencil, so you don't lose it, some will offer a keyboard, and almost all will take advantage of the auto sleep/wake feature, so you don't have to worry about shutting off your screen. The best iPad is the iPad you want to carry around everywhere and show off, so here are the best iPad Air 4 cases to pair with it.

The best iPad 4 Air cases for the best iPad right now

Cases can be more than just protection. From adding personal flair and style to giving you cool features like a keyboard, the best iPad Air 4 cases are going to make your iPad Air 4 an absolutely dream of carrying around and working on.

If you have the money, we highly recommend the Apple Smart Folio. It's simple, beautifully designed, and it gives your iPad Air 4 that gentle hug of protection and adding does of functionality you're looking for. There's a reason Apple has been making the Smart Folio for all its iPad models for years — people love it.

Of course, you don't have to spend that much money, because the ESR Folio Case is almost as beautiful. Its two-toned book look makes it stand out in a sea of iPad Air cases all made of hard materials, and it even has a little spot for the Apple Pencil to call home.

Lastly, Ztotop heavy-duty case is great for those who want a lot of protection. If you're worried about damaging your iPad Air 4 at all, this is the case that will give you the peace of mind you need.