Best cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) iMore 2022
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is a powerhouse with the M1 chip. Its large Liquid Retina XDR display, slim size, and 5G connectivity make it ideal for both work and play, in the office or on the go. The fifth-generation 2021 model is slightly thicker than the previous generation, so some older cases will not fit the newer model. Protect your investment with one of the best cases for the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
- Rainbow of color choices: Soke New iPad Pro 12.9 Case 2021 with Pencil Holder
- Top of the line: Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (5th generation)
- Slim protection: Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) - Colors vary
- Smart connection: Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)
- Classy option: WaterField iPad Pro Sleeve
- Artsy: Fintie SlimShell Case for iPad Pro 12.9-inch
- Tough: Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Designed for iPad Pro 12.9 inch Case 2021 5th Generation
- Just the back: ESR Matte Case Compatible with iPad Pro 12.9 Inch 2021 (5th Generation)
- Simple sleeve: Comfyable Tablet Sleeve for iPad Pro 12.9 Inch
- Elegant folio: ProCase iPad Pro 12.9 Inch Case
- All-over protection: Nillkin Case for Apple iPad Pro 12.9 2021/2020
- Many angles: ZtotopCases for New iPad Pro 12.9 Inch Case 2021 5th Generation
Rainbow of color choices: Soke New iPad Pro 12.9 Case 2021 with Pencil HolderStaff Pick
You got lots of color options for this nice all-around case. You get front and back protection, as well as a pencil holder that houses your Apple Pencil when not in use. The front cover is lined with microfiber and folds into a stand when not in use. The back cover is soft and sturdy TPU.
Top of the line: Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (5th generation)
Apple's gorgeous cantilevered design is more than good-looking. It adds functionality to your iPad Pro, making it about as close to a laptop as you can get, with a trackpad, USB-C port for pass-through charging, and an incredible typing experience. When you're not using it, just fold it up, and it protects your iPad on the go. Choose black or white.
Slim protection: Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) - Colors vary
Apple's Smart Folio offers a bit of protection with a pop of color. A single piece of polyurethane wraps around the front and back of the iPad Pro, while the front cover wraps around to act as a stand when needed. The iPad's Sleep/Wake function is activated magnetically each time you open and close the cover. Choose from a handful of colors.
Smart connection: Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)
Less expensive than Apple's Magic Keyboard, this keyboard case uses Apple's Smart Connector technology, so you don't have to connect it via Bluetooth. Just put the iPad in place and start typing. The trackpad gives you that laptop experience with a much smaller form factor.
Classy option: WaterField iPad Pro Sleeve
Cushioned with neoprene and wrapped in your choice of a ballistic nylon shell or tan waxed canvas, WaterField's SleeveCase is available in different colors and styles. The base model is large enough to hold both your iPad Pro and a Smart Keyboard; there is also a slightly larger one if you want it to hold the Magic Keyboard too. Add an optional shoulder strap if you like.
Artsy: Fintie SlimShell Case for iPad Pro 12.9-inch
Simple and functional, this case has a clear plastic shell that protects the back of your iPad Pro and a folding front cover with Sleep/Wake functionality. A built-in Apple Pencil slot supports wireless charging. Fold the front cover back to use it as a stand upright so you can watch videos or at a lower angle for drawing, writing, or typing. Choose from a few colorful, artsy looks.
Tough: Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Designed for iPad Pro 12.9 inch Case 2021 5th Generation
Spigen's Air Cushion Technology protects your iPad in case of drops and bumps, while the cover folds back for use as a stand. The case also conveniently stores your Apple Pencil when not in use. Carbon fiber detailing and a matte finish give the case a cool, industrial look.
Just the back: ESR Matte Case Compatible with iPad Pro 12.9 Inch 2021 (5th Generation)
If you just want some protection for the back of your iPad, consider this simple TPU case from ESR. Precision cut-outs allow all of your buttons and ports to work as expected. It does have a built-in pencil holder to keep your Apple Pencil in place and charging while not in use. Choose from black or white.
Simple sleeve: Comfyable Tablet Sleeve for iPad Pro 12.9 Inch
This nice-looking yet reasonably-priced sleeve is sized to fit both your iPad Pro and a Magic Keyboard or other case inside. The durable outside and soft velvet lining inside will keep your iPad Pro safe and cozy when you're on the move. Choose from several colorways.
Elegant folio: ProCase iPad Pro 12.9 Inch Case
This case looks right at home at the office, with a covering that resembles a suit material. The built-in pencil holder charges your Apple Pencil when not in use. The folio stands your iPad at two different viewing angles for a variety of tasks.
All-over protection: Nillkin Case for Apple iPad Pro 12.9 2021/2020
The PU leather exterior, PC back panel, TPU border, and bumpers on four corners make this case super protective. The tri-fold front cover folds back into a stand and has Sleep/Wake functionality. You'll get all-over protection since this extra-tough case even has a sliding camera cover to protect the lens from dust and scratches.
Many angles: ZtotopCases for New iPad Pro 12.9 Inch Case 2021 5th Generation
If you like to prop your iPad Pro at different angles, check out this one from ZtotopCase. You can choose from six different secure angles. The Apple Pencil holder supports charging and the front cover supports Sleep/Wake functionality. Choose from several color options.
Which of the best cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is best for you?
Apple's 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a powerhouse device and it's certainly an investment worth protecting. If you just want a simple, inexpensive case, I'd recommend the Soke New iPad Pro 12.9 Case 2021 with Pencil Holder. Your entire iPad Pro is protected, both the front and the back. The front cover folds conveniently out of the way and acts as a stand. This case comes in many color options ranging from bright to sedate. The Apple Pencil slot keeps your stylus secure while it charges.
If you need your case to do more than just protect your iPad, consider Apple's top-of-the-line Magic Keyboard. Not only does it look amazing but it gets your iPad as close to computer functionality as you can get. It works with the iPad like a dream; they are literally made for each other.
While you're at it, don't forget to protect that gorgeous screen. We've rounded up the best screen protectors for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, so you can keep the screen pristine. If you prefer sleeves for your 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you can pick one made for earlier models because they will be interchangeable.
Whichever case you buy, be sure to check the listing carefully to make sure the case will fit your iPad model. Though fourth and fifth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro models have very similar dimensions they are not exactly the same. So, some older 2020 12.9-inch cases are not interchangeable with the newer ones.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Accessorize your 12.9-inch iPad Pro!
Want to outfit your 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the very best? Here are our recommendations.
Protect that gorgeous iPad Air 5 with a great case
Apple has announced its latest and greatest: the iPad Air 5. Keep it safe and protected inside one of these cases from day one.
Protect that beautiful, big 12.9-inch iPad Pro screen
Apple's flagship iPad is almost all screen. Keep that screen looking amazing with some protection.