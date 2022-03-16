Best cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) iMore 2022

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is a powerhouse with the M1 chip. Its large Liquid Retina XDR display, slim size, and 5G connectivity make it ideal for both work and play, in the office or on the go. The fifth-generation 2021 model is slightly thicker than the previous generation, so some older cases will not fit the newer model. Protect your investment with one of the best cases for the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Which of the best cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is best for you?

Apple's 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a powerhouse device and it's certainly an investment worth protecting. If you just want a simple, inexpensive case, I'd recommend the Soke New iPad Pro 12.9 Case 2021 with Pencil Holder. Your entire iPad Pro is protected, both the front and the back. The front cover folds conveniently out of the way and acts as a stand. This case comes in many color options ranging from bright to sedate. The Apple Pencil slot keeps your stylus secure while it charges.

If you need your case to do more than just protect your iPad, consider Apple's top-of-the-line Magic Keyboard. Not only does it look amazing but it gets your iPad as close to computer functionality as you can get. It works with the iPad like a dream; they are literally made for each other.

While you're at it, don't forget to protect that gorgeous screen. We've rounded up the best screen protectors for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, so you can keep the screen pristine. If you prefer sleeves for your 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you can pick one made for earlier models because they will be interchangeable.

Whichever case you buy, be sure to check the listing carefully to make sure the case will fit your iPad model. Though fourth and fifth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro models have very similar dimensions they are not exactly the same. So, some older 2020 12.9-inch cases are not interchangeable with the newer ones.