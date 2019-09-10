Don't wait until after your new iPhone arrives to get a case. If you're planning to get it on release day, you're going to want a case right away. Luckily, some case makers have their cases ready to go already. We've rounded up some of the best early-bird cases so you can have a case in hand before you get your iPhone. Grab one now so you'll be protected from day one.
This basic TPU case can be on your doorstep before you even order your new iPhone. It's clear so that you can show off that gorgeous new iPhone. Black is also an option if that's your preference. Reinforced corners offer extra protection in case of drops.
Marble is in, and this case is right on-trend. Of course, it's not made from actual marble; it's actually an ultra-slim TPU case. So, this case is more for scratch protection than heavy drops. GVIEWIN makes cases that fit just right, with the slightest lip around the bezel and camera for a little more protection.
If you're looking for something a bit more rugged, check out Temdan. It's got full-body coverage, including a built-in screen protector. The back is clear so you can still see that fancy new iPhone through the case.
This sharp-looking, non-bulky, slim TPU case protects your iPhone while adding an interesting aesthetic. The carbon fiber texture not only looks cool, but it also adds grip and resists fingerprints.
You can leave your wallet at home, the Innge iPhone Wallet Case has you covered. Stash your cards and cash inside; the magnetic flap closure keeps your valuables secure. The case also doubles as a kickstand, perfect for watching videos.
Nomad makes gorgeous leather iPhone cases that are just as protective as they are elegant. It's both sleek and supple with its blend of polycarbonate and full-grain premium Horween leather.
I'm a fan of Totallee's absolute minimalist cases. One of the first case makers to list cases for the newest iPhones, Totallee guarantees a perfect fit or a free replacement. Bear in mind that these cases are intended primarily for scratch protection and preserving the beautiful lines of the iPhone, not for major drop protection.
Kerf makes incredible, luxurious, hand-made wood cases and other iPhone products. Choose from over a dozen different wood species for different natural colors and patterns. The warmth of natural wood juxtaposed with cool glass and metal will make your iPhone stand out from the crowd.
Grip2ü's Slim iPhone Case is feather-light, but it has a grip band on the back, so you don't drop your iPhone while taking selfies. The careful design lets you charge your phone wirelessly with the case on, unlike most cases with grips on the back. It comes in six different colors, plus you can change out the grip band for different looks.
You get literally endless design options with CASETiFY's whimsical case. You can choose a slimmer case or a more protective one. Then, choose your bumper color. Finally, pick your design for the back. If the thousands offered aren't enough, you can custom create and upload your own.
For some people, there's just no substitute for the case created by Apple's own design team. Guaranteed to hug the iPhone 11's every curve, it's a beauty. Not to mention, it's the only iPhone case with the Apple logo on the back.
Which one should you choose?
The URMax iPhone Case is the perfect "starter case." I've always grabbed a cheapie right away, so I had some coverage while I waited for the more expensive, favorite brand name case makers to release their cases. The URMax covers all the bases. It's inexpensive, it's pretty protective, and it's clear so everyone can see that you have the newest iPhone (if they couldn't tell from the larger camera area. It may be the only case you need, or it may just cover you until you find that perfect case.
On the other hand, I'd love a new GVIEWIN iPhone Case. I'm one of those different-case-for-each-outfit kind of gals, and the GVIEWIN was in major rotation for me with my iPhone XS. It's super thin, so it's not the most protective, but it looks amazing, and it's held up extremely well.
