Don't wait until after your new iPhone arrives to get a case. If you're planning to get it on release day, you're going to want a case right away. Luckily, some case makers have their cases ready to go already. We've rounded up some of the best early-bird cases so you can have a case in hand before you get your iPhone. Grab one now so you'll be protected from day one.

Which one should you choose?

The URMax iPhone Case is the perfect "starter case." I've always grabbed a cheapie right away, so I had some coverage while I waited for the more expensive, favorite brand name case makers to release their cases. The URMax covers all the bases. It's inexpensive, it's pretty protective, and it's clear so everyone can see that you have the newest iPhone (if they couldn't tell from the larger camera area. It may be the only case you need, or it may just cover you until you find that perfect case.

On the other hand, I'd love a new GVIEWIN iPhone Case. I'm one of those different-case-for-each-outfit kind of gals, and the GVIEWIN was in major rotation for me with my iPhone XS. It's super thin, so it's not the most protective, but it looks amazing, and it's held up extremely well.

