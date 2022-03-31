Best battery cases for iPhone 13 iMore 2022
If you're out of the house all day and away from an outlet, travel a lot, or you easily burn through your phone's battery life playing games, an iPhone 13 battery case could be an ideal pick-up for you. While the iPhone 13 boasts an impressive battery life of up to 19 hours, it can vary depending on what exactly you're doing with it. For those really battery-intensive days, a battery case is a convenient way to ensure you stay charged up. Here are the best iPhone 13 battery cases to keep that iPhone going for longer.
- Powerful and affordable: MAXBEAR Battery Case for iPhone 13
- Premium pick: Casely Power 2.0 iPhone 13 case
- Budget option: NEWDERY Battery Case for iPhone 13
- Built-in kickstand: SlaBao Battery Case for iPhone 13
- MagSafe-compatible: JERSS Battery Case for iPhone 13
- First-party pack: Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Powerful and affordable: MAXBEAR Battery Case for iPhone 13Staff Pick
This slim charging case from MAXBEAR contains a hefty 7,000mAh battery which will provide up to 150% more power for your iPhone 13. Raised bumpers protect your phone's screen and LED indicators on the back let you know how much juice is left at a glance. It charges back up via Lightning, too.
Premium pick: Casely Power 2.0 iPhone 13 case
A lot of battery cases are rather plain, but not Casely's. We've reviewed stunning Casely gear before and its Artist Series offers a bunch of gorgeous designs to choose from. Each Power 2.0 model for iPhone 13 provides one full recharge and you can even power the case back up wirelessly.
Budget option: NEWDERY Battery Case for iPhone 13
If you don't want to spend a fortune to extend your iPhone 13's battery life, this NEWDERY charging case is a good pick-up. The no-frills offering provides 110% more power for your phone, glanceable LED battery indicators, and can charge back up via Lightning.
Built-in kickstand: SlaBao Battery Case for iPhone 13
Adding bulk to your phone is not ideal, but SlaBao justifies the extra heft with its built-in 6,000mAh battery and integrated kickstand. It's a great double-duty product and is perfect for propping up your phone and watching a movie on your next train or plane journey.
MagSafe-compatible: JERSS Battery Case for iPhone 13
Another case with a big 7,000mAh battery, the JERSS can add an astonishing 150% battery life to your iPhone. It also has a built-in magnet on the back so you can continue to use it with your MagSafe accessories like stands, car mounts, and wireless chargers.
First-party pack: Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Since the introduction of MagSafe, there's been a boom in battery packs that magnetically attach to the back of your phone like Apple's own MagSafe Battery Pack. We've reviewed the premium Apple option and found it to be a convenient way to add a few more hours to your phone's battery life without adding a ton of bulk.
Always charged up
In recent years, iPhone battery life has only improved and that's especially true for the latest iPhone 13 lineup. That being said, there are still situations where your phone may run out of juice before the day is up or you're out of reach of an outlet for an extended period of time. In those instances, we recommend having a handy battery case in your arsenal.
Thanks to its affordable price point and huge capacity, we're big fans of the MAXBEAR Battery Case for iPhone 13. Packing a 7,000mAh rechargeable battery, it can charge your iPhone 13 one and a half times over before it needs to be powered back up which should be more than enough for even the most taxing of days. Better yet, you don't need to fiddle around when removing it due to its built-in Lightning port.
Outside of battery cases, it's definitely worth considering the official Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. Since MagSafe came along, Apple has stopped making battery cases in favor of the more flexible battery pack that can be magnetically attached to your iPhone when needed and removed when you're done with it. Being Apple-made, you know it's a premium product, as we found in our testing, and it has some nice integration with iOS that helps to justify the hefty price tag.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Keep your iPhone 13 mini juiced up with the best battery cases
The iPhone 13 mini is a great little handset, but depending on your usage, it may not last through the entire day. Keep your iPhone 13 mini charged all day with a great battery case.
What are the best Mac accessories to purchase on a budget?
Macs aren't cheap but that doesn't mean you can't accessorize them on a budget. Let's take a look at some of the best Mac accessories on a budget.
Here are the best capture cards for streaming on your Nintendo Switch
Streaming your video games is an incredibly common form of entertainment today. If you're interested in joining in on the fun, check out our list of best capture cards for your Nintendo Switch.