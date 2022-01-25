Best MagSafe cases for iPhone 13 Pro iMore 2022
The iPhone 13 lineup includes some of our favorite devices, particularly the iPhone 13 Pro. The bright OLED screen with ProMotion and the upgraded cameras make this one of the best iPhones to date. As always, you'll want to safeguard your phone with a case. Wireless charging is one of the many features of Apple. The easiest way to charge your device and protect it is with one of the best MagSafe cases for iPhone 13 Pro. These are our top picks of the year.
- Best overall: Apple iPhone 13 Pro leather case
- Best clear case: Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag
- Carry everything: Case-Mate Wallet Folio
- Add some color: Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe
- Incredible grip: Smartish iPhone 13 Pro Slim Case
- Heavy-duty protection: Spigen Mag Armor
- Best design: Case-Mate Karat Marble
- Military-grade protection: Meifigno magnetic case
- Add a kickstand: SUPERONE crystal clear MagSafe case
- Detachable wallet: Bouletta Wallet Case
- Best camera lens coverage: CASEKOO Magnetic Clear
Best overall: Apple iPhone 13 Pro leather caseStaff Pick
This is the best MagSafe case for iPhone 13 Pro and the one I've had on my phone since day one. It's slim, fitted, and oh-so-sexy. Unlike other plastic, bulky cases, Apple's is made from tanned and finished leather. It's soft to the touch but tough enough to prevent damage from accidental drops. With the case on, your iPhone charges as it should with any today's best MagSafe charger.
Best clear case: Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag
Show off your iPhone's true colors with a clear case from Spigen. The Ultra Hybrid Mag has superb edge-to-edge coverage. The cutouts for the camera are just the right size, and the buttons are tactile. This model offers a naturally grippy feel to keep your iPhone firmly in your hand, while Air Cushion Technology surrounds your phone for added security. MagSafe charging works brilliantly, too.
Carry everything: Case-Mate Wallet Folio
Keep everything safe and in one place with the Case-Mate Wallet Folio. This handsome case is crafted from premium pebbled genuine leather and features 10-foot drop protection. Inside, there are slots to hold your ID, credit cards, and cash. The Wallet Folio is compatible with all MagSafe chargers and accessories.
Add some color: Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe
Apple's silicone case is thin, lightweight, and an ideal complement to your iPhone 13 Pro. The silicone build is comfortably grippy and fits snugly over your device without adding bulk. When it's time to recharge, keep the case on and toss it on a compatible MagSafe charger. Since this is an official Apple product, the wireless charging ring aligns perfectly for a safer charge. Grab this Apple case in one of eight colors.
Incredible grip: Smartish iPhone 13 Pro Slim Case
Never drop your iPhone again with this thin case from Smartish. It has an easy-to-grab rubber texture, plus finger holds on the sides, making it impossible to slide out of your hand. Smartish has included air pockets at the corners of the case to cushion your device and a microfiber lining that won't scratch the back of your iPhone. This sleek case goes with everything and charges safely on a MagSafe charger.
Heavy-duty protection: Spigen Mag Armor
Suit up your iPhone with a heavy-duty case from Spigen. The Mag Armor is a matte black case with a raised lip to prevent scratches to your screen and camera lenses. The tactile buttons feel solid and are easy to press. Air Cushion Technology gives shock absorption at the corners, making it our favorite tough case. And when it comes to charging, Spigen's conductive magnetic ring inside is perfectly aligned and works with any MagSafe compatible charger.
Best design: Case-Mate Karat Marble
Plain black cases do just fine, but if you want your colorful personality on full display, you want a case from Case-Mate. This one-piece wraparound case has gold karat accents that sparkle and 10 feet drop protection. Raised bezel edges shield the camera lenses and your screen from harm. This luxurious iPhone 13 Pro case has semi-opaque marbling that also lets the color of your device shine through, and charging is effortless with a MagSafe charger.
Military-grade protection: Meifigno magnetic case
Life gets messy. Keep your iPhone out of harm's way with Military-grade protection. Meifigno's magnetic case is translucent black and has soft silicone edges, making your iPhone easier to handle and more comfortable to hold. The one-of-a-kind coating is anti-fingerprint, anti-scratch, and non-slip. And it works with all MagSafe chargers and accessories.
Add a kickstand: SUPERONE crystal clear MagSafe case
SUPERONE's clear case comes with a built-in kickstand to prop your iPhone up so you can comfortably use it on a desk to watch movies and videos, take selfies, and FaceTime for hours without needing to hold your phone. This clear case fits snugly around the iPhone 13 Pro and is durable enough to withstand drops. The magnets are perfectly positioned to work with all MagSafe chargers.
Detachable wallet: Bouletta Wallet Case
Unique to the Bouletta wallet case is a detachable wallet. This is a three in one case that includes a leather iPhone 13 Pro case with rubber side grips, a folio wallet with room for cash and cards, and a kickstand. Carry the whole shebang when you need to take your life with you or just the iPhone. The supple leather ages well, and the whole thing plays nice with MagSafe chargers.
Best camera lens coverage: CASEKOO Magnetic Clear
Most cases have a cutout for the iPhone 13 Pro's camera. Of course, there's nothing wrong with that, but surrounding the camera lenses with a little added protection keeps them free of scratches. This clear case from CASEKOO is shockproof, works with MagSafe, and adds surround-style cover to the lens and flash, so you don't have to worry about dust and damage.
These are the MagSafe chargers I stand behind
All of today's best MagSafe accessories work with the iPhone 13 Pro, provided you have a compatible case. My favorite and our staff pick comes straight from Apple. Their iPhone 13 Pro leather case is sleek, develops a patina over time, and works well with MagSafe chargers of any kind.
When you need a case that can hold up to anything, grab the Spigen Mag Armor. It offers heavy-duty coverage and has a built-in conductive magnetic ring for charging.
Never forget your wallet again with the Case-Mate Wallet Folio. This genuine leather MagSafe compatible iPhone case has space for credit cards, cash, and your ID, plus it provides 10-foot drop protection.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
MagSafe has simplified the way we use iPhone in the car
No more annoying spring-loaded car mounts or adhesive magnets for us! MagSafe makes driving with your iPhone 13 a breeze; all you need is a MagSafe car mount.
Wallet + iPhone 13 Pro case = these awesome folio cases
Save space in your bag or pockets by leaving your wallet at home. Stow your most important cards and cash in one of these iPhone folio cases.
Which are the best MagSafe chargers to buy?
Apple introduced MagSafe charging with the iPhone 12 series of phones. MagSafe chargers attach to the back of your iPhone magnetically. Which are the best chargers to buy?