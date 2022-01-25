Best MagSafe cases for iPhone 13 Pro iMore 2022

The iPhone 13 lineup includes some of our favorite devices, particularly the iPhone 13 Pro. The bright OLED screen with ProMotion and the upgraded cameras make this one of the best iPhones to date. As always, you'll want to safeguard your phone with a case. Wireless charging is one of the many features of Apple. The easiest way to charge your device and protect it is with one of the best MagSafe cases for iPhone 13 Pro. These are our top picks of the year.

These are the MagSafe chargers I stand behind

All of today's best MagSafe accessories work with the iPhone 13 Pro, provided you have a compatible case. My favorite and our staff pick comes straight from Apple. Their iPhone 13 Pro leather case is sleek, develops a patina over time, and works well with MagSafe chargers of any kind.

When you need a case that can hold up to anything, grab the Spigen Mag Armor. It offers heavy-duty coverage and has a built-in conductive magnetic ring for charging.

Never forget your wallet again with the Case-Mate Wallet Folio. This genuine leather MagSafe compatible iPhone case has space for credit cards, cash, and your ID, plus it provides 10-foot drop protection.