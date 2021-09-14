Best iPhone 13 Pro cases iMore 2021

It's never too early to shop for new phones cases, and now that the iPhone 13 Pro has been officially unveiled, you can start looking for a great case for your new best iPhone. Whether you want some with lots of protection, something thin, something clear, or something else, you can get some of the best iPhone 13 Pro cases right now, so you have a case ready to go when you get the phone.

Translucent protection : CASEKOO Frosted iPhone 13 Pro case Staff Favorite If you like having protection without adding too much bulk to your iPhone, and you like to be able to show off your new shiny phone, the CASEKOO Frosted iPhone 13 Pro case manages to do all of that. It's been drop-tested to a height of eight feet and has a camera lip to protect the lenses on the back, so you shouldn't have to worry about bumps and scuffs. Plus, its frosted translucent back is fingerprint-resistant, meaning the back lets the natural beauty of the iPhone 13 Pro can shine through. $22 at Amazon Leather from Apple : iPhone 13 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe The Apple Leather Case with MagSafe makes its return to the newest iPhone, and it's just as good as you remember. It's made with premium tanned leather that is soft to the touch and comes in multiple colors new colors like golden brown, dark cherry, wisteria, and more. Plus, this is the kind of case that gets better over time since it develops a rich patina. $79 at Apple Thin and simple : Spigen Thin Fit for iPhone 13 Pro If you want a good-quality basic case for your iPhone 13 Pro, look no further than the Spigen Thin Fit. It's a simple snap-=on case that offers minimal protection but also a minimal footprint on your device. It's made from polycarbonate and TPU, so it does have some shock resistance and will protect the back of your phone from scuffs and scratches. $17 at Amazon Slim and textured : UAG U Dot Series for iPhone 13 Pro The U Dot Series is a great minimal case for those you like grip, thanks to the textured back. This case comes in several colors, including a super pretty Dusty Rose pink, and has a matte finish with grippy edges. Even though it's slim, it is still super protective, drop after drop. $40 at UAG Reliable protection : OtterBox Symmetry Series+ Case for iPhone 13 Pro OtterBox is one of our favorite iPhone cases and accessories brands, and the Symmetry Series+ is one of the best offerings for the iPhone 13 Pro. It is slimmer than the rugged Defender Series but still offers amazing and durable protection. The Symmetry comes in several different fun color combinations, and it's also MagSafe compatible! $60 at OtterBox Elegant leather wallet : Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 13 Pro Mujjo makes excellent leather cases, and the Full Leather Wallet Case is one of them. This case is made from vegetable-tanned leather, and the wallet on the back of the case can store between 2-3 cards as you see fit. Never forget your wallet again. $50 at Mujjo

Do you need a MagSafe case?

We know that plenty of manufacturers have MagSafe compatible cases now, but we also know that some cases are thin enough to charge use MagSafe without being officially compatible. Of course, it ultimately depends on the case.

Ultimately, if you buy a case that's not considered MagSafe compatible, you do run the risk that it may not work — so consider your choice wisely.

Our recommendations

We know that the amount of iPhone 13 Pro cases will show up to buy in the coming weeks will explode, but there are plenty of great options you can pick up right now, so when your iPhone 13 Pro get to your door, you have a case waiting and ready to go.

The CASEKOO Frosted iPhone 13 Pro case is an awesome case because it offers so much, and its price is pretty reasonable. It offers great protection, being drop-tested to 8-feet and offering lips on the screen and camera bump to keep the glass from getting scuffed up. Plus, its translucent back has an anti-fingerprint coating, so you can show off the color of your iPhone 13 Pro without sacrificing protection.

If you need MagSafe compatibility, the OtterBox Symmetry Series+ Case for iPhone 13 Pro is a tad expensive but very much worth it. It's not quite as bulky as the Defender series but offers a ton of protection while being officially MagSafe compatible, so if you have a MagSafe charger, you don't have to worry about it.

Lastly, a quick and simple case like the Spigen Thin Fit does wonders for the minimalist iPhone 13 Pro user. It's a simple case that snaps on and off super easily. The Thin Fit is a great choice if you want something to protect that fragile back glass.