Looking for the best iPhone apps and Best iPad apps to help you learn a new language? No matter what language you want to learn, there are hundreds of options available in the App Store. Whether you're getting ready to travel the world or just feel it's important to know another language, it's never too late to learn.
Luckily, the days of having to pay hundreds and hundreds of dollars for online or tape courses are long gone. However, that doesn't mean all language learning apps are created equal. These are the language learning apps for iPhone and iPad that we think are the absolute best!
Duolingo
Duolingo turns learning a foreign language into a game. The more answers you get correct, the more XP and Lingots, a form of in-game currency, you'll earn. You can also duel with friends if you choose. The main way Duolingo aims to teach you a foreign language is by repetition, conversation, and audibly speaking. If you go several days without completing any lessons, your skill level will fall and you'll have to go back and strengthen those skills again. This method means you stay motivated to practice regularly. Currently Duolingo offers free courses in Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Italian, and English and can sync your progress between both iPhone and iPad.
For a completely awesome, completely free way to start learning a new language, Duolingo is what you want.
Memrise
Memrise currently supports Chinese, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish completely for free. For those that are visual learners, Memrise should be right up your alley since it uses visual cues and puns to help you learn phrases and words. Each word or phrase is paired with memorable cartoons, sentences, or phrases that should help you remember what that particular phrase means. Typically each one has multiples so you can choose the one that sticks in your mind the best. Each time you've learned a few new words, Memrise then quizzes you on what you've covered to keep everything fresh in your mind.
Memrise is an excellent option for anyone who learns better through visual cues.
Babbel – Learn 14 languages
Babbel offers a series of different apps that let you learn many different languages including Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, and more. Much like Duolingo, Babbel uses a combination of repetition, completing phrases, and repeating back phrases. You can set custom learning goals as well so you can stay on track. All your progress will also be synced between iPhone, iPad, and on the web so you can pick up where you left off from anywhere. To use Babbel to its full potential, you'll need a subscription which starts at around $11 a month for each language.
Babbel costs more than other options but offers a great way to learn and lots more advanced content.
Note: Not all languages are included in the Learn Languages app. Many other languages are also available as standalone apps. You can view all languages available by Babbel on their developer page.
Living Language Course Pack
The Living Language series by Random House offers many apps covering many languages spanning from Italian and English to Hindi and Korean. All courses have the same main interface and focus on completing sentences, learning new words, and testing your skills periodically. What I like about the Living Language series is that you can purchase a full course or individual sections. For example, perhaps you know enough of a language to bypass introductory courses. You can just buy the ones you need instead and save yourself a little money. The Living Language series is one of the only ones I could find that supported Arabic as well.
If you're just brushing up on a language or want more control over what you're paying for, the Living Language series of apps is a great choice.
Note: Not all languages are included in the course pack above. You can view all the language apps in the Living Language series via their developer page.
Learn Chinese by Brainscape
Learn Chinese (Mandarin) by Brainscape is not only beautifully designed, the layout makes it a lot easier to write and draw symbols. The hardest part of learning a language that requires you to draw symbols is having enough space on the screen that you don't feel awkward. This is something Brainscape has nailed rather well. There are also immensely helpful stroke order lessons that show you the most efficient and effective ways to draw symbols. There are also basic word and grammar lessons along with 5,500 flashcards. You can try Learn Chinese for 3 days and then you have the option to unlock all content for a $19.99 one-time purchase.
If you are trying to learn Mandarin Chinese, then Learn Chinese by Brainscape is an absolute must-have app.
Tandem — Language Exchange
One of the best ways to learn a language is conversational, which means, you need to converse with people, ask questions, and hear the language be spoken a lot. Tandem aims to help you learn a new language by teaching a language to someone else.
When you sign up for Tandem you can pick almost any language you want and set yourself some goals, the app will then match you with people that can help you learn your select language and achieve your goals. Here's the catch, you also have to help them learn the language they want and accomplish their goals. It's like a social networking platform for individuals who want to learn from each other.
You can send messages to each other, challenge each other to language test, and even video chat so you can both learn from each other in real-time.
You can download Tandem for free and get started, but there is a limit on when and how you can message your matched buddies. An in-app purchase of $3.99 makes that go away.
