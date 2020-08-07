In an increasingly connected world, cybercrime has become a major threat that affects us all. Hackers are showing they'll go to all lengths to compromise people's devices in order to make off with their personal information and hard-earned cash. While Apple has done a great job at turning the iPhone into one of the world's most secure devices, it's not 100% hack-proof and can still be breached by cyber criminals. As online threats increase and become more complex, downloading one of the best antivirus for iPhone apps isn't such a bad idea.

The best iPhone antivirus apps will identify a range of security risks, alert you of them, enable you to secure the contents of your device, are easy to use and don't cost a fortune. What's challenging is that there are so many great options out there, so we've rounded up the best ones for you.

Bitdefender Mobile Security The best antivirus solution for iOS Pros Built-in VPN

Protects against a range of online threats

Data breach warnings Cons 200MB of internet traffic seems low Bitdefender Mobile Security is our pick for the best antivirus solution available for iPhone and iOS, promising to "keep your digital assets and online presence private at any time and under any circumstances." At the heart of the app is an antivirus system, which will comb through webpages to look for signs of fraud. When something malicious is detected, it'll warn users so they don't end up falling victim to phishing attempts. Meanwhile, Bitdefender Web Protection will filter internet traffic to identify and protect against cyber threats in real-time. There are also some nifty features that aim to protect your privacy online, including a built-in VPN that encrypts all internet data so that it doesn't fall into the wrong hands. However, internet traffic is capped at 200MB per day. Another helpful privacy function is the ability to find out if any of your accounts have been affected by a data breach. The Account Privacy setting will also warn you if your data could be breached by hackers and will help you protect it. What's great about Bitdefender is that it'll improve the security and privacy of your device when you use public WiFi, cellular data and other connections. The iOS app offers 7 and 14-day free trials, so you have plenty of time to test it out, and you can sign up for a monthly or a yearly subscription. Download Bitdefender for iPhone now

Kaspersky Security Cloud and VPN A comprehensive iOS security app for the whole family Pros Built-in VPN

Custom alerts

Family edition Cons Some users report Wi-Fi issues when running scans The Moscow-based cybersecurity firm is well known for providing some of the world's best antivirus solutions. And things aren't any different when it comes to Kaspersky's Security Cloud and VPN app for iOS. It provides a range of features that will enable you to protect your privacy and stay secure while using internet services, such as a built-in password manager, an anti-phishing system that detects suspicious links, custom alerts (including security warnings and tips on improving your security) and a built-in VPN for protecting your data when you use public WiFi networks. Like Bitdefender, this app will also detect and issue a warning if an account is breached in order to protect your data. As well as this, it'll automatically implement security updates as and when they're released. So the service will always be up-to-date with the latest features and fixes. We also love the fact that Kaspersky offers a family edition of this app, which enables you to protect your entire family anywhere and anytime. There are also dedicated tools for protecting your children online. The app is free to download and offers in-app purchases depending on your needs. Download Kaspersky Security Cloud for iPhone now

Avast Security & Privacy An excellent antivirus app for iOS Pros Excellent free version

Built-in VPN

Photo vault Cons Some users report false positives within app With 435 million users globally, Avast is clearly one of the most trusted and most popular antivirus solutions out there. And it offers an excellent iPhone app in the form of Avast Security & Privacy. The app has been designed to help iPhone users mitigate cyber security threats, protect their online accounts and stay secure when browsing the web via public Wi-Fi networks. With the free version, you can access features such as a threat and vulnerability scanner, protection from malicious websites, alerts warning about insecure WiFi networks, as well as privacy and security advice. Other great features that can be accessed via the free version include Identity Protection, which will alert you if one of your accounts is compromised by a hacker, and a Photo Vault, which will secure your images via a pin, Touch ID or Face ID. But if you plan to stick with the free version, you'll only be able to protect one account via Identify Protection and save 40 photos in the Photo Vault. Should you choose to go for the premium option, you'll be able to protect as many accounts and photos as you'd like. This version also offers access to a built-in VPN, which will protect your data when you connect to different networks. You can test out the app via a 7 or 14-day trial, depending on the subscription you choose. Download Avast Security & Privacy for iPhone now

AVG Mobile Security The best free antivirus app Excellent free version

Secure photo vault

Built-in VPN Cons Paid version is costly in comparison to others If you're looking for an excellent free antivirus app for your iPhone, then you should definitely consider AVG Mobile Security. One of the best things about this app is that it'll automatically scan WiFi networks to ensure they don't pose a threat and are secure. Whenever a threat is discovered by the app, it'll alert you so that you can quickly disconnect and stop hackers from getting into your device via an unsecured WiFi network. Meanwhile, AVG identity protection will notify you if any of your login information is posted online as the result of a data breach. Another handy feature is a secure vault where you can store your photos without the threat of them being accessed by intruders. This is protected by encryption and can be unlocked by using a pin, Face ID or Touch ID, in a similar fashion to Avast's Photo Vault. If you're willing to pay for a premium version, you'll be able to make use of a VPN and protect your entire device. Download AVG Mobile Security for iPhone now

McAfee Mobile Security Free security app that doesn't compromise on quality Pros Anti-theft protection

Great scanning capabilities

Built-in VPN Cons App can be a bit buggy McAfee Mobile Security is another best-in-class solution that will keep your iPhone and its data secure around the clock. It comes with a range of great features, including a system security scanner, WiFi threats detection, anti-theft protection, a media vault and contacts backup. One of the app's most useful features is anti-theft protection, which enables you to locate your phone if it's lost or stolen via GPS. You can also set off an alarm via Apple Watch, wipe your device if you're afraid of personal data getting into the wrong hands and take a photo of the thief. The solution also boasts some impressive system scanning capabilities, such as identifying risky connections, outdated iOS software and incoming cyber attacks. There's even a dedicated WiFi scanner, ensuring networks are safe to use and won't put your device risk of being hacked. Like many popular antivirus solutions, McAfee Mobile Security boasts a media vault where you can securely store photos and unblock them using a pin, Touch ID or FaceID. If your device is ever stolen and you make use of the remote wiping feature, you'll be happy to learn that you can save and retrieve your contacts via McAfee Cloud. If you sign up for a premium plan, you'll get a built-in VPN and a safe web feature that mitigates phishing, malware and ARP spoofs. Download McAfee Mobile Security for iPhone now