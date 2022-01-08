Best phone gimbals iMore 2022
Moving even a little while shooting video with your phone leads to shaky, unusable footage that no amount of optical image stabilization will correct. Whether you're filming with a new iPhone 13 or an older model phone, you need a gimbal. As a photographer, I don't get paid unless my images and videos are bright and crisp on every take. I don't skimp on the gear that goes in my bag, and that's why I carry the Hohem 3-axis gimbal stabilizer. I love the Hohem for its rock-solid three-axis stabilization that stands up to high winds, walking and running, and even shooting from a moving vehicle. But this isn't the only winning gimbal I keep on hand. Here are the best phone gimbals for your money today.
- Best overall: Hohem i-Steady Mobile+
- Best gesture control: DJI OM 5 - Handheld 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer with Grip
- Best shooting modes: Zhiyun Smooth 4 Gimbal
- Best entry level: Moza Mini-S 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer
- Best extendable: FeiyuTech Vimble 2S
Best overall: Hohem i-Steady Mobile+
The Hohem iSteady Mobile+ is an affordable gimbal with advanced features you'll adore! Included with this model is a newly released 3D inception mode that rotates your phone 360 degrees while filming. A sports mode kicks 3-axis stabilization into overdrive, ensuring movies are never shaky, even when you're running down the stairs or biking over rugged terrain.
Battery life on the iSteady Mobile Plus is an admirable 12 hours, and the unit can charge your phone if necessary. This model has four panning modes, various time-lapse features, and can do minor retouching during post-processing with the included app. This well-balanced model is one of the best phone gimbals because of its versatility, and it fits every phone up to the iPhone 13 Pro.
My only gripe is with the software. Both iPhone and Android apps are clunky, challenging to navigate, and hard to learn. The app is continually being updated and gets better with each release. But those feeling overwhelmed may want to stick with their phone's video and camera software to start. All in all, this is a pro-grade gimbal at a bargain price.
Pros:
- Battery lasts 12 hours
- Clean footage
- Impressive auto-tracking
- Handle controls are exceptional
- Case included
Cons:
- Clunky app
Best gesture control: DJI OM 5
We gave high marks to DJI in our review of the OM 4, so we're excited about the release of the newer DJI OM 5. DJI's latest release is lighter than ever and offers up super smooth video and automatic tracking.
The built-in extension rod on the DJI OM 5 lets you pull the camera far away to include more scenery and people in photos or to grab shots from lower angles. ShotGuides recognizes your environment and recommends shot sequencing, so you get epic results whether you're a newbie or a seasoned pro. And ActiveTrack 4.0 keeps footage smooth as can be.
The only downside is that the OM 5 isn't large enough to accommodate the new iPhone 13 Pro Max. If that's your iPhone of choice, you'll need to look elsewhere. For everyone else, this is an easy-to-operate iphone gimbal, and this kit includes everything you need to get started filming.
Pros:
- Hands-free shooting
- Shutter button on the handle
- Solid stabilization
- Affordable
- Dynamic Zoom
Cons:
- Doesn't fit the iPhone 13 Pro Max
Best shooting modes: Zhiyun Smooth 4
Beloved by professional videographers, vloggers, and enthusiasts, the Zhiyun Smooth 4 is a must-have piece of photo gear. The Smooth runs for 12 solid hours per charge and outputs rock-steady footage no matter the weather or your movements. Sliders on the side of the handle operate as a control panel, allowing you to switch between gimbal modes, flip on a fill light, record, pause, and more.
If I have to nitpick, one problem I noticed is that this gimbal balances most accurately without a phone case. Since the Zhiyun's grips firmly hold your pricey phone in place, this isn't a huge issue, but it is inconvenient to have to pull your case off to shoot and replace it again when you've finished.
Features worth bragging about include object tracking, focus and zoom capability, a shutter trigger, and advanced shooting techniques like time-lapse, hyper-lapse, motion lapse, slow-mo, and more. Whether you're an advanced filmmaker or just learning the ropes, this is the phone gimbal that gives you smooth video in every situation.
Pros:
- 12-hour battery life
- Produces shake-free video
- Budget-friendly
- Video tutorials included
- Advanced shooting modes
Cons:
- Best used without a phone case
Best entry level: Gudsen Moza Mini-S
When size matters, the Moza Mini-S performs like no other. This phone gimbal has a slim, light body that folds down to five inches in length — small enough to fit nicely in a backpack, drawer, or even your glove compartment. A built-in sensor and brushless motor do away with the shake that turns good videos into vertigo-inducing nightmares. This is also the easiest to learn gimbal on our list, making it the right choice for newbies.
This little gimbal automatically detects and tracks objects and people, in addition to panning, tilting, and rolling. Footage stays crisp thanks to 3-axis stabilization. The handle on the Moza Mini-S is equipped with one button zoom and focus controls for smooth operation.
If there's anything to complain about, it's the variable battery life that sometimes stretches eight hours while other times barely makes it to the five-hour mark. You'll also need to remove the case from your phone for the clamps to adequately grip your smartphone. Despite these minor quirks, we love this tiny powerhouse for its size and competitive features.
Pros:
- Packable
- Good subject tracking
- One button focus and zoom controls
- 3-axis stabilization performs well
- Great for beginners
Cons:
- Phone case must be removed
- Battery life not consistent
Best extendable: FeiyuTech Vimble 2S
The FeiyuTech Vimble 2S is perfect for anyone who could benefit from a little extra reach. Shooting selfies, action high above eye level, or motion slightly out of arm's reach is possible with this lightweight gimbal that extends to 18 centimeters. The Vimble 2S can film movies vertically or horizontally, as well as with face and object-tracking. And 3-axis stabilizers give anyone steady hands when they're on the move.
Controlling the Vimble 2S is as simple as pushing buttons on the handle, and that's why it made our list as one of the best phone gimbals. A joystick gives you total control, in addition to a Bluetooth shutter button, trigger button, and focus key. Tilting, rolling, and panning are silent and work beautifully.
Built-in filters are fun to use with the Vimble 2S, and your work is editable with the free app. The only drawback is the battery life, which lasts a tad under five hours. If you don't mind that, the Vimble 2S is the ideal piece of photo gear for any phone owner.
Pros:
- Extendable for wide-angle captures and selfies
- Built tough
- Convenient and easy-to-use controls
- Good stabilization
Cons:
- Five hour battery life
Bottom line
I love the advanced features like 3D inception mode, time-lapse, and sports mode in my top pick: the Hohem i-Steady Mobile+. The battery life is impressive, lasting 12 hours, and the auto-tracking and panning are every bit as good as pricier phone gimbals.
The Hohem's only fault is that its companion app is hard to learn and a little disordered. The learning curve is steep but well worth it if you can tough it out. No matter what your skill level, you'll be impressed with the 3-axis stabilization and tilt, roll, and pan rotation options on this smartphone gimbal. The Hohem is a standout product that's sure to keep your creative juices flowing.
