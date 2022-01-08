Best phone gimbals iMore 2022

Moving even a little while shooting video with your phone leads to shaky, unusable footage that no amount of optical image stabilization will correct. Whether you're filming with a new iPhone 13 or an older model phone, you need a gimbal. As a photographer, I don't get paid unless my images and videos are bright and crisp on every take. I don't skimp on the gear that goes in my bag, and that's why I carry the Hohem 3-axis gimbal stabilizer. I love the Hohem for its rock-solid three-axis stabilization that stands up to high winds, walking and running, and even shooting from a moving vehicle. But this isn't the only winning gimbal I keep on hand. Here are the best phone gimbals for your money today.

The Hohem iSteady Mobile+ is an affordable gimbal with advanced features you'll adore! Included with this model is a newly released 3D inception mode that rotates your phone 360 degrees while filming. A sports mode kicks 3-axis stabilization into overdrive, ensuring movies are never shaky, even when you're running down the stairs or biking over rugged terrain. Battery life on the iSteady Mobile Plus is an admirable 12 hours, and the unit can charge your phone if necessary. This model has four panning modes, various time-lapse features, and can do minor retouching during post-processing with the included app. This well-balanced model is one of the best phone gimbals because of its versatility, and it fits every phone up to the iPhone 13 Pro. My only gripe is with the software. Both iPhone and Android apps are clunky, challenging to navigate, and hard to learn. The app is continually being updated and gets better with each release. But those feeling overwhelmed may want to stick with their phone's video and camera software to start. All in all, this is a pro-grade gimbal at a bargain price. Pros: Battery lasts 12 hours

Clean footage

Impressive auto-tracking

Handle controls are exceptional

Case included Cons: Clunky app

Best overall Hohem i-Steady Mobile+ A topnotch gimbal for a steal This gimbal pushes out shake-free video and steady stills for a few bucks less than the competition. $84 from Amazon

$89 from B&H

Best gesture control: DJI OM 5

We gave high marks to DJI in our review of the OM 4, so we're excited about the release of the newer DJI OM 5. DJI's latest release is lighter than ever and offers up super smooth video and automatic tracking. The built-in extension rod on the DJI OM 5 lets you pull the camera far away to include more scenery and people in photos or to grab shots from lower angles. ShotGuides recognizes your environment and recommends shot sequencing, so you get epic results whether you're a newbie or a seasoned pro. And ActiveTrack 4.0 keeps footage smooth as can be. The only downside is that the OM 5 isn't large enough to accommodate the new iPhone 13 Pro Max. If that's your iPhone of choice, you'll need to look elsewhere. For everyone else, this is an easy-to-operate iphone gimbal, and this kit includes everything you need to get started filming. Pros: Hands-free shooting

Shutter button on the handle

Solid stabilization

Affordable

Dynamic Zoom Cons: Doesn't fit the iPhone 13 Pro Max

Best shooting modes: Zhiyun Smooth 4

Beloved by professional videographers, vloggers, and enthusiasts, the Zhiyun Smooth 4 is a must-have piece of photo gear. The Smooth runs for 12 solid hours per charge and outputs rock-steady footage no matter the weather or your movements. Sliders on the side of the handle operate as a control panel, allowing you to switch between gimbal modes, flip on a fill light, record, pause, and more. If I have to nitpick, one problem I noticed is that this gimbal balances most accurately without a phone case. Since the Zhiyun's grips firmly hold your pricey phone in place, this isn't a huge issue, but it is inconvenient to have to pull your case off to shoot and replace it again when you've finished. Features worth bragging about include object tracking, focus and zoom capability, a shutter trigger, and advanced shooting techniques like time-lapse, hyper-lapse, motion lapse, slow-mo, and more. Whether you're an advanced filmmaker or just learning the ropes, this is the phone gimbal that gives you smooth video in every situation. Pros: 12-hour battery life

Produces shake-free video

Budget-friendly

Video tutorials included

Advanced shooting modes Cons: Best used without a phone case

Best shooting modes Zhiyun Smooth 4 Gimbal Buttery smooth footage Do away with shaky shots and an impressive battery life that just may outlast your creativity. $99 from Amazon

$99 from B&H

Best entry level: Gudsen Moza Mini-S

When size matters, the Moza Mini-S performs like no other. This phone gimbal has a slim, light body that folds down to five inches in length — small enough to fit nicely in a backpack, drawer, or even your glove compartment. A built-in sensor and brushless motor do away with the shake that turns good videos into vertigo-inducing nightmares. This is also the easiest to learn gimbal on our list, making it the right choice for newbies. This little gimbal automatically detects and tracks objects and people, in addition to panning, tilting, and rolling. Footage stays crisp thanks to 3-axis stabilization. The handle on the Moza Mini-S is equipped with one button zoom and focus controls for smooth operation. If there's anything to complain about, it's the variable battery life that sometimes stretches eight hours while other times barely makes it to the five-hour mark. You'll also need to remove the case from your phone for the clamps to adequately grip your smartphone. Despite these minor quirks, we love this tiny powerhouse for its size and competitive features. Pros: Packable

Good subject tracking

One button focus and zoom controls

3-axis stabilization performs well

Great for beginners Cons: Phone case must be removed

Battery life not consistent

Best extendable: FeiyuTech Vimble 2S