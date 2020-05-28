A lot of us have iPhones, especially here at iMore. It can definitely get hard to tell your phone apart from someone else in the home if you're not careful, especially if you don't use a case. But one way to spice up your iPhone to your personal liking is with wallpaper since it'll show up on your Lock screen when you pick it up.
A wallpaper can say a lot about you, whether it's what show you're interested in, favorite sports team, colors, places, and pretty much anything. While "best" wallpapers is purely subjective, here are some of our personal favorites that we like to show off on our Lock and Home screens. Plus, this just means more wallpapers to add to your repertoire if you like to change things up every so often, too!
- Everyone loves Baby Yoda: Baby Yoda, aka The Child
- The most ambitious crossover yet: The Mandalorian X Death Stranding
- Why so serious?: Joker
- Because 2020 is a dumpster fire: Sorry, Earth is closed
- Wubba lubba dub dub!: Rick and Morty X Breaking Bad
- Its-a-me, Mario!: N64 Exploded View
- The hustle and bustle life: New York City 44th Street Corner
- Follow the rainbow: Apple Watch Face Pride 2020 v1
- Seamless transition to Pride: Apple Watch Face Pride 2020 v2
- Color wheel: Apple Watch Face Pride 2020 v3
- Early riser: Sunrise Scenery
- Night owl: Sunset Scenery
Everyone loves Baby Yoda: Baby Yoda, aka The Child
The Mandalorian was the hottest show on Disney+ back in 2019, and it's mostly because of the creature called The Child, which everyone nicknamed "Baby Yoda." Because you know, it's a "baby" form of Yoda's species, even though it was stated to be about 50-years-old in the show. This beautiful wallpaper from Reddit user indiron was painted himself, and it's one of the best Baby Yoda walls we've seen.
The most ambitious crossover yet: The Mandalorian X Death Stranding
While The Mandalorian may be best known for the popularity of Baby Yoda, it's actually not all about The Child, believe it or not. The show is about Din Djarin, a lone gunfighter and bounty hunter referred to as "Mando" throughout the show (short for Mandalorian, which are skilled warriors from Mandalore). This wallpaper from Reddit user TankGrlX features Mando carrying The Child in a baby jar from the video game Death Sranding. Talk about an ambitious crossover event!
Why so serious?: Joker
Whether you're a DC fan or not, Joker is a one of those villains that everyone has heard of, even if they're not into comics. The Joker is a popular villain because he's Batman's main nemesis, and let's face it — he's just downright insane. The Joker movie from 2019 was a dark and gritty origin story of one of DC's most popular and infamous villains, and it was pretty good, even if Batman wasn't really in it. This wallpaper from Reddit user Manishhumagai showcases Joker after he rises up in Gotham. It's dark and grim, but the colors of the scene make this one pop and definitely feel like Joker.
Because 2020 is a dumpster fire: Sorry, Earth is closed
2020 has been a rough year, and it has just felt like the entire planet is closed. This tongue-in-cheek wallpaper from Reddit user LetzBclr features an astronaut floating in space, looking down upon an Earth with a huge "Sorry We're Closed" sign. I mean, it definitely feels that way, so...
Wubba lubba dub dub!: Rick and Morty X Breaking Bad
There are a lot of fans of both Rick & Morty and Breaking Bad out there, so this mashup wallpaper from Reddit user trimi06 satisfies both fandoms at once. It features Rick and Morty in the iconic yellow hazmat suits that Walter White and Jesse Pinkman wear. If you're a fan of both shows, then this wallpaper is sure to appease.
Its-a-me, Mario!: N64 Exploded View
Gamers will always have fond memories of the Nintendo 64, which was definitely one of the best consoles that Nintendo came up with. This clever wallpaper from Reddit user Poire_ features an exploded view of an N64 console with various levels and characters from popular N64 games like Starfox, Mario, Yoshi, and even Goldeneye 007. This is one of our favorite gaming wallpapers.
The hustle and bustle life: New York City 44th Street Corner
Miss the hustle and bustle of New York City? Then this beautiful photo taken by Reddit user cheframzie will satisfy your needs as a an iPhone wallpaper. It is a gorgeous shot of a street light corner on 44th Street in New York.
Follow the rainbow: Apple Watch Face Pride 2020 v1
AR7 is a popular graphic designer who makes some absolutely stunning wallpapers. This one is designed to match the Pride 2020 Apple Watch face and Pride 2020 Apple Watch band perfectly. I've been using this one since I am wearing the Pride 2020 Apple Watch band with my Series 5 Apple Watch right now, and it's the perfect complement.
Seamless transition to Pride: Apple Watch Face Pride 2020 v2
Are vertical stripes not your thing? That's okay, because AR7 also has you covered on that front. This second version of the Apple Watch Face Pride 2020 is a vertical gradient instead of stripes, and the colors blend in seamlessly with each other. This one looks fantastic as a Home screen wallpaper.
Color wheel: Apple Watch Face Pride 2020 v3
This third iteration of AR7's Apple Watch Face Pride 2020 has the rainbow colors in a gradient once more, but they're radiating from the center this time, instead of a vertical gradient. Think of it like the macOS color wheel. It's definitely one of my personal favorites, and is the one I'm using right now on my Home screen.
Early riser: Sunrise Scenery
If rainbows and pride aren't your thing, then that's okay too. AR7 has a ton of other great wallpapers available, and and Sunrise Scenery is one of those amazing works. It's a subtle wallpaper that features a sunrise-colored sky with the silhouettes of mountains in the foreground.
Night owl: Sunset Scenery
This is the counter to Sunrise Scenery, and it's Sunset Scenery. Like its counterpart, Sunset Scenery features mountain silhouettes in the foreground, but the sky features the colors of the setting sun instead of rising. This goes perfect with Dark Mode on your iPhone.
One with nature: Mountains Nebula Scenery
This is another good one from AR7. It features mountains on the horizon, and you can only assume that a lake is in front of it, with hues of green and blue. The sky above the mountains is a gradient mix of pink, purple, yellow, blue, white, and dark hues, with a sprinkle of stars thrown in for good measure. It's peaceful, tranquil, and makes for a great wallpaper.
The Force is strong with this one: The Rise of Skywalker Battle of Exegol
Whether you love it or hate it, at least Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had some impressive scenes. This wallpaper features the Sith fleet on Exegol facing off against one lone X-wing. Oh, and the bonus of this one is that it uses true black in the background, so it looks absolutely fantastic on OLED screens, like on iPhone 11 Pro.
The OG PlayStation: PS1 Exploded View
If you're a fan of the original PlayStation, then this wallpaper is a great one to have in your collection. It is an exploded view of the original PS1, much like the N64 we featured here, but this has all of your favorite PS1 game characters instead. From Spyro to Final Fantasy VII to Metal Gear, they're all here in this gorgeous wallpaper. And it looks especially great with OLED screens.
The OG Xbox: Xbox Exploded View
Are you an Xbox fan yourself? Then don't worry, there's Xbox love too. This Xbox Exploded View wall features all of your original Xbox favorites, such as Halo, Oddworld, Ninja Gaiden, Splinter Cell, Panzer Dragoon, and more. This also has true blacks in the background, so it's perfect for OLED screens.
What are your favorite wallpapers?
These are just a some of the best wallpapers that we've found while browsing the web. We'll be updating this with more amazing wallpapers over time, so stay tuned and bookmark this page so you can grab more walls later!
What are your favorite wallpapers? Share them with us in the comments below.
