If you're an iOS user who hasn't been snapping up all the latest discounts on iTunes gift cards, you've been sorely missing out on some serious savings. As you likely know, the iTunes store is one of the largest digital retailers in the world, offering everything from the latest music releases to new movies and tons of audiobooks, but what you might not have known is that iTunes gift cards are just as valid to use on Apple's App Store as they are on iTunes. That means you can use them towards the purchase of apps and games for your phone or Mac too, and they even work on in-app purchases!

These gift cards also work to pay for subscriptions that you've signed up for through iTunes, whether that be Hulu, HBO Now, Apple Music, or another great service. Now, it's pretty tough to find a consistent discount on any of those services mentioned, but if you were picking up a discounted iTunes gift card every few weeks, you could keep your iTunes account filled with credit at a discount to make sure you're never paying full price on anything iTunes or the Apple App Store sells.

Best Daily Bargain Available For Everyone: Over 5% off

Finding an iTunes gift card on sale can be a bit rough at times, especially during the first half of the year. There are a few stores such as Sam's Club and Costco which offer consistent, daily discounts on them, though those stores require that you have a membership to shop there. That works out perfectly if you're already a member, but for those who aren't, you could be waiting a month or so in between deals that are available to any customer. Luckily, Raise is the one site that offers daily discounts on iTunes gift cards which you don't need to be a member to snag!