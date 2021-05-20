Best keyboard cases for 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) iMore 2021

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is a powerhouse of a tablet, equipped with the same M1 chip that is found in the latest Macs. It also includes a Liquid Retina XDR display with mini LED's, optional 5G connectivity, and a Thunderbolt port. However, to complete the iPad Pro experience, a good keyboard case is a must. If you own a prior version of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, your current keyboard case may not fit the new model precisely, as the 2021 version is 0.5mm thicker. Let's examine the best keyboard cases for the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

It's magic : Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (5th generation) Staff Pick If you can handle the steep price, the Magic Keyboard is simply the best keyboard case for the iPad Pro. The Magic Keyboard transforms your iPad Pro into a computer-like device. It features a trackpad and scissor-switch keys, so you feel like you are typing on a MacBook. The iPad Pro's Smart Connector powers it, so it never has to be charged. It also features a USB-C charging port, so you can charge the iPad Pro while using its Thunderbolt port for other accessories. This year you have a color choice of black or white. $349 at Apple Smart and capable : Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio features a comfortable keyboard within a traditional type case. Though it lacks a trackpad, it does feature front and back protection for your iPad Pro, with adjustable viewing angles. The iPad's Smart Connector powers the Smart Keyboard Folio, so no charging or pairing is required. $199 at Apple Packed with features : Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) The Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case is a versatile keyboard that is packed with features. Like the Magic Keyboard, it is powered by the iPad Pro's Smart Connector, so no charging is required. It contains a new click anywhere trackpad, which is great for multi-touch gestures. The keyboard itself is detachable if you want to use the iPad without it. It also features a kick-back stand with extra flexibility for watching a movie or TV show. $229 at Apple Large trackpad and full protection : Brydge 12.9 MAX+ The Brydge 12.9 MAX+ features a large multi-touch trackpad as well as a full keyboard with function keys. The iPad Pro snaps onto the case magnetically. This case is powered by Bluetooth 5.0, so it should instantly turn on when connected. It has a three-month battery life, according to Brydge. $249 at Brydge Budget keyboard case : Levet Keyboard Case for iPad Pro 12.9 inch 2021-5th Generation The Levet Keyboard Case is a great pick if you are looking to save a few dollars. It features a detachable Bluetooth keyboard, an Apple Pencil holder, and a 650mAh rechargeable battery that will last 220 hours and has a standby time of 800 hours. $59 at Amazon Colorful keys : Fintie Keyboard Case for iPad Pro 12.9" 5th Generation 2021 The Fintie Keyboard Case is a budget choice, with seven backlit colors on its keyboard. It has a leather cover and a soft TPU back. This case also includes a holder for your second-generation Apple Pencil. $54 at Amazon

Get your work done with a great keyboard case

A great keyboard case will transform your iPad Pro from a do-it-all tablet to a full-fledged computer replacement. Attach your iPad Pro to its keyboard case to answer emails, type a report, or prepare a spreadsheet. With the power and size of the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021), you will want the best keyboard case you can afford.

Apple's own Magic Keyboard is the best keyboard case you can buy. The typing experience is similar to typing on a MacBook, with comfortable, reactive, scissor-switch keys. The trackpad works with iPad OS to transform the way you interact with your iPad Pro. It has a pass-through USB-C charging port. Since the Magic Keyboard uses the Smart Connector to connect directly to the iPad Pro, no pairing is required. The Smart Connector also provides power to the Magic Keyboard, so it never needs charging.

If the Magic Keyboard's price is a little steep for you, consider the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case. Like the Magic Keyboard, it uses the Smart Connector for power, and no pairing is required. The Combo Touch has a touch anywhere trackpad, which works great with multi-touch gestures. You can also detach the keyboard if you want to use the iPad Pro as a tablet while still protecting it.

In addition to a great keyboard case, if you are also looking to purchase an Apple Pencil with your iPad Pro, make sure you purchase the correct one. There are also many alternatives to the Apple Pencil if you want to try something different and save some of your hard-earned money.