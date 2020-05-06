Best Keyboard Cases for the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro iMore 2020

While an iPad Pro doesn't do everything a computer does, iPadOS it gets closer and closer to macOS with each iteration. It depends on what you use a computer for, but for many people, an iPad Pro makes a perfect computer replacement, at least on the go. One thing you need to take full advantage of is a great keyboard. A keyboard case the most convenient, and the Apple Magic Keyboard is the best overall choice for getting the laptop experience with your iPad Pro.

We here at iMore are all major Apple fans, of course. Apple devices tend to feel a bit magical, and this keyboard case is no exception. The Magic Keyboard is pricey, but it's the ultimate keyboard case for the iPad Pro. The scissor mechanism keyboard provides a pleasant and comfortable typing experience, with full-size backlit keys and just the right amount of travel (one millimeter.) The floating cantilever design is elegant in every sense of the word. Attach your iPad to it magnetically and adjust it to your perfect angle. When you're done, fold up the keyboard case for front and back iPad protection on the go. You can charge your iPad Pro through the keyboard itself via its USB-C port. This frees up the iPad's USB-C port for peripherals. The trackpad sets this keyboard case apart from most. It allows you to take full advantage of the iPad Pro's capabilities, designed for multi-touch gestures and cursor control. This is what gives you the most computer-like experience on an iPad yet. Pros: Backlit keyboard with scissor mechanism and one-millimeter travel

Multi-angle anti-lever design, magnetic attachment to iPad

USB-C port for pass-through charging

Front and back protection when folded up

Trackpad for multi-touch gestures and cursor control Cons: Expensive

Best With No Trackpad: Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro

If you don't need bells and whistles, why pay for them? Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio has been around for a while, but it's been updated to fit the 2020 iPad Pro perfectly. It costs substantially less than the Magic Keyboard, lacking such extras as the trackpad and cantilevered design. But you still get the Apple experience. This is a full-sized keyboard in a case that offers front and back protection for your iPad Pro when not in use. You never need to charge this keyboard, nor do you have to pair it to your iPad Pro via Bluetooth. Simply plop it into place and start typing. This is what I call a smart keyboard. Pros: Smart Connector means no pairing

Does not ever need charging

Front and back protection Cons: No trackpad

Limited viewing angles

Best Third-Party Trackpad: Brydge Pro+ Wireless Keyboard w/Trackpad for iPad Pro

If you want that trackpad for cursor and multi-touch control, but you want something a bit less expensive, check out the Brydge Pro+. The sturdy design resembles a laptop when attached to your 11-inch iPad Pro. You can adjust your viewing angle from zero to 180 degrees. The keys are backlit, and you can adjust the brightness to three different levels. The keyboard has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and you can get up to three months of battery life on a single charge. Note that your iPad isn't in a case here; the keyboard has brackets that hold your iPad Pro in place. When you're not using the iPad, you'll get front protection from the keyboard but no back protection at all. The trackpad is what really sets this keyboard apart from the other third-party keyboards. With a trackpad, you can use the iPad Pro and iPad OS to full advantage. You can easily switch between apps, access the app switcher, and activate the Dock, Control Center, and apps in Slide Over. Pros: Trackpad for cursor and multi-touch support

Mini laptop-like experience

Unlimited viewing angles

Backlit keyboard

Less expensive than Apple's Magic Keyboard Cons: No back protection

Still fairly pricey

Best Protective Case: Logitech Slim Folio Pro

This is another fantastic, high-quality option. Logitech has over two decades' experience making keyboards. You get a top-of-the-line typing experience with large, well-spaced keys and a scissor mechanism. Plus, the Slim Folio Pro is a full case, unlike some of the others highlighted here. You get front to back, side to side protection; it's a full case plus a Bluetooth keyboard. You don't get a lot of viewing angles to choose from, but you can fold the keyboard around to the back if you want to read on your iPad Pro. You can also just collapse the Slim Folio Pro if you want to use your Apple Pencil rather than the keyboard. The keys are backlit with adjustable brightness levels. While you don't get a trackpad, you do get a row of shortcut keys, with helpful controls such as Home, Key Brightness, Search, Virtual Keyboard, Media Controls, Volume Controls, Screen On/Off, Bluetooth Connect, and Battery Check. You also get a handy spot to stash and charge your Apple Pencil. If these are features you'd use more than a trackpad, this might be an ideal option for you. Pros: Scissor mechanism, excellent typing experience

Case offers all-over protection

Row of shortcut keys

Store and charge your Apple Pencil Cons: No trackpad

Best Value: Arteck iPad Pro 11-inch iPad Pro 2020 Keyboard Folio Case

This is a fully protective folio-style case with a built-in Bluetooth keyboard. A pencil slot on the top holds your Apple Pencil securely while it charges. The keyboard has the standard Mac layout, so it will feel natural to use. The keys are designed to be quiet rather than "clacky." When you close the folio, your iPad Pro automatically goes to sleep, when you open it, the iPad Pro wakes up. There's just one viewing angle, and it's just right for typing. It takes about two hours to charge up the keyboard fully, and you'll get up to 100 hours of use from a single charge. Pros: Well-priced

All-over protection

Charge and secure your Apple Pencil

Quiet keys Cons: No trackpad

One viewing angle

