There are a number of great keyboards available out there for the iPad Air 2 in 2019, regardless if you're on the hunt for something more minimal, more protective, and everything in between. Here are some of our favorite and most practical keyboard cases for the iPad Air 2 in 2019.

Best for most

Anker Bluetooth Folio Keyboard case

Staff favorite

Simply snap and secure your iPad with magnets to the keyboard, or close your Anker Bluetooth Folio Keyboard case for auto sleep/wake modes in order to efficiently use your iPad to its fullest. The battery lasts six months, and the power-saver will automatically turn on after 10 minutes of no activity.

$40 at Amazon

Practical

Belkin QODE Ultimate Keyboard case

The Belkin QODE Ultimate Keyboard case is made with an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy for extra screen protection when the iPad isn't in use. It's keyboard is incredibly comfortable and the keyboard's auto on/off makes use extremely simple and convenient.

$96 at Amazon

Affordable

ClamCase Pro

The ClamCase Pro provides overall protection, has one of the best keyboard layouts, and doesn't add a ton of extra bulk. It is designed with a quick on/off keyboard and a lithium-ion battery for months of use after a single charge.

$25 at Amazon

Sturdy

Bosewek keyboard case

The Bosewek keyboard case is a protective and functional case that offers 360-degree protection. It comes in a variety of different color options and gives you access to all buttons and ports, while the foldable cover puts your iPad to sleep and wakes it up whenever it's opened or closed.

$43 at Amazon

Comfortable

Logitech Ultrathin Keyboard Cover

The keyboard layout on the Logitech Ultrathin Keyboard Cover is quite spacious, while the hinge lets you adjust viewing angles. Strong magnets help keep your iPad secured to the cover, and if you wanted to remove your iPad, all you have to do is slide the it out until you hear a pop.

$120 at Amazon

Folio friendly

Logitech Type+

You can fold over the Logitech Type+ case and the keyboard will be de-activated to avoid accidental presses when using it in tablet mode. Not only is it equipped with a dual-view stand for angle adjustments, but it also comes with different time-saving iOS shortcut keys and in a variety of different colors.

$63 at Amazon

Brightly lit

Favormates LED Blacklit Keyboard case

The Favormates LED Blacklit Keyboard case is an illuminated keyboard that can light up in several different color combos and three brightness modes. It automatically enters sleep mode once it's attached to your iPad Air 2.

$40 at Amazon

Full rotation

GreenLaw Keyboard case

The GreenLaw Keyboard case is a brightly colored case that allows you to swivel and rotate your screen 360-degrees. It's easy to fold and incredibly portable and gives you up to 90 days of charge in a single go.

$57 at Amazon

Ultra thin

ZAGG Hinged Folio case

The ZAGG Hinged Folio case is a thin but protective case for your iPad Air 2 that gives you access to all buttons and ports. It's made from a leather-feeling material and comes in a variety of bright colors.

$26 at Amazon

Fabric Feel

BAIKEN keyboard case

The BAIKEN keyboard case is a soft-touch, foldable case that comes in blue, gray, pink, navy, and yellow color options. It automatically puts your iPad to sleep or wakes it up whether it's cover is open or closed.

From $37 at Amazon

Fully Protected

NOKBABO keyboard case

The NOKBABO keyboard case provides 360-degree protection, including raised bezels for both your screen and camera, without adding a ton of additional bulk. It comes in black, rose gold, and silver color options.

From $48 at Amazon

360-degree Rotation

New Trent Airbender Star

The New Trent Airbender Star is a unique looking clamshell keyboard case that gives you the ability to turn your screen 360-degree. It can be detached from the keyboard and is lightweight yet protective.

$41 at Amazon

Find the perfect keyboard case for your iPad Air 2

Even though the iPad Air 2 is five years old, it's still a fantastic iPad, and with so many different keyboards to pick from, it can be tough to make one distinct choice. We personally love the slight ruggedness and the durability of the Anker Bluetooth Folio Keyboard case, not to mention the reasonable price tag and practical design.

If you're on the market for something a bit more rugged but still incredibly reliable, then the Belkin QODE Ultimate Keyboard case. Not only is it beautiful to look at, but it's also super durable and practical for travel and day-to-day adventures.

