There are a number of great keyboards available out there for the iPad Air 2 in 2019, regardless if you're on the hunt for something more minimal, more protective, and everything in between. Here are some of our favorite and most practical keyboard cases for the iPad Air 2 in 2019.
Best for most
Anker Bluetooth Folio Keyboard caseStaff favorite
Simply snap and secure your iPad with magnets to the keyboard, or close your Anker Bluetooth Folio Keyboard case for auto sleep/wake modes in order to efficiently use your iPad to its fullest. The battery lasts six months, and the power-saver will automatically turn on after 10 minutes of no activity.
Practical
Belkin QODE Ultimate Keyboard case
The Belkin QODE Ultimate Keyboard case is made with an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy for extra screen protection when the iPad isn't in use. It's keyboard is incredibly comfortable and the keyboard's auto on/off makes use extremely simple and convenient.
Affordable
ClamCase Pro
The ClamCase Pro provides overall protection, has one of the best keyboard layouts, and doesn't add a ton of extra bulk. It is designed with a quick on/off keyboard and a lithium-ion battery for months of use after a single charge.
Sturdy
Bosewek keyboard case
The Bosewek keyboard case is a protective and functional case that offers 360-degree protection. It comes in a variety of different color options and gives you access to all buttons and ports, while the foldable cover puts your iPad to sleep and wakes it up whenever it's opened or closed.
Comfortable
Logitech Ultrathin Keyboard Cover
The keyboard layout on the Logitech Ultrathin Keyboard Cover is quite spacious, while the hinge lets you adjust viewing angles. Strong magnets help keep your iPad secured to the cover, and if you wanted to remove your iPad, all you have to do is slide the it out until you hear a pop.
Folio friendly
Logitech Type+
You can fold over the Logitech Type+ case and the keyboard will be de-activated to avoid accidental presses when using it in tablet mode. Not only is it equipped with a dual-view stand for angle adjustments, but it also comes with different time-saving iOS shortcut keys and in a variety of different colors.
Brightly lit
Favormates LED Blacklit Keyboard case
The Favormates LED Blacklit Keyboard case is an illuminated keyboard that can light up in several different color combos and three brightness modes. It automatically enters sleep mode once it's attached to your iPad Air 2.
Full rotation
GreenLaw Keyboard case
The GreenLaw Keyboard case is a brightly colored case that allows you to swivel and rotate your screen 360-degrees. It's easy to fold and incredibly portable and gives you up to 90 days of charge in a single go.
Ultra thin
ZAGG Hinged Folio case
The ZAGG Hinged Folio case is a thin but protective case for your iPad Air 2 that gives you access to all buttons and ports. It's made from a leather-feeling material and comes in a variety of bright colors.
Fabric Feel
BAIKEN keyboard case
The BAIKEN keyboard case is a soft-touch, foldable case that comes in blue, gray, pink, navy, and yellow color options. It automatically puts your iPad to sleep or wakes it up whether it's cover is open or closed.
Fully Protected
NOKBABO keyboard case
The NOKBABO keyboard case provides 360-degree protection, including raised bezels for both your screen and camera, without adding a ton of additional bulk. It comes in black, rose gold, and silver color options.
360-degree Rotation
New Trent Airbender Star
The New Trent Airbender Star is a unique looking clamshell keyboard case that gives you the ability to turn your screen 360-degree. It can be detached from the keyboard and is lightweight yet protective.
Find the perfect keyboard case for your iPad Air 2
Even though the iPad Air 2 is five years old, it's still a fantastic iPad, and with so many different keyboards to pick from, it can be tough to make one distinct choice. We personally love the slight ruggedness and the durability of the Anker Bluetooth Folio Keyboard case, not to mention the reasonable price tag and practical design.
If you're on the market for something a bit more rugged but still incredibly reliable, then the Belkin QODE Ultimate Keyboard case. Not only is it beautiful to look at, but it's also super durable and practical for travel and day-to-day adventures.
