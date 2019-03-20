The new iPad Air 3 (2019) packs in pro-level performance for a mid-level price. It's perfect for those who want a powerful iPad to be productive, but don't want to pay the outrageous iPad Pro prices. But to become truly productive with your iPad Air 3, you're going to want a keyboard case to go with it. Here are some great options that we've managed to find that are designed with the iPad Air 3 in mind!
Make use of the Smart Connector
Apple Smart KeyboardStaff Favorite
Since the iPad Air 3 now has a Smart Connector, you should take advantage of it and use something like the Apple Smart Keyboard. It's a lightweight cover that will protect your iPad Air from everyday scuffs and scratches, and it's insanely portable. When you need to type, just reveal the Smart Keyboard and start typing. It seamlessly connects to the Smart Connector for power and data transfer, and the keyboard itself is made from silicone with a fabric covering over the keys, so it should be a bit resistant to accidental spills if they occur.
Like a Pro
Brydge 10.5 Series II
Brydge is another favorite of ours, as they make excellent, high-quality keyboard cases that turn your iPad into a laptop. The Brydge 10.5 Series II is a rugged case that will protect your iPad Air 3 from everyday bumps and nicks, while also providing you with a built-in backlit wireless keyboard. That's right! You can type away on your iPad in the dark with this case. The battery life on this case is also outstanding, as it'll last around 12 months per charge. No need to worry about a low battery, but it would be good to top it off every now and then! It also comes in several color options to suit whatever mood you're in.
Simplicity at its finest
MoKo Keyboard Case with Pencil Slot
This keyboard case from MoKo is simple yet elegant. The exterior is made from a PU Leather material that will provide ample protection for your tablet. The hard shell case that the iPad Air snaps into has openings to access all buttons and ports while it's inside the case. The Bluetooth keyboard itself is detachable, so you have freedom when typing. There is also a slot for your Apple Pencil, and it has a magnetic closure.
Professional minimalism
MoKo Keyboard Case
This is like the other MoKo case that we mentioned, except it goes without a slot for the Apple Pencil if you don't need it. The exterior is also made of leather with a slightly different design. The keyboard is also detachable, giving you complete freedom when working. There is a magnetic closure to help keep everything safe and secure.
Go bold
IVSO Case with Keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air
This case was originally made for the iPad Pro 10.5-inch, but it will also work with the new iPad Air 3. The exterior is made of a high-quality PU leather material, so it has a touch of elegance and professionalism. The case doubles as a protective case and stand, and comes with a detachable keyboard for the ultimate freedom while you work. It also comes in a variety of colors, and some of the color options include a slot for your Apple Pencil.
Variety is key
Fintie Keyboard Case with Built-In Apple Pencil Holder
Fintie's keyboard case has a ton of different color choices available, from professional neutrals to unique patterns and designs that make you stand out from the crowd. The case itself is made from PU leather on the outside and an anti-slip rubber-lined material on the interior shell, so your iPad Air 3 is safe and secure. The keyboard is detachable, and you can use the grooves in the cover as a stand to give you the perfect viewing angle. There's also a built-in Apple Pencil holder, so you're never without your writing or drawing tool.
Go slim
Luibor Keyboard Case
These simple keyboard cases are made from leather on the exterior, and microfiber lining on the interior of the shell to keep your iPad safe and sound from everyday wear and tear. The case doubles as a protective carrying case and a stand. The keyboard provides a laptop-like typing experience and is not made from silicone like many others. The case gives full access to all buttons and ports.
Out of the available options so far, we prefer the Apple Smart Keyboard Cover. The iPad Air finally has the Smart Connector port, so why not use it? Plus the Smart Keyboard is super portable and convenient, and it's made from a comfortable material that is fun and comfortable to type on.
