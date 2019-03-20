The new iPad Air 3 (2019) packs in pro-level performance for a mid-level price. It's perfect for those who want a powerful iPad to be productive, but don't want to pay the outrageous iPad Pro prices. But to become truly productive with your iPad Air 3, you're going to want a keyboard case to go with it. Here are some great options that we've managed to find that are designed with the iPad Air 3 in mind!

Out of the available options so far, we prefer the Apple Smart Keyboard Cover. The iPad Air finally has the Smart Connector port, so why not use it? Plus the Smart Keyboard is super portable and convenient, and it's made from a comfortable material that is fun and comfortable to type on.

