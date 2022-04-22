Best keyboard cases for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro iMore 2022

The eighth-generation (10.5-inch) iPad Pro, released in 2017, is still a fantastic device. However, for the ultimate productivity experience on an iPad Pro, you need a keyboard case. So, here are some of the best 10.5-inch iPad Pro keyboard cases you can buy. Note that keyboard cases made for the 7th, 8th, and 9th generation iPad devices will also fit your 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

The best 10.5-inch iPad Pro keyboard case for you

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro was released back in 2017, but it's still a great workhorse. Certainly, you'll want to protect it with one of the best cases for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, but to get the most functionality, a keyboard case is the way to go. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is the Goldilocks of iPad tablets: not too big, not too small. It packs all the great productivity features present in its bigger 12.9-inch cousin, all while retaining the portability of the standard 9.7 iPad.

When choosing the best 10.5-inch iPad Pro keyboard case, it's important to know that the keyboard works well and provides a comfortable typing experience. Apple's Smart Keyboard is a classic, beautifully designed, practical choice that is guaranteed to work seamlessly with your iPad.

Meanwhile, the Fintie 10.5-inch iPad Pro Keyboard Case is both stylish and durable. It gives you a slot for your Apple Pencil, so you can always have fast access to your favorite iPad accessory. There are a huge color and pattern selection, so you'll be sure to find one that suits your taste and style. Plus, the price can't be beaten.

However, if you want maximum flexibility, you'll want to go with the Levet Keyboard Case with Touchpad. You can turn your iPad around and put it in just about any position you can dream up. Plus, it has a touchpad for an even more laptop-like experience.