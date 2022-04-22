Best keyboard cases for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro iMore 2022
The eighth-generation (10.5-inch) iPad Pro, released in 2017, is still a fantastic device. However, for the ultimate productivity experience on an iPad Pro, you need a keyboard case. So, here are some of the best 10.5-inch iPad Pro keyboard cases you can buy. Note that keyboard cases made for the 7th, 8th, and 9th generation iPad devices will also fit your 10.5-inch iPad Pro.
- Apple designed: Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad 7/8/9, iPad Air 3, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- MacBook mimic: Brydge 10.5-inch Series II for iPad Pro
- The whole package: Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Air 3 and iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- Budget model: Fintie 10.5-inch iPad Pro Keyboard Case with pencil slot
- Rugged protection: Zagg Rugged Messenger Case
- Flexibility: Levet Keyboard Case with Touchpad
- 360-degree rotation: LENRICH Keyboard Case
- Touchpad included: Phixnozar Keyboard Case for iPad
- Aluminum: ONHI Wireless Keyboard Case
- Versatile: Earto Keyboard Case
- Rainbow bright: CHESONA iPad Pro 10.5 Case with Keyboard with Backlight
- Budget model: JUQITECH Keyboard Case for iPad Pro 10.5 with Backlight
Apple designed: Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad 7/8/9, iPad Air 3, and 10.5-inch iPad ProStaff Favorite
Apple's 10.5-inch full-size keyboard attaches to the iPad Pro using the Smart Connector and allows for charging and a two-way exchange of data — no Bluetooth required. It has that classic Apple design for your Apple lifestyle, making it the best 10.5-inch Pad Pro keyboard case for most people.
MacBook mimic: Brydge 10.5-inch Series II for iPad Pro
Brydge's keyboard makes your iPad Pro look like a MacBook. It's designed with Apple's aesthetic and makes writing on the iPad feel great. Instead of a full case, it attaches with hinges so you can seamlessly slip your iPad out to use in tablet mode.
The whole package: Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Air 3 and iPad Pro 10.5-inch
Take advantage of advanced functionality on your iPad Pro with this keyboard case from Logitech. It has smart keys, a trackpad so you can use your iPad Pro more like a laptop, plus a Smart Connector so you don't have to deal with a Bluetooth connection.
Budget model: Fintie 10.5-inch iPad Pro Keyboard Case with pencil slot
Fintie makes one of the more popular low-cost 10.5-inch iPad Pro keyboard cases. It's super slim, comes in a plethora of colors, and has a convenient Apple Pencil slot, so you'll always have your gear nearby.
Rugged protection: Zagg Rugged Messenger Case
The Zagg Rugged Messenger Case gives you a bit more protection if you're someone who's looking for a keyboard case that's a bit more rugged. The two-part case system is made up of a polycarbonate shell and a durable Bluetooth keyboard cover.
Flexibility: Levet Keyboard Case with Touchpad
The Levet Keyboard Case has a touchpad for a more computer-like experience. You can rotate your iPad Pro 360 degrees in this case, giving you maximum flexibility and so many different configurations.
360-degree rotation: LENRICH Keyboard Case
The LENRICH Keyboard Case gives you the ability to rotate your iPad 360 degrees or flip it over to lay flat, depending on how you want to use it. It also lights up, allowing you to use your keyboard at night or in darker settings.
Touchpad included: Phixnozar Keyboard Case for iPad
This case gives your iPad all-around protection and makes it look and feel even more like a small laptop computer. Get more sophisticated control with a touchpad built into the backlit keyboard.
Aluminum: ONHI Wireless Keyboard Case
The ONHI Wireless Keyboard Case is an affordable and super slim iPad case made from durable aluminum, so you still get an added layer of protection. It comes in a few appealing color options.
Versatile: Earto Keyboard Case
The Earto Keyboard Case is a colorful and functional keyboard case that gives you full access to your iPad's buttons and ports. It comes in several fun color options and can be rotated 360 degrees for the perfect angle.
Rainbow bright: CHESONA iPad Pro 10.5 Case with Keyboard with Backlight
This portfolio case with a built-in keyboard stands out for its 343 colorful backlighting options. There are seven different backlight colors from which to choose and three separate color zones you can mix and match. Additionally, three different brightness levels mean you can create a perfectly custom backlight look.
Budget model: JUQITECH Keyboard Case for iPad Pro 10.5 with Backlight
If you're not going to use the keyboard all the time, consider this well-priced case with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard. Not using the keyboard that day? Just pop it out and use the case on its own. A convenient pencil slot keeps your Apple Pencil safe.
The best 10.5-inch iPad Pro keyboard case for you
The 10.5-inch iPad Pro was released back in 2017, but it's still a great workhorse. Certainly, you'll want to protect it with one of the best cases for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, but to get the most functionality, a keyboard case is the way to go. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is the Goldilocks of iPad tablets: not too big, not too small. It packs all the great productivity features present in its bigger 12.9-inch cousin, all while retaining the portability of the standard 9.7 iPad.
When choosing the best 10.5-inch iPad Pro keyboard case, it's important to know that the keyboard works well and provides a comfortable typing experience. Apple's Smart Keyboard is a classic, beautifully designed, practical choice that is guaranteed to work seamlessly with your iPad.
Meanwhile, the Fintie 10.5-inch iPad Pro Keyboard Case is both stylish and durable. It gives you a slot for your Apple Pencil, so you can always have fast access to your favorite iPad accessory. There are a huge color and pattern selection, so you'll be sure to find one that suits your taste and style. Plus, the price can't be beaten.
However, if you want maximum flexibility, you'll want to go with the Levet Keyboard Case with Touchpad. You can turn your iPad around and put it in just about any position you can dream up. Plus, it has a touchpad for an even more laptop-like experience.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Don't like Apple's Magic Keyboard? Try these alternatives.
Do you like the look of Apple's Magic Keyboard, but want something a little different? Here are the best Magic Keyboard alternatives.
A hardshell case for your MacBook Pro is protective and stylish
Protecting the outside of your MacBook is a great way to protect its precious insides. Pick up a hard shell cover and save it from scratches and bumps. Here are our favorites!
Protect your iPhone 11 Pro with these great cases
Whatever your style or protection needs, you can find a case to match them for your iPhone 11 Pro.