The eighth-generation (10.5-inch) iPad Pro, released in 2017, is still a fantastic device. However, for the ultimate productivity experience on an iPad Pro, you need a keyboard case. So, here are some of the best 10.5-inch iPad Pro keyboard cases you can buy. Note that keyboard cases made for the 7th, 8th, and 9th generation iPad devices will also fit your 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Apple Smart Keyboard Case

Apple designed: Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad 7/8/9, iPad Air 3, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro

Apple's 10.5-inch full-size keyboard attaches to the iPad Pro using the Smart Connector and allows for charging and a two-way exchange of data — no Bluetooth required. It has that classic Apple design for your Apple lifestyle, making it the best 10.5-inch Pad Pro keyboard case for most people.

Brydge 10.5-inch Series II

MacBook mimic: Brydge 10.5-inch Series II for iPad Pro

Brydge's keyboard makes your iPad Pro look like a MacBook. It's designed with Apple's aesthetic and makes writing on the iPad feel great. Instead of a full case, it attaches with hinges so you can seamlessly slip your iPad out to use in tablet mode.

$39 at Amazon
Logitech Combo Touch

The whole package: Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Air 3 and iPad Pro 10.5-inch

Take advantage of advanced functionality on your iPad Pro with this keyboard case from Logitech. It has smart keys, a trackpad so you can use your iPad Pro more like a laptop, plus a Smart Connector so you don't have to deal with a Bluetooth connection.

$120 at Amazon
Fintie 10.5-inch iPad Pro Keyboard Case

Budget model: Fintie 10.5-inch iPad Pro Keyboard Case with pencil slot

Fintie makes one of the more popular low-cost 10.5-inch iPad Pro keyboard cases. It's super slim, comes in a plethora of colors, and has a convenient Apple Pencil slot, so you'll always have your gear nearby.

From $37 at Amazon
Zagg Rugged Messenger

Rugged protection: Zagg Rugged Messenger Case

The Zagg Rugged Messenger Case gives you a bit more protection if you're someone who's looking for a keyboard case that's a bit more rugged. The two-part case system is made up of a polycarbonate shell and a durable Bluetooth keyboard cover.

$73 at Amazon
Levet Keyboard Case Ipad Pro 10.5 Inch Render Cropped

Flexibility: Levet Keyboard Case with Touchpad

The Levet Keyboard Case has a touchpad for a more computer-like experience. You can rotate your iPad Pro 360 degrees in this case, giving you maximum flexibility and so many different configurations.

$46 at Amazon
Lenrich iPad Pro keyboard case

360-degree rotation: LENRICH Keyboard Case

The LENRICH Keyboard Case gives you the ability to rotate your iPad 360 degrees or flip it over to lay flat, depending on how you want to use it. It also lights up, allowing you to use your keyboard at night or in darker settings.

$58 at Amazon
Phixnozar Keyboard Case

Touchpad included: Phixnozar Keyboard Case for iPad

This case gives your iPad all-around protection and makes it look and feel even more like a small laptop computer. Get more sophisticated control with a touchpad built into the backlit keyboard.

From $47 at Amazon
ONHI Wireless keyboard case for iPad Pro

Aluminum: ONHI Wireless Keyboard Case

The ONHI Wireless Keyboard Case is an affordable and super slim iPad case made from durable aluminum, so you still get an added layer of protection. It comes in a few appealing color options.

$55 at Amazon
Earto keyboard case for iPad Pro

Versatile: Earto Keyboard Case

The Earto Keyboard Case is a colorful and functional keyboard case that gives you full access to your iPad's buttons and ports. It comes in several fun color options and can be rotated 360 degrees for the perfect angle.

From $54 at Amazon
CHESONA iPad Pro 10.5 Case with Keyboard

Rainbow bright: CHESONA iPad Pro 10.5 Case with Keyboard with Backlight

This portfolio case with a built-in keyboard stands out for its 343 colorful backlighting options. There are seven different backlight colors from which to choose and three separate color zones you can mix and match. Additionally, three different brightness levels mean you can create a perfectly custom backlight look.

$60 at Amazon
JUQITECH Keyboard Case for iPad Pro 10.5

Budget model: JUQITECH Keyboard Case for iPad Pro 10.5 with Backlight

If you're not going to use the keyboard all the time, consider this well-priced case with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard. Not using the keyboard that day? Just pop it out and use the case on its own. A convenient pencil slot keeps your Apple Pencil safe.

$16 at Amazon

The best 10.5-inch iPad Pro keyboard case for you

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro was released back in 2017, but it's still a great workhorse. Certainly, you'll want to protect it with one of the best cases for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, but to get the most functionality, a keyboard case is the way to go. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is the Goldilocks of iPad tablets: not too big, not too small. It packs all the great productivity features present in its bigger 12.9-inch cousin, all while retaining the portability of the standard 9.7 iPad.

When choosing the best 10.5-inch iPad Pro keyboard case, it's important to know that the keyboard works well and provides a comfortable typing experience. Apple's Smart Keyboard is a classic, beautifully designed, practical choice that is guaranteed to work seamlessly with your iPad.

Meanwhile, the Fintie 10.5-inch iPad Pro Keyboard Case is both stylish and durable. It gives you a slot for your Apple Pencil, so you can always have fast access to your favorite iPad accessory. There are a huge color and pattern selection, so you'll be sure to find one that suits your taste and style. Plus, the price can't be beaten.

However, if you want maximum flexibility, you'll want to go with the Levet Keyboard Case with Touchpad. You can turn your iPad around and put it in just about any position you can dream up. Plus, it has a touchpad for an even more laptop-like experience.

