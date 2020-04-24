Best Keyboards for Mac mini iMore 2020

The current Mac mini does refresh Apple's smallest Mac, which comes as a huge relief to Mac mini fans everywhere. As with the previous Mac mini, you'll need a few things to make it a viable computer, and that includes a keyboard. Whether you want a mechanical, USB, or Bluetooth keyboard, there are tons of great options for you to use with your Mac mini.

Bring your own keyboard

I love the fact that mini-computers give you the freedom to customize your setup. Picking the right keyboard to pair with your Mac mini seamlessly goes beyond aesthetics. Ease of use and comfort when typing are key considerations.

Call me crazy, but I really like Apple's Magic Keyboard. Its simple, clean, and super compact design makes it easy to use on my small desk in my apartment. Besides, Apple has the Magic Keyboard with an integrated number pad. The Logitech Easy-Switch K811 is another mini champ that works great with Mac minis. With a click of a button, this compact keyboard allows you to quickly switch typing between three devices, including your Mac mini.

Any of the keyboards listed above are going to make typing with your new Mac mini a breeze, and a keyboard you love will make working, playing, or browsing on your Mac mini a lot more enjoyable!