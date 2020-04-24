Best Keyboards for Mac mini iMore 2020
The current Mac mini does refresh Apple's smallest Mac, which comes as a huge relief to Mac mini fans everywhere. As with the previous Mac mini, you'll need a few things to make it a viable computer, and that includes a keyboard. Whether you want a mechanical, USB, or Bluetooth keyboard, there are tons of great options for you to use with your Mac mini.
- Apple's keyboard: Apple Magic Wireless Keyboard
- Optimized for MacOS: Satechi Aluminum USB Wired Keyboard
- Easy multi-pairing: Logitech Easy-Switch K811
- Perfect togethor: iClever Wireless Keyboard and Mouse
- Best mechanical: Das Keyboard 4 Professional
- For power users: Logitech G815
Apple's keyboard: Apple Magic Wireless KeyboardStaff Favorite
The classic Apple keyboard that you know (and maybe love?), comes with all the features you need to run macOS smoothly and seamlessly. All the shortcuts you could want are present, and the slim and small profile makes it really great for small spaces. The variation with an integrated number pad is an excellent choice if you crunch in numbers a lot.
Optimized for MacOS: Satechi Aluminum USB Wired Keyboard
Satechi's keyboard looks very similar to Apple's Magic Keyboard with the Numeric Keypad and has a nice, comfortable slant for typing. Although it lacks all the bells and whistles of a wireless keyboard, it does offer a reliable wired connection via an included USB-A cable. The keyboard is available in two Apple-friendly colors, space grey, and silver.
Easy multi-pairing: Logitech Easy-Switch K811
This little ditty is a personal favorite of iMore Managing Editor, Lory Gil. It's a compact keyboard designed with Mac in mind that has plenty of useful additional features. It has the added benefit of being specially designed to control features on your iPhone or iPad, like navigating to the Home screen and audio playback controls. With one button, you can switch between three different devices, making it great for using with your other Apple product around the house.
Perfect togethor: iClever Wireless Keyboard and Mouse
For a low-cost alternative to Apple's Magic Keyboard, you'll be happy with iClever Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo. It uses the Magic Keyboard's scissor mechanism keys, so your typing experience will be very familiar. iClever blended adaptability, quality materials, and craftsmanship to give the keyboard a luxurious finish that matches the premium feel of the Mac mini.
Best mechanical: Das Keyboard 4 Professional
Das Keyboard 4 Professional gives you a choice between Cherry MX Brown or Blue, depending on how loud you like your keyboard. It even has dedicated media controls, including an oversized volume knob, as well as a number pad. Two USB 3.0 ports make it perfect for the ultra-productive folks. If you like the click-clack of a mechanical keyboard, the Das Keyboard 4 Professional is one of the best out there.
For power users: Logitech G815
Logitech's G815 has a sophisticated ultra-slim design and a huge set of advanced gaming technologies for its price. You've got high-speed keys with comfortable low-profile mechanical switches that give a nice clicky, linear, or tactile feedback. The keyboard is enhanced with LIGHTSYNC technology so you can unify your screen, audio, and keyboard lighting for that immersive RGB gaming experience.
Bring your own keyboard
I love the fact that mini-computers give you the freedom to customize your setup. Picking the right keyboard to pair with your Mac mini seamlessly goes beyond aesthetics. Ease of use and comfort when typing are key considerations.
Call me crazy, but I really like Apple's Magic Keyboard. Its simple, clean, and super compact design makes it easy to use on my small desk in my apartment. Besides, Apple has the Magic Keyboard with an integrated number pad. The Logitech Easy-Switch K811 is another mini champ that works great with Mac minis. With a click of a button, this compact keyboard allows you to quickly switch typing between three devices, including your Mac mini.
Any of the keyboards listed above are going to make typing with your new Mac mini a breeze, and a keyboard you love will make working, playing, or browsing on your Mac mini a lot more enjoyable!
