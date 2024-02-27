Meletrix Zoom75 keyboard review: Top-tier mechanical keyboard kit and it comes in yellow

The Zoom75 is one of the best keyboard kits on offer. It feels as good as some even more expensive options, sounds amazing, and has lots of customization options to make yours feel unique. Building the keyboard, while not for everyone, is a fun afternoon project, and knowing that you put it together makes this one of the most personal tech purchases you might ever make. This is one of the best mechanical keyboards out there, and it’s a joy to use.

Mechanical keyboards are awesome. They give you a tactile typing experience while using your Mac and allow you to express yourself in a tech world that is often pretty monotone. Enter the Meletrix Zoom75, a premium mechanical keyboard kit you build from scratch, allowing you to create your own custom keyboard perfect for any desk.

It's a market filled with options at different price points, but does the Zoom75 do enough to warrant your cash and stand out above the competition as one of the best mechanical keyboards for Mac? Here's my experience of using the Zoom75 over a six-month period, and it's fair to say I'm impressed.

Zoom75 review: Price and availability

The Zoom75 is unfortunately sold out on Meletrix’s website, although you can find the keyboard kit on the official US vendor CannonKeys. Like a lot of mechanical keyboards, they are sold through Group Buys, which function like Kickstarter projects. Rather than buying a keyboard and receiving it in the post a few days later, you join other enthusiasts on a waiting list so that the manufacturers know how many to make. That said, on CannonKeys the keyboards are currently in stock.

The Zoom75 retails from $209 and comes in a whole host of colors, including Black, Cool Grey, White, Lilac, Sky Blue, Navy, Blush Pink, Scarlett Red, Wild Green, Milky Green, Ivory Cream, Teal, Cyber Yellow (pictured), Plum, and GT Silver.

It’s worth noting that the Zoom75 doesn’t come with switches or keycaps, so you’ll need to add those yourself. While that may seem daunting, Meletrix offers some fantastic keycap and switch options to add to your purchase. It’s also worth considering that the model I’m reviewing here has an extra LCD display component, which adds an extra $27 to the price.

In terms of switches and keycap pricing, you can spend anywhere from $20 for a set of switches and $15 for keycaps from Amazon to closer to $100 for switches and $200 on keycaps. The world of mechanical keyboards can get pretty expensive, so it’s worth considering every component before you purchase a keyboard kit like the Zoom75.

While the Zoom75 is currently sold out directly from Meletrix, you can purchase the new Boog 75 gaming keyboard, which has a lot of similarities right now for delivery in May.

Zoom75 review: Build and looks

When it comes to build quality, the Zoom75 is the most gorgeous keyboard I’ve ever used. The keyboard kit comes in a premium travel case that houses all of the components inside, ready for you to build with simple instructions. You’ll find all the parts you need to build a top-tier custom keyboard, including the aluminum case, internal foams for sound dampening, screw-in stabilizers, the PCB into which you fit your switches, and even a battery.

Assembly was easy, the instructions in the box were very clear and it was a mindful experience that felt as relaxing as building one of my larger LEGO projects (I have a lot of LEGO). Yes, I’ve had experience with repairs in the past, but this was my first proper mechanical keyboard build from the ground up, and I think most people would be able to follow the instructions, no questions asked.

If you’re happy to build your own keyboard and okay with purchasing your own switches and keycaps then you’ll get a beautifully premium keyboard for a very reasonable price compared to products of the same quality. Yes, you’ll likely spend around $250 with switches and keycaps, but I’d be shocked if another $250 keyboard gives you a similar experience.

Let’s put it this way, I thought I knew mechanical keyboards and then I tried the Zoom75. It’s fair to say that when I first received the Zoom75, I was blown away by the craftsmanship. It’s very heavy with a nice internal weight, and it looks like the most expensive thing on my desk.

The keyboard is permanently angled with rubber feet but I’ve found the typing angle very comfortable for long periods of time. Because you’ll need to buy your own keycaps, you can get different styles depending on how tall or flat an angle you prefer.

Zoom75 review: Features

The Zoom75 has every feature you’d want from a custom mechanical keyboard. With a hot-swappable PCB that allows you to change switches without a soldering iron and the option for flex cuts if you prefer a bouncier typing feel all housed in a full aluminum case with screw-in stabilizers, this ticks every mechanical keyboard enthusiast’s boxes. You can even choose between ANSI and ISO layouts when building the keyboard.

The Zoom75 works with your Mac and PC using either a 2.4GHz connection, Bluetooth 5.0, or my preferred wired method into my Mac mini. The two 2,300mAh batteries combine to give you 6-8 weeks of everyday use without charge (although you’ll get less if you switch on the RGB lights). You’ll also find VIA software compatibility so you can customize each individual key to your heart’s content, no matter the OS you’re using.

My favorite feature, however, is the tiny LCD panel that I use on the top right of my 75% layout keyboard (If you don’t pay extra for this, you can change between custom badges and an extra switch) — although this requires opening up the case and changing the components internally, so not something you’d do regularly. Every day for the last few months, my favorite meme (This Is Fine) has stared at me — it adds an extra theme to my board and makes it feel even more unique. You can put any image, any GIF, or even notes on this display, and it all syncs via an easy-to-use iPhone app.

Zoom75 review: Typing feel

I’ve been using the Zoom75 as my daily keyboard for almost six months, and it’s easily the most pleasant typing experience I’ve ever had on a keyboard. With a gasket mount system, which essentially suspends the internal board so there is movement above and below it, the Zoom75 has a pleasant and bouncy feel. Initially, I put all the included foam inside the case but decided to remove some to have more flexibility when using my keyboard as I type constantly all day, so it’s more comfortable. I found that filling the case with foam so that it had no room for maneuver led to a harsher feeling on my fingers.

I’m currently using the Wuque Studio Morandi switches, which are lovely and linear, perfect for creating that “thock,” which sounds almost like popping bubble wrap. I’ve tried the keyboard with multiple switches from my collection and it shows the versatility of the product as I can change up the sound and feel in 15 minutes or so.

I’ve combined the WS Morandi with my GMK Serika keycaps for that perfect yellow aesthetic, and while these expensive keycaps bring up the price of my complete keyboard to closer to $400, I’ve used $15 keycaps from Amazon, and the experience was just as good. One of the biggest joys of a custom mechanical keyboard is that you can tailor the typing experience to your preference, and that makes it impossible not to find your perfect setup.

Zoom75 review: Competition

There are a lot of custom mechanical keyboard kits out there, including the upcoming Boog75 from Meletrix, and the smaller Zoom65. The problem with these kits is that most are either very expensive or incredibly limited via Group Buys. The Zoom75 isn’t cheap but it is one of the best options for anyone looking to get the most premium keyboard experience without forking out into the $500 range (yes keyboards can get that expensive.) It’s just slightly more expensive than my previous favorite keyboard, the Keychron Q1 Pro, although some people may prefer the straight-out-of-the-box experience that something like the Keychron offers.

If you’re looking for a pre-built option, you can’t go wrong with any of the premium Keychron Q series, and the new Asus ROG Azoth is a fantastic option for gamers. My colleague and another keyboard enthusiast, Tammy, loves keyboards from the brand NuPhy, and the Halo75 is a great option thanks to a very clever, silicon-filled spacebar design.

Zoom75 review: Should you buy this?

You should buy this if… You want to get serious about mechanical keyboards

You want incredible color options

You want endless customization

You shouldn’t buy this if… You don’t want to build a keyboard yourself

You don’t want to research switches and keycaps

You don’t want to wait for stock

Zoom75 review: Verdict

A fantastic mechanical keyboard that is worth every penny. With unlimited customization, some of the best color options on the market, and every feature you’d want in a keyboard, the Zoom75 is an easy recommendation for anyone wanting to take the mechanical keyboard hobby seriously.