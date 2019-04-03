So you just picked up a new iPad Air 3 and you have a child — say no more. Kids are great, but they aren't always the greatest when it comes to keeping tech safe and secure. Fortunately, because the dimensions of the iPad Air 2 are the same as the iPad Air 3, there are plenty of cases already available that mesh well with your new toy and your little one! Here are the best kid-friendly cases available right now (and we'll update as more get released).
Colorful and rugged
ACEGUARDER Ultra Protective Rugged CaseStaff Favorite
The Aceguarder is designed from a tough, drop-resistant material, making it ideal for kids who like to play rough. It comes with a multi-position kickstand and can be found in a variety of fun and eye-catching color combinations, making it perfect for kids of all ages.
Apple Pen friendly
Armera Heavy Duty Protection Case
The Armera case is designed from a high-quality silicone gel that'll protect your tech from drops and falls while still looking funky with a variety of patterns patterns. It comes in blue, black, and orange color options and is incredibly easy to clean in the event of sticky little fingers.
Kickstand included
Bolete lightweight stand case
This Bolete case is made from strong but lightweight padding, while the handle on the case can also double as a kickstand. You can pick up this brightly colored case in black, blue, green, purple, orange, pink, red, yellow, black/yellow, blue/red, and pink/purple color combinations.
Versatile design
BRAECN Rugged Heavy Duty Case
The BRAECN case is designed with a 360-degree kickstand, a hand strap, and a shoulder strap, while the body of the case is made from a durable and shockproof material. You can pick one up in red, black, blue, green, purple, and pink color options. It's great for kids, but also for teenagers since it's quite cool and sleek.
Kickstand optional
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle PRO Protective Case
This SUPCASE option is impact resistant and designed to protect every inch of your iPad Air, while a functional kickstand makes watching movies and swiping your iPad's screen as easy as pie. You can pick one up in black, white, blue, and pink color options, making it a bright and colorful choice for children.
Educational fun
CHINFAI kids proof silicone case
The CHINFAI case is made from a soft yet flexible foam that resembles a standing dude. It's also covered in the ABCs and 123s to help your little one learn while watching your iPad. You can grab this hilarious little guy in orange, red, and purple color options.
Find an iPad case you and your little one will love
Whether you're on the hunt for a case for a toddler or a pre-teen, there are a ton of different options out there to protect your iPad Air (2019)! We personally love the ACEGUARDER Ultra Protective Rugged Case because of the tough durability, eye-catching and bright color options, and super affordable price tag.
Maybe your kid is a little bit younger and you also want a case that adds an educational element to iPad time: the CHINFAI kids proof silicone case is designed with the alphabet around the edges and numbers on the back to help your children learn their ABCs and 123s while watching their favorite cartoon.
No matter what case you decide to go with, we're sure there's an option on our list that you and your little one will love in one way or another.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.