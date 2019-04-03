So you just picked up a new iPad Air 3 and you have a child — say no more. Kids are great, but they aren't always the greatest when it comes to keeping tech safe and secure. Fortunately, because the dimensions of the iPad Air 2 are the same as the iPad Air 3, there are plenty of cases already available that mesh well with your new toy and your little one! Here are the best kid-friendly cases available right now (and we'll update as more get released).

Find an iPad case you and your little one will love

Whether you're on the hunt for a case for a toddler or a pre-teen, there are a ton of different options out there to protect your iPad Air (2019)! We personally love the ACEGUARDER Ultra Protective Rugged Case because of the tough durability, eye-catching and bright color options, and super affordable price tag.

Maybe your kid is a little bit younger and you also want a case that adds an educational element to iPad time: the CHINFAI kids proof silicone case is designed with the alphabet around the edges and numbers on the back to help your children learn their ABCs and 123s while watching their favorite cartoon.

No matter what case you decide to go with, we're sure there's an option on our list that you and your little one will love in one way or another.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.