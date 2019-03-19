Kids and iPad minis make a great pair. The smaller form factor is great for small hands. The iPad mini 5 with its spec bump and Apple Pencil compatibility is truly a "grown-up" iPad that a child can grow into. But you'll probably want to protect that iPad mini 5 from little hands. Fortunately, you don't have to wait for new cases to be released. The iPad mini 5 is virtually the same size and shape as the iPad mini 4; the buttons are a bit larger and the microphone is in a slightly different place. So the iPad mini 4 cases should fit the iPad mini 5 just fine.
Just right
LEFON Kids Mini CaseStaff Favorite
This sturdy, colorful, and functional case ticks all the boxes. The carrying handle perfect for small hands folds back to form a stand, perfect for watching videos, coloring, or playing games. It's lightweight but thick enough to protect the iPad mini in a variety of situations. Choose from seven bright colors.
Protect the screen
ESR Screen Protector
If you choose a case that doesn't have a built-in screen protector, you may want to consider a tempered glass screen protector for that little bit of extra protection. This screen protector from ESR comes with a frame to help you install it correctly and without bubbles on the first try. It's only 0.3mm thick so it won't add much bulk to the iPad mini.
Butterflies and monkeys
Feitenn iPad Mini Case for Kids
This adorable yet functional case comes in either a butterfly or monkey shape. The butterfly's wings fold back into a stand for video viewing. The monkey's arms reach around a car headrest so a child in the back seat can watch movies. Each shape comes in several different colors.
The traveler
TopEsct iPad Mini Case for Kids
This sturdy soft silicone case comes with a long strap so your child can securely carry the iPad around his or her neck, or wrap the strap around the car's headrest so the child can watch videos in the back seat. With handles on three sides and a kickstand on the back, this is a very functional case. It comes in plenty of different colors to suit every taste.
For older kids
BRAECN for iPad Mini
When your child outgrows the "kiddie" cases but still needs some serious protection, this case is just right. It's made for serious heavy-duty protection. There is both a handle and a kickstand on the back, as well as a detachable strap for carrying or securing to the car's headrest. It comes in many colors, both subtle and bright.
For tweens
SEYMAC iPad Mini Case
This is not a child's case per se, but it's definitely more protective and heavy-duty than the typical smart folio type of case. It's perfect for older kids, tweens, and teens. The tri-fold front folds back to form a high-angle stand for video viewing or low-angle stand typing and drawing. The magnets in the front cover activate the iPad mini's sleep/wake functionality which saves battery. There are several color options from which to choose.
Since the form factor of the iPad mini 5 is basically the same as the iPad mini 4, there are plenty of case options. All of the above are excellent choices. It's hard to pick just one best option because it depends on the temperament and the age of your child and how they use the iPad. The LEFON Kids Mini Case is a good simple but functional case for littlest ones. With an older child, I'd go for the BRAECN for iPad Mini for its multi-functionality.
