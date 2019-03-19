Kids and iPad minis make a great pair. The smaller form factor is great for small hands. The iPad mini 5 with its spec bump and Apple Pencil compatibility is truly a "grown-up" iPad that a child can grow into. But you'll probably want to protect that iPad mini 5 from little hands. Fortunately, you don't have to wait for new cases to be released. The iPad mini 5 is virtually the same size and shape as the iPad mini 4; the buttons are a bit larger and the microphone is in a slightly different place. So the iPad mini 4 cases should fit the iPad mini 5 just fine.

Since the form factor of the iPad mini 5 is basically the same as the iPad mini 4, there are plenty of case options. All of the above are excellent choices. It's hard to pick just one best option because it depends on the temperament and the age of your child and how they use the iPad. The LEFON Kids Mini Case is a good simple but functional case for littlest ones. With an older child, I'd go for the BRAECN for iPad Mini for its multi-functionality.

