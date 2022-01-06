BOYA microphoneSource: BOYA

Best iPhone external microphones for video

If you're looking for an iPhone external microphone, whether you use an iPhone 13 or any other model, look no further. Why trust us? We're a company made up of tech experts worldwide, so we have lots of experience with the best accessories for working from home. For podcasting, great audio for video, and more, we need the best and most convenient mics around. Which one you choose will depend on your specific needs, but we like the RØDE VideoMic Me-L the best overall.

Best overall: RØDE VideoMic Me-L

RØDE videomic microphoneSource: RØDE

The RØDE VideoMic Me-L is a high-quality directional microphone that doesn't require a battery and effortlessly plugs into your iPhone via the Lightning port. The durable aluminum body makes it perfect for taking on adventures like camping and traveling. At the same time, the small and portable design means you can pop it in your bag without any hassle. The RØDE VideoMic Me-L can be paired with a fuzzy windscreen to keep the recorded audio as crystal clear as possible, which is why it's the best iPhone external microphone.

Pros:

  • Durable
  • Portable
  • Good for outdoors

Cons:

  • Short sound range

Best overall

RØDE Microphones Videomic Me L Microphone

RØDE VideoMic Me-L Microphone

Noise blocker

The RØDE VideoMic Me-L is a reliable and rugged external microphone with a cardioid polar pattern and windscreen to provide clear sound.

Best value: PoP Voice Lavalier Microphone

PoP Voice Lavalier MicrophoneSource: Amazon

This little powerhouse of an iPhone external microphone has an omnidirectional mic head that can plug directly into your device, from the iPhone 7 and earlier to newer iPhones with a headphone adaptor (not included), or even into your laptop with an included adaptor. The extra-long cable (155 inches) gives you plenty of room to move around. It comes with three wind muffs in different colors.

Pros:

  • 155-inch cable
  • Plugs into standard headphone jacks
  • Well-priced
  • Omni-directional mic head

Cons:

  • A few users report it never worked

Best value

PoP Voice Lavalier Microphone

PoP Voice Lavalier Microphone

Bargain-priced

The PoP Voice Lavalier Microphone is a small but mighty microphone that allows you to record sound, speech, music, and more.

Best lavalier: PowerDeWise Lavalier Lapel Microphone

PowerDeWise Lavalier Lapel Microphone LifestyleSource: PowerDeWise

The PowerDeWise Lavalier Lapel Microphone is a noise-canceling clip-on iPhone external microphone that lets you record your voice as crystal clear as possible. You'll need to have a Lightning to headphone jack adapter to use this microphone with newer iPhones. Simply clip and attach it to your clothing, plug it into your iPhone, unravel the 78-inch cord, and start recording your iPhone video.

Pros:

  • Portable
  • Minimal
  • Easy-to-use
  • Affordable

Cons:

  • Limited
  • Need a Lightning adapter

Best lavalier

PowerDeWise microphone

PowerDeWise Lavalier Lapel Microphone

Tiny but mighty

The PowerDeWise Lavalier Lapel Microphone is a noise-canceling clip-on mic that works effortlessly with your iPhone.

Best for interviews: Shure MV88 Digital Microphone

Shure MicrophoneSource: Shure

The Shure MV88 Digital Microphone is an iPhone external microphone that connects quickly via the Lightning port. Plus, it comes with a free app, so you can get the most out of your audio recording. The sleek yet retro design and easy-to-use, easy-to-rotate, and angle of the microphone make it ideal for recording in a variety of different situations. Meanwhile, five different preset modes — speech, singing, flat, acoustic instrument, and loud — allow you to get the perfect recording every time.

Pros:

  • Solid build
  • Versatile
  • Easy-to-use

Cons:

  • Pricey

Best for interviews

Shure microphone

Shure MV88 Digital Microphone

Versitile and reliable

The easy-to-use Shure MV88 Digital Microphone is portable with five different preset modes for the ideal recording in any situation.

Most flexible: Movo VXR10 Universal Cardioid Condenser Video Microphone

Movo Vxr10 Universal Cardiod Condenser Video Microphone LifestyleSource: Move

The shotgun-style Movo VXR10 Universal Cardioid Condenser Video Microphone will improve the sound of your video, whether you use it with your iPhone or DSLR camera. When using it with an iPhone 7 or newer, you will need a Lightning to headphone jack adapter. The mic's cardioid condenser capsule helps eliminate peripheral noises so you can focus on your subject. It picks up a wide range of sounds and pitches, so you'll need to do less editing later. The furry windscreen for use outside is included.

Pros:

  • For use with iPhone or DSLR
  • Nicely priced
  • Lightweight

Cons:

  • Need a Lightning adapter

Most flexible

Movo Vxr10 Universal Cardiod Condenser Video Microphone Render Cropped

Movo VXR10 Universal Cardioid Condenser Video Microphone

Multi-purpose

This well-priced video microphone can be used with your iPhone or your DSLR.

Bottom line

Our top pick for the best iPhone external microphone is the RØDE VideoMic Me-L for its quality and price. It's durable and scratch-resistant. The VideoMic provides sound clarity with its cardioid polar pattern, which eliminates background noise so you can focus on the subject directly in front of the mic. The 3.5mm headphone output gives you live monitoring and playback, so you'll know right away if you're getting what you need.

