Best iPhone external microphones for video iMore 2022

If you're looking for an iPhone external microphone, whether you use an iPhone 13 or any other model, look no further. Why trust us? We're a company made up of tech experts worldwide, so we have lots of experience with the best accessories for working from home. For podcasting, great audio for video, and more, we need the best and most convenient mics around. Which one you choose will depend on your specific needs, but we like the RØDE VideoMic Me-L the best overall.

The RØDE VideoMic Me-L is a high-quality directional microphone that doesn't require a battery and effortlessly plugs into your iPhone via the Lightning port. The durable aluminum body makes it perfect for taking on adventures like camping and traveling. At the same time, the small and portable design means you can pop it in your bag without any hassle. The RØDE VideoMic Me-L can be paired with a fuzzy windscreen to keep the recorded audio as crystal clear as possible, which is why it's the best iPhone external microphone. Pros: Durable

Portable

Good for outdoors Cons: Short sound range

Best value: PoP Voice Lavalier Microphone

This little powerhouse of an iPhone external microphone has an omnidirectional mic head that can plug directly into your device, from the iPhone 7 and earlier to newer iPhones with a headphone adaptor (not included), or even into your laptop with an included adaptor. The extra-long cable (155 inches) gives you plenty of room to move around. It comes with three wind muffs in different colors. Pros: 155-inch cable

Plugs into standard headphone jacks

Well-priced

Omni-directional mic head Cons: A few users report it never worked

Best value PoP Voice Lavalier Microphone Bargain-priced The PoP Voice Lavalier Microphone is a small but mighty microphone that allows you to record sound, speech, music, and more. $11 from Amazon

Best lavalier: PowerDeWise Lavalier Lapel Microphone

The PowerDeWise Lavalier Lapel Microphone is a noise-canceling clip-on iPhone external microphone that lets you record your voice as crystal clear as possible. You'll need to have a Lightning to headphone jack adapter to use this microphone with newer iPhones. Simply clip and attach it to your clothing, plug it into your iPhone, unravel the 78-inch cord, and start recording your iPhone video. Pros: Portable

Minimal

Easy-to-use

Affordable Cons: Limited

Need a Lightning adapter

Best lavalier PowerDeWise Lavalier Lapel Microphone Tiny but mighty The PowerDeWise Lavalier Lapel Microphone is a noise-canceling clip-on mic that works effortlessly with your iPhone. $39 from Amazon

Best for interviews: Shure MV88 Digital Microphone

The Shure MV88 Digital Microphone is an iPhone external microphone that connects quickly via the Lightning port. Plus, it comes with a free app, so you can get the most out of your audio recording. The sleek yet retro design and easy-to-use, easy-to-rotate, and angle of the microphone make it ideal for recording in a variety of different situations. Meanwhile, five different preset modes — speech, singing, flat, acoustic instrument, and loud — allow you to get the perfect recording every time. Pros: Solid build

Versatile

Easy-to-use Cons: Pricey

Best for interviews Shure MV88 Digital Microphone Versitile and reliable The easy-to-use Shure MV88 Digital Microphone is portable with five different preset modes for the ideal recording in any situation. $149 from Amazon

$149 from B&H

$150 at Apple

Most flexible: Movo VXR10 Universal Cardioid Condenser Video Microphone

The shotgun-style Movo VXR10 Universal Cardioid Condenser Video Microphone will improve the sound of your video, whether you use it with your iPhone or DSLR camera. When using it with an iPhone 7 or newer, you will need a Lightning to headphone jack adapter. The mic's cardioid condenser capsule helps eliminate peripheral noises so you can focus on your subject. It picks up a wide range of sounds and pitches, so you'll need to do less editing later. The furry windscreen for use outside is included. Pros: For use with iPhone or DSLR

Nicely priced

Lightweight Cons: Need a Lightning adapter