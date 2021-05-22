Miitopia is a light-hearted RPG where players can customize every single NPC they encounter to look just the way they want. With the recent release of the demo, Nintendo fans have discovered the new Makeup and Wig tools that allow you to really make your team members look unique. Many players have taken to creating popular characters like Mr. Clean, Garfield, Strong Bad, Revali, and more.
With all of the fun you can have with Miitopia, we won't be surprised if it becomes one of the best Nintendo Switch games. Whether you're trying to get inspiration for your own character creations or just want to see the zany things others have come up with, here are the best Miitopia character customizations. We've included codes and access keys when available.
Best Miitopia face customizations
People are so darn creative and we love to see all of the cool faces they've been making in Miitopia.
Clean slate
@The_Ultra_Nerd went all out with this awesome Mr. Clean customization. We can't wait to see what else they make.
Access Key: 48GM1VL
Mushroom Kingdom gang
It makes me so happy that @Da_Nintendude took the time to make a bunch of cool Mushroom Kingdom characters. I'm here for it.
Access Key: 368GRCF
More like Wowser
Miitopia players keep testing the boundaries of what the game's customization options can do as @mitsamemario shows in this awesome Bowser creation.
Access Key: 7W0XJ2H
Legolas in the bunch
Among @DeniseD0103's creations is an awesome Legolas. He'll make for a great addition to your party.
Access Key: 2CVL97G
Breath of the Wild Rito
This Revali look-alike has us in awe! What a fantastic creation from @Addylizardog.
Access Key: 47HBPP1
Twilight Princess
Why wouldn't you want to play as Midna? She's both adorable and creepy. Awesome job, @Twili_Princess!
Access Key: 3L02FXR
Evil King
The detail on this Ganondorf Mii has blown us away. Way to make the Gerudo King come to life, @saborseph!
Access Key: 232YVJV
Tingle time
This Mii perfectly captures the look and feel of Wind Waker Tingle. Very impressive, @KiddComets!
Access Key: 251LHXC
Silent Princess
We are stunned by @bellhenge's beautiful creations. What a perfect rendition of Zelda from Breath of the Wild and Bayonetta from Bayonetta 2
Access Key: Unavailable 😭
Fan favorites
You can see the range of the Mii customization tools thank to @AbsoluteDamage's amazing designs.
Access Key: 72G7733
Palico buddy
I couldn't get enough of my Palicos in Monster Hunter Rise. Now thanks to @saborseph, we can play with one in Miitopia.
Access Key: 232YVJV
Pikachu's many faces
Few online things give me as much joy as seeing the surprised Pikachu face meme. Well done, @Rivers_reality!
Access Key: P2FJX6
I've got an Inkling
This Inkling creation by @Cutiefry64 looks almost like it belongs in the actual Splatoon game!
Access Key: 4K89CRH
It's Steve!
I can't stress enough how much I love that winking Steve face. @ruddydud did an excellent job showing off his love of Minecraft.
Access Key: VYNR97
Bite me
I can't get over the shading on @saborseph's Piranha Plant. What an awesome creation.
Access Key: 232YVJV
The best puppet
Geno might not ever make it into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a fighter, but thanks to @saborseph he can fight alongside you in Miitopia!
Access Key: 232YVJV
Sexy Squidward
Many people attempted to make Sexy Squidward with the original 3DS version of Miitopia, but this one blows them all out of the water. I'm loving this, @PS1_Haggord.
Access Key: 6YJCP17
Ready and Able
Nothing's quite as sweet as the Able Sisters from Animal Crossing. We can't get enough of @guywiththepie's creations.
Access Key: Unavailable 😭
Sup Dawg
I gotta say @jinaxxo's creation pulled me back into the past with these sweet PaRappa the Rapper Miis.
Access Key: 6RMXDFK
Hold on tight, The Cheat!
Seeing Strong Bad brought to life with such a perfect 3D figure has made my day. Look at @mitsamemario's work in all its majesty!
Access Key: 7W0XJ2H
Do a barrel roll!
The whole cast from StarFox has been beautifully created by @jwriston. Will your Miis play as Fox, Falco, Slippy, Peppy, or all four?
Access Key: 49FWW1P
Ogres are like Onions
It definitely took several layers for @Karjaj2 to create this awesome Shrek and we absolutely love it.
Access Key: 10VWRPD
I'm sorry Jon
Garfield is one of the most recognizable cats in the world and @stardraw123 did an excellent job bringing him to life in Miitopia.
Access Key: 88kkxn2
Banjo and Kazooie
Few things make me happier than seeing this Bear and Bird duo. Look how great @Facts_About_BK's creations look!
Access Key: 6084P63
Picasso would be proud
This is by far one of the most impressive Mii creations we've seen so far. Awesome job creating Duchess, @The_123Gamer!
Access Key: 260XWNY
What about Mii?
As time goes on more and more awesome Miitopia customizations will come to light. If we missed one that you particularly like, tell us about it in the comments below.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple thought Basecamp's DHH had 'personal penchant for drama'
Emails filed in the Apple vs Epic Games trial have revealed internal correspondence regarding the rejection of Hey Email from the App Store last year, in which Apple's Senior Director of Corporate Communications stated that Basecamp founder and CTO David Heinemeier Hansson had a "personal penchant for drama".
Tim Cook: Apple would still collect commission on alternative payments
During the course of his testimony yesterday Tim Cook stated that if developers on iOS were offered the chance to use alternative payment methods to charge for digital services that Apple would still collect commission on those transactions.
Amiibo restocks: Here's where to find the Zelda & Loftwing amiibo
It can be really hard to get your hands on the hottest new amiibo. They tend to sell out quickly, so you need to be watching for when stores replenish their stock.
Looking for the best indie games for the Switch? Here are our picks
There are so many indie games on the Nintendo Switch that finding the best ones is a challenge. Don't worry; we're here to help. Here are the best indie games for the Nintendo Switch.