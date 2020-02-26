Best Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Accessories iMore 2020

The Animal Crossing series became a fast favorite among Nintendo fans after it was released in the US for the Nintendo Gamecube in 2002. The adorable characters and quaint town in this social simulation make it hard not to fall in love with the game as you become part of the neighborhood with each interaction. In excitement for the latest version, Animal Crossing: New Horizons coming out March 20, 2020, we have found all the best Animal Crossing-themed accessories you can get for your Nintendo Switch.

Bring the Animal Crossing town to your home!

Some of the accessories are expected to officially release when Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes out on March 20, 2020. As of right now, there are a few only confirmed for release in Japan, but there are ways to get these items in the states too, it just takes some extra work. We are hoping these great accessories, and more will be coming out here as well. Until then, these items should help you get an idea of the style coming out with the new game and give you a piece of Animal Crossing to take with you wherever you go.

The announcement of the new Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition and matching Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case were exciting enough. However, fans will have to hold out a little longer for the game. In the meantime, build up your amiibo collections with the Animal Crossing amiibo Cards Series Bundle or individual amiibo figures as we wait to learn more about them. How are you bringing Animal Crossing to your Nintendo Switch?

