The Animal Crossing series became a fast favorite among Nintendo fans after it was released in the US for the Nintendo Gamecube in 2002. The adorable characters and quaint town in this social simulation make it hard not to fall in love with the game as you become part of the neighborhood with each interaction. In excitement for the latest version, Animal Crossing: New Horizons coming out March 20, 2020, we have found all the best Animal Crossing-themed accessories you can get for your Nintendo Switch.
The machine itself: Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons EditionStaff Pick
Nintendo unveiled a brand new Nintendo Switch design specifically for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons release. It may not be available yet, but as soon as it is, this is an ultimate fan's number one item. The back of the console features a subtle map design and some of the game's characters, and the Joy-Cons are a pastel mint green and light blue. In addition to the console changes, the new white base features Tom Nook and his nephews Timmy and Tommy. Keep an eye on Amazon to watch for the release!
Give it a skin: Controller Gear Authentic and Officially Licensed Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch Skin Bundle
If you already have a Nintendo Switch and aren't looking to trade it in, but would like the Animal Crossing look, Controller Gear made a Nintendo Licensed skin you can get instead! Refresh your system with one of two Animal Crossing-themed options built to fit your Switch, base, and controllers.
Pastel joy: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Joy-Cons
Another way to bring Animal Crossing to your Nintendo Switch is with the new, pastel Joy-Cons. Get the great Animal Crossing look without repurchasing the console.
Just in case: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector
If you travel with your Nintendo Switch and don't have any way to protect it on the move, this Aloha Edition case is a great way to bring Animal Crossing style into your Switch accessories. In addition to the cute and eye-catching pastel leaf pattern, you will also get a screen protector to add to the protection of your system.
Hard protection for the Lite: Animal Crossing TPU Semi-Hard Cover
To give your Nintendo Switch Lite some extra protection without losing the flair, try out this Animal Crossing TPU Semi-Hard Cover. It has the cute Animal Crossing style on the back without blocking the color on the front while the TPU material prevents scratches and impact damage.
Buddy up with the assitant mayor: amiibo Isabelle
As the town's assistant-mayor, Isabelle is one of the most popular Animal Crossing characters. Her amiibo is a cute and functional collectible item to have for other games like Super Smash Bros as we wait to see what the amiibo will do in New Horizons.
It's all in the cards: Nintendo Animal Crossing amiibo Cards Series 1, 2, 3, 4
If you haven't already started your amiibo collection, this may be for you! Although we aren't sure exactly what role amiibo will have yet, we do know their functionality will be included in some way. With this set bundle, you will get 6 amiibo cards in each pack from series 1-4 with a total of 24 characters.
Build your village: Animal Crossing Series 3-Pack Amiibo
Get a collection of amiibo characters from the Animal Crossing world with this 3-pack! Even though this initially came out for the Wii U and 3DS Nintendo systems, the amiibo are still functional for the Switch.
Take control with the Nooks: POWER A Enhanced Wireless Controller - Timmy & Tommy Nook
If you prefer to play with a wireless controller instead of the Joy-Cons, this Timmy & Tommy Nook controller is one of two PowerA controller Animal Crossing options.
No strings attached: POWER A Enhanced Wireless Controller - K.Slider
The other PowerA controller for Animal Crossing features K.Slider playing his guitar. This controller is also a wireless option to use in place of the Joy-Cons.
Slim bag: Animal Crossing Shoulder Pouch
This Nintendo licensed shoulder bag is a great option for those who prefer to travel light. It can carry the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite with an additional pocket for accessories.
For the prepared traveller: Animal Crossing Tote Bag
For those who like to travel with a little more space (or a few more items), this tote bag is also Nintendo licensed for carrying the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. It has pockets along the inside for game cases, a charger, and plenty of room in the main pocket to carry more.
Just the basics: Animal Crossing Hand Pouch
Carry all your basic items in one place with this small hand pouch. It will fit a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite and has a front pocket for things like headphones or small game cases. Pair it with one of the bags for a cute matching set or take it on its own!
A sweet setup: Animal Crossing Playstand
Foldable and adjustable, sit back and play comfortably with your Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite set up in whichever of the three positions is your favorite. There is also a space for your cord so you can plug in the system.
Bring the Animal Crossing town to your home!
Some of the accessories are expected to officially release when Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes out on March 20, 2020. As of right now, there are a few only confirmed for release in Japan, but there are ways to get these items in the states too, it just takes some extra work. We are hoping these great accessories, and more will be coming out here as well. Until then, these items should help you get an idea of the style coming out with the new game and give you a piece of Animal Crossing to take with you wherever you go.
The announcement of the new Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition and matching Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case were exciting enough. However, fans will have to hold out a little longer for the game. In the meantime, build up your amiibo collections with the Animal Crossing amiibo Cards Series Bundle or individual amiibo figures as we wait to learn more about them. How are you bringing Animal Crossing to your Nintendo Switch?
