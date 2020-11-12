Best Nintendo Switch Games for Adults iMore 2020

Since its inception, Nintendo has made a concerted effort to maintain a somewhat squeaky clean image. With the occasional Rare exception, a Nintendo console has always been a place where parents didn't have to give a second thought about what their kids might be playing. Those days are long gone. Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch games that kids probably shouldn't be playing, but adults can enjoy right now.

★ Featured Favorite : Doom The Grandaddy of gory first-person shooters has made its move into the world of Switch. Smashing Doom down to fit in the palm of your hand is quite the achievement. Just as big of an achievement is the very idea that you can engage in the splatter-fest on a Nintendo branded system. $60 at Amazon

No kids in the pool

Some of the best Nintendo Switch games might not be right for everyone. If you're worried about the content that your child is consuming on their Nintendo Switch, research is your best friend. There are plenty of outlets available to parents which can help you decide which games are right for your kids. Nintendo offers pretty extensive options when it comes to parental controls on the Switch and even gives you the option of controlling those settings from your phone. And once you've shored things up for your kids, consider coming back to check some of these awesome titles out for yourself!