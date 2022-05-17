Best phone grips for iPhone iMore 2022
We've all had the heartbreaking experience of dropping a precious iPhone. Using a phone grip can help prevent that, especially if you take a lot of photos. A phone grip can also alleviate sore pinky fingers if you tend to form a "pinky shelf" when you use your iPhone. Some grips can also double as a stand for watching videos or video chatting. Here are some of the best phone grips for your iPhone, regardless of which model you own.
- Flexible: PopSockets PopGrip Slide Stretch
- Grip, wallet, and stand: MOFT X Reusable Adhesive 3-in-1 Phone Stand and Card Holder
- Multi-functional: CLCKR Universal Grip and Stand
- Lots of choices: Velvet Caviar Cell Phone Ring Holder
- Grip and selfie stick: Adonit V-Grip
- MagSafe option: PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe
- Built into the case: Loopy Case
- Works with car mount: Syncwire Cell Phone Ring Holder Stand
- Bargain four-pack: Jseorpay Cell Phone Ring Holder
- The original: PopSockets PopGrip
- Eco-friendly: Pela: Collapsible Grip & Stand for Phones and Tablets
- Stand up: A-LuGei Foldable & Adjustable Cell Phone Ring Holder
Flexible: PopSockets PopGrip Slide StretchStaff Pick
Available in a huge variety of colors and styles, the PopSockets PopGrip Slide Stretch is my favorite all-around phone grip for just about anyone. It works with or without a case. Slide it up and down so it's out of the way if you want to charge your iPhone wirelessly or remove it altogether. You can use it as a phone stand, too.
Grip, wallet, and stand: MOFT X Reusable Adhesive 3-in-1 Phone Stand and Card Holder
The MOFT X Reusable Adhesive 3-in-1 Phone Stand and Card Holder adheres to your bare iPhone or case of choice and comes in a few color options. The handy grip unfolds into a stand that can be used horizontally or vertically and folds flat when not in use. It's also a cardholder. The adhesive is removable up to 200 times.
Multi-functional: CLCKR Universal Grip and Stand
Like the CLCKR Grip Case that we reviewed, the standalone Grip and Stand can be used as both. When not in use, it slides flat and clicks into place out of the way. CLCKR makes both a 3M adhesive and a MagSafe version; choose from lots of different designs.
Lots of choices: Velvet Caviar Cell Phone Ring Holder
This ring-style grip has a strong adhesive so it will stick to your iPhone or case of choice. It comes in a large variety of fun and trendy shapes and designs. You can even match it to your Velvet Caviar case like I did if you want.
Grip and selfie stick: Adonit V-Grip
This handy accessory for iPhoneography enthusiasts is a grip, horizontal/vertical stand, and selfie stick all in one. The Adonit V-Grip which we reviewed and loved even has a 1/4-inch standard screw so you can attach it to any tripod, which I found especially useful.
MagSafe option: PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe
If you have an iPhone 12 or newer, you can take advantage of the MagSafe magnets and use the PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe, which we tested and adored. As long as you go caseless or use a MagSafe-compatible case, this PopGrip makes a secure phone grip and convenient phone stand, plus it comes in so many fun designs. I love being able to pop it on and off as needed, rather than committing to a permanent grip.
Built into the case: Loopy Case
The influencer's darling, the Loopy Case, which we reviewed hands-on, is super cute and has a built-in loop for easy carrying. I've even held my iPhone by the loop with a single finger when my hands were otherwise full. Choose from a variety of designs, plus you can buy extra loops to mix and match.
Works with car mount: Syncwire Cell Phone Ring Holder Stand
This handy grip and stand adheres to the back of your iPhone or case and mounts perfectly with your favorite magnetic car mount. This is not a MagSafe ring, nor is it compatible with MagSafe car mounts, so it's a great option for people with earlier model iPhones.
Bargain four-pack: Jseorpay Cell Phone Ring Holder
Need grips for the whole family? You can't go wrong with this nicely-priced four-pack that comes in a few color combinations. Since the ring has a flat edge, it makes a solid phone stand as well. The adhesive portion is clear, so you can still see your iPhone (or case) underneath.
The original: PopSockets PopGrip
I'd be remiss if I didn't put the original PopSockets PopGrip on this list. It's the one that started the craze and now comes in so many fun patterns and designs and you can even design your own. It is a commitment since it adheres directly to your iPhone or case, but as with all PopSockets, the colorful disc on top can be easily swapped out for different looks.
Eco-friendly: Pela: Collapsible Grip & Stand for Phones and Tablets
This lightweight, flexible silicone grip is thin enough to allow wireless charging when not in use. When you slide it up to use it as a grip, it's solid enough to use as a stand, too. If and when you no longer wish to use it, send it back to Pela for recycling.
Stand up: A-LuGei Foldable & Adjustable Cell Phone Ring Holder
This deluxe ring grip adheres securely to the back of your iPhone or case. You can unfold it into a stand that holds your iPhone horizontally or vertically up high, well off your desk, so you can use a charging cable at the same time. It's also magnetic, so it works with magnetic car mounts.
Which of the best phone grips for iPhone should you get?
I'm a big fan of the PopSockets PopGrip Slide Stretch since you can use it with virtually any smartphone. You can place it higher on the phone when using it as a grip or a horizontal stand. Slide it down lower to use it as a vertical stand or move it out of the way for wireless charging. Or simply slide it off if you don't want to use it at that moment. Note that it's just slightly too large to use with the iPhone 12/13 mini unless perhaps you're using a very bulky case. If you do have a mini iPhone, I'd suggest one of PopSockets' many other PopGrip styles. What I love about all of the PopSockets PopGrips is that the colorful disc is interchangeable, so you can mix and match. Plus, popping the PopGrips in and out makes a nice fidget when you need something to do with your hands.
If you prefer something flatter, check out the MOFT X Reusable Adhesive 3-in-1 Phone Stand and Card Holder. It serves three purposes, as described in the name. Since it folds completely flat when not in use, it won't overly bulk up your iPhone. Unlike most adhesive-style grips, this one is removable and reusable. There is also a MagSafe version, so if you have an iPhone 12 or newer, you have that option as well. If you're looking for more wallet options for your MagSafe-compatible iPhone, check out our roundup of the best MagSafe iPhone wallets.
