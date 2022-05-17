Best phone grips for iPhone iMore 2022

We've all had the heartbreaking experience of dropping a precious iPhone. Using a phone grip can help prevent that, especially if you take a lot of photos. A phone grip can also alleviate sore pinky fingers if you tend to form a "pinky shelf" when you use your iPhone. Some grips can also double as a stand for watching videos or video chatting. Here are some of the best phone grips for your iPhone, regardless of which model you own.

Which of the best phone grips for iPhone should you get?

I'm a big fan of the PopSockets PopGrip Slide Stretch since you can use it with virtually any smartphone. You can place it higher on the phone when using it as a grip or a horizontal stand. Slide it down lower to use it as a vertical stand or move it out of the way for wireless charging. Or simply slide it off if you don't want to use it at that moment. Note that it's just slightly too large to use with the iPhone 12/13 mini unless perhaps you're using a very bulky case. If you do have a mini iPhone, I'd suggest one of PopSockets' many other PopGrip styles. What I love about all of the PopSockets PopGrips is that the colorful disc is interchangeable, so you can mix and match. Plus, popping the PopGrips in and out makes a nice fidget when you need something to do with your hands.

If you prefer something flatter, check out the MOFT X Reusable Adhesive 3-in-1 Phone Stand and Card Holder. It serves three purposes, as described in the name. Since it folds completely flat when not in use, it won't overly bulk up your iPhone. Unlike most adhesive-style grips, this one is removable and reusable. There is also a MagSafe version, so if you have an iPhone 12 or newer, you have that option as well. If you're looking for more wallet options for your MagSafe-compatible iPhone, check out our roundup of the best MagSafe iPhone wallets.