Best MagSafe iPhone wallets iMore 2022

If you thought Apple's (admittedly pricey) Wallet with MagSafe was your only option for the iPhone 13, it's time you explored some other possibilities. The original product is lovely, there's no doubt, but there are plenty of other options now that will serve the same purpose. We've put together a list of the best MagSafe iPhone wallets on the interweb.

Bottom line

With so many new options available, one of the best MagSafe iPhone wallets is sure to fit into your budget and lifestyle. My own preference is the Mous MagSafe Compatible Card Wallet because I enjoy the look and feel of full-grain leather against my favorite Mous Case. This one is also super thin, and the tight fit keeps the cards firmly in place.

If some of the other brands seem too expensive for your ideal budget, you can still enjoy a more cost-effective, non-leather choice like the AhaStyle MagSafe Wallet. It comes in four colors and is made of a slip-resistant silicone material. Take a look at the customizations of each option and choose the best MagSafe wallet to match with your iPhone 13!