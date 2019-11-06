Sometimes you have a group of photos but need to put them all together into one, unified, collage. Maybe it's to show off an amazing meal, or multiple angles of your new outfit, or simply a before and after. Whatever the reason, you can turn a collection of moments into one special moment with collage apps. Fair warning, most collage apps do very similar things. So, this list covers apps that do it in their own unique ways. Moldiv

Moldiv is more than just a collage app, it is also a photo editor. You can combine groups of up to 16 pics with more than 300 filter styles or 135 magazine layouts and use a variety of editing tools for each picture. It comes with stickers, editable text overlays, and patterns for backgrounds. You can adjust the frame style by making it thicker, rounder, shadowed, and more. Moldiv is great for detailed collage creation. It is practically like having a real-life scrapbook on your iPhone. Free with in-app purchases - Download now

Layout is meant for Instagram. That's probably because it was made by Instagram. You pick the photos you want to combine first, instead of picking a layout and then trying to fill it with photos. You can select up to nine pictures, and then pick a layout and add a frame. You can resize photos in the frames but you can't rotate them. You also can't edit them. It is formatted perfectly for Instagram, though, so you barely have to do any work to get your collage finished and published right away. If your goal is to quickly create a collage on the fly to post on Instagram, you need Layout. Free - Download now

Diptic has some unique and interesting layout templates that you can use to create collages with up to nine photos. In addition to classic layouts, you can use iconic shapes, like hearts, basketballs, and even the Seattle Space Needle. You can create miniature slideshow style collages with animated layouts, and Diptic lets you combine photos and videos on one collage. If you like to think outside the layout box, check out what Diptic has to offer. $3 with in-app purchases - Download now

LiveCollage offers dozens of interesting and unique layout templates. You can combine up to 16 photos with one of the classic layouts, or make special posters, pin boards, and 3D collages with just a choice few. You can adjust the frame width, curve the corners, and change background colors for any template. You can also add stickers from a variety of themes, like holidays and sports, and add text to any location. The Stitch frames let you create photo booth style long collages. For collages where the layout is just as important as the pictures, check out LiveCollage's posters and pin boards. Free with in-app purchases - Download now

Why settle for stationary pictures when you can make a video collage? VidStitch lets you add up to six videos — with sound — to a variety of different layouts. You can play the videos all at the same time, or have them run sequentially. Of course, if you're going to play six videos all at once, you aren't going to want them to all playback sound. So, you can turn down (or off) the sound of any and all videos, and add a song from your music library instead. And, to add a little art flair, why not use a couple of still shots, too. VidStitch Pro is a great app for making video collages. $2 - Download now FrameMagic Lite

Want a collage, but don't feel like taking the time to meticulously put everything together? Don't worry, FrameMagic has your back. With FrameMagic, you can create amazing photo and video collages in just a few seconds with a single tap after you pick out your media. There are also over 150 different layout styles to choose from, including polygonal, blended modes, and even vertical stitches. And yes, FrameMagic also works with your videos, so you can truly create something that stands out from the crowd. A mix of photos and video will create a magical memory that will turn heads once you post on social media, and it's a great way to remember those special moments. The Lite version is like a sample of the full app, and you can buy features you want through in-app purchases. Free with in-app purchases - Download now