Looking for a convenient and efficient portable charger for your iPad mini 5? Here are a few that are bound to keep your tiny tablet alive and well on extended excursions.
Potent portable
Aukey USB-C power bankStaff pick
This 20000mAh battery bank is as versatile as it is portable, and it's pretty portable. Thinner than similar products from other companies, the Aukey USB-C power bank feature three USB-A ports for standard charging cables, a micro-USB port, a USB-C port, and a Lightning port, letting you charge the battery itself using a Lightning cable.
Packed with power
Anker PowerCore II 20000
This portable battery packs some serious power. It's a 20100mAh battery with two USB charging ports so you can charge multiple devices at once. It supports power output up to 18W, more than enough to charge your iPad mini quickly and safely multiple times.
Small but mighty
Bonai Portable 3000mAh Power Bank
Plug in, charge, and start up your iPad mini in a snap with the highly-rated Bonai Portable 30000mAh Power Bank. This high-speed power bank is small and easy to carry around from point A to point B, but is also able to quickly charge your iPad mini if it needs to. It comes in black, white, and mint color options, and has an LED flashlight in between the ports.
Charge, charge, charge your battery gently down the stream
ZMI Backup Battery & Hub
Keep your new iPad mini charged and ready to roll at all times with the ZMI Backup Battery & Hub. Your iPad will be safe with this charge, which features protections against overheating and overcharging, while the body of the charger itself comes with two USB-A output ports and USB-C input/output port. If there are any issues with it, the ZMI charger comes with an 18-month warranty.
The sun in your pocket
LastMinuteSolutions Solar Charger
This environmentally-friendly charger is ready to bring your iPad mini's battery back to life with the power of the sun. The LastMinuteSolutions Solar Charger is designed with a 30000mAH battery, and the physical design is practical, too, with a flashlight and a hook on the back to easily clip it onto your bag or backpack. You can pick one up in blue/black and orange/black color combinations.
Solar powerhouse
BigBlue Solar Charger
Are you someone who likes to spend a lot of time in nature and wants to bring your iPad mini for a chance to capture the beauty around you? Then you need an environmental powerhouse of a charger like the BigBlue Solar Charger. It's perfect for campers, fishermen, and anyone else who likes to spend time outdoors. It is lightweight, easy to clean, and comes with four different hooks so you can hang your solar panels anywhere and everywhere you go.
When you're picking up a portable battery, you've got a lot to consider, such as how portable is the battery, how much charge it can offer, and whether or not it charges quickly. With all of these considerations, I'd pick the Aukey USB-C portable charger portable battery. It's the perfect size to get multiple charges, while being thinner than most other larger-capacity batteries. It's also the most versatile, with multiple USB-A ports, USB-C, and Lightning ports.
