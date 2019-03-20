Looking for a convenient and efficient portable charger for your iPad mini 5? Here are a few that are bound to keep your tiny tablet alive and well on extended excursions.

When you're picking up a portable battery, you've got a lot to consider, such as how portable is the battery, how much charge it can offer, and whether or not it charges quickly. With all of these considerations, I'd pick the Aukey USB-C portable charger portable battery. It's the perfect size to get multiple charges, while being thinner than most other larger-capacity batteries. It's also the most versatile, with multiple USB-A ports, USB-C, and Lightning ports.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.