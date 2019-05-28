The iPod touch is a great device for mobile gaming and listening to music. Unfortunately, when its battery dies, it's little more than a nice looking paperweight. Therefore, it's essential to have at least one portable charger in your possession so your device never runs out of juice. These chargers offer a wide variety of styles and features to help get the job done.
- Pocket-size: Jackery Bolt 6000mAh
- Credit card-sized: Mobile Powerbank
- Solar power: Be-charming 24000mAh solar charger
- High capacity: RAVPower Ace 22000mAh
- Candy bar-sized: Anker Astro E1 6700mAh
- Budget pick: Aibocn 10000mAh
- Built-in A/C: Ventev Powercell 6000mAh
- Slim and lightweight: Kanex External Battery Pack 8000mAh
- A popular and trusted option: Anker PowerCore 10000mAh
Jackery's Bolt is a slim option with a built-in Lightning cable, so there's no need for you to carry one around with you. With 6,000mAh, it should be able to juice up your iPod touch at least once. It comes in gray and vibrant orange. It's our favorite because of its small size and price.
Credit card-sized: Mobile Powerbank
Weighing just 7.2 ounces, the Mobile Powerbank from Tech Care offers a 9,000mAh slim power bank with one USB port and three outputs. It allows you to charge three devices at the same time.
Solar power: Be-charming 24000mAh solar charger
This high-capacity power bank has a solar panel, so once its 24,000mAh battery is depleted, you can leave it out in the sun to charge, making it perfect for taking on camping trips and long hikes. And, look at that price!
High capacity: RAVPower Ace 22000mAh
If you're power-outlet adverse, you might want to consider this high-capacity unit from RAVPower. Relatively compact, it packs plenty of juice, so you don't need to worry about a wall outlet for a while for your iPod touch.
Candy bar-sized: Anker Astro E1 6700mAh
The size of a chocolate bar, the Astro E1 is a terrific choice for those looking for a tiny amount of power in a pinch. With just 6,700mAh, this device comes in four colors, including black, blue, red, and white.
Budget pick: Aibocn 10000mAh
This powerful 10,000mAh battery should charge your iPod touch a couple of times for less. The power bank comes with a built-in flashlight, making it an excellent choice for camping or in case of an emergency. You can charge two devices simultaneously at average speeds. The battery is available in white in four color accents.
Built-in A/C: Ventev Powercell 6000mAh
Ventev's Powercell charger has an A/C connector, as well as a built-in Lightning cable, so it's everything you need for charging up your iPod touch or another mobile device.
Slim and lightweight: Kanex External Battery Pack 8000mAh
The Kanex External Battery Pack is a beautifully designed slab that offers 8,000mAh of power. Charge it with a separate micro USB cable, then replace it with the Lightning adapter when your iPod touch needs some energy.
A popular and trusted option: Anker PowerCore 10000mAh
The PowerCore 10000mAh packs lots of power in a small and compact form factor. It features fast charging capabilities.
Our recommendations
The 2019 iPod touch is a terrific mobile device that offers lots of great features, including gaming, music-listening, Group FaceTime, and much more. Beautifully designed, the device is available in six finishes; space gray, white, gold, blue, pink, and (PRODUCT)RED.
If you plan on using your iPod touch often for gaming or find yourself on the road a lot, be sure to purchase a portal charger. These devices are usable anywhere and easy to store when not in use because of their small size.
Our favorite charger, the Jackery Bolt 6000mAh, is priced right and perfect for those times when you accidentally run out of juice. Meanwhile, there's our budget choice, the Aibocn 10000mAh, which packs lots of power for little cost. If solar is more your game, check out the Be-charming 24000mAh.
