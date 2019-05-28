The iPod touch is a great device for mobile gaming and listening to music. Unfortunately, when its battery dies, it's little more than a nice looking paperweight. Therefore, it's essential to have at least one portable charger in your possession so your device never runs out of juice. These chargers offer a wide variety of styles and features to help get the job done.

Our recommendations

The 2019 iPod touch is a terrific mobile device that offers lots of great features, including gaming, music-listening, Group FaceTime, and much more. Beautifully designed, the device is available in six finishes; space gray, white, gold, blue, pink, and (PRODUCT)RED.

If you plan on using your iPod touch often for gaming or find yourself on the road a lot, be sure to purchase a portal charger. These devices are usable anywhere and easy to store when not in use because of their small size.

Our favorite charger, the Jackery Bolt 6000mAh, is priced right and perfect for those times when you accidentally run out of juice. Meanwhile, there's our budget choice, the Aibocn 10000mAh, which packs lots of power for little cost. If solar is more your game, check out the Be-charming 24000mAh.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.