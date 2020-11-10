Best Portable Chargers for iPod touch 7 iMore 2020

The iPod touch 7 is a great device for mobile gaming and listening to music. Unfortunately, when its battery dies, it's little more than a nice looking paperweight. Therefore, it's essential to have at least one portable charger in your possession so your device never runs out of juice. These are the best iPod touch 7 portable chargers with a wide variety of styles and features to help get the job done.

Our recommendations

If you plan on using your iPod touch often for gaming or find yourself on the road a lot, be sure to purchase a portable charger. The best iPod touch 7 portable chargers are usable anywhere and easy to store when not in use because of their small size.

Our favorite charger, the RAVPower Ace 22000mAh, is priced right and perfect for those times when you accidentally run out of juice. This one has a high-capacity 22000mAh battery for multiple recharges. Meanwhile, there's our budget choice, the Aibocn 10000mAh, which packs lots of power for less cost. Choose the charger that best fits your budget and lifestyle.