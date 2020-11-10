Best Portable Chargers for iPod touch 7 iMore 2020
The iPod touch 7 is a great device for mobile gaming and listening to music. Unfortunately, when its battery dies, it's little more than a nice looking paperweight. Therefore, it's essential to have at least one portable charger in your possession so your device never runs out of juice. These are the best iPod touch 7 portable chargers with a wide variety of styles and features to help get the job done.
- High capacity: RAVPower Ace 22000mAh
- Candy bar sized: Anker Astro E1 6700mAh
- Budget pick: Aibocn 10000mAh
- Built-in A/C: Ventev Powercell 6000mAh
- A popular and trusted option: Anker PowerCore 10000mAh
High capacity: RAVPower Ace 22000mAhStaff Pick
If you're power-outlet adverse, you might want to consider this high-capacity unit from RAVPower. Relatively compact, it packs plenty of juice, so you don't need to worry about a wall outlet for a while for your iPod touch.
Candy bar sized: Anker Astro E1 6700mAh
The size of a chocolate bar, the Astro E1 is a terrific choice for those looking for a tiny amount of power in a pinch. With just 6,700mAh, this device comes in four colors, including black, blue, red, and white.
Budget pick: Aibocn 10000mAh
This powerful 10,000mAh battery should charge your iPod touch a couple of times for less. The power bank comes with a built-in flashlight, making it an excellent choice for camping or in case of an emergency. You can charge two devices simultaneously at average speeds. The battery is available in white in four color accents.
Built-in A/C: Ventev Powercell 6000mAh
Ventev's Powercell charger has an A/C connector, as well as a built-in Lightning cable, so it's everything you need for charging up your iPod touch or another mobile device.
A popular and trusted option: Anker PowerCore 10000mAh
The PowerCore 10000mAh packs lots of power in a small and compact form factor. It features fast charging capabilities.
Our recommendations
If you plan on using your iPod touch often for gaming or find yourself on the road a lot, be sure to purchase a portable charger. The best iPod touch 7 portable chargers are usable anywhere and easy to store when not in use because of their small size.
Our favorite charger, the RAVPower Ace 22000mAh, is priced right and perfect for those times when you accidentally run out of juice. This one has a high-capacity 22000mAh battery for multiple recharges. Meanwhile, there's our budget choice, the Aibocn 10000mAh, which packs lots of power for less cost. Choose the charger that best fits your budget and lifestyle.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Boost your sound with these Bluetooth speakers for your iPod touch
Whether you're looking for a speaker for your house, beside the pool, or to take with you on a camping trip, here are the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy to complement your iPod touch.
Keep your iPod touch 7 safe and convenient with these top workout armbands
An iPod touch is a great device for playing your favorite tunes or podcast while you work out. But holding it in your hand is no fun; check out these fabulous armbands to keep your iPod touch close at hand.
Find the most effective Screen Protectors for iPod Touch 7
Your iPod Touch 7 is a stunning little piece of tech, but you know what isn’t beautiful? A cracked screen. Here are the best screen protectors you can pick up to keep your screen safe.