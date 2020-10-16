Best racetrack obstacles for Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit iMore 2020

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit brings the fun of one of the best Nintendo Switch games into our homes with augmented reality. Half the fun of this new playing experience is spending time creating a track with plenty of loops, obstacles, and diverging paths. Fortunately, you don't have to purchase a lot of fancy props in order to make a good track — unless you want to. Here are the best Mario Kart Live racetrack obstacles.

Mario Kart Live racetrack obstacles

Half of the fun with playing Mario Kart Live on Nintendo Switch is creating the track you're going to race on. Thankfully, it's really easy to grab some inexpensive items to outline your track with.

The very best thing I recommend is the Hefty Party Cups there are 100 in a bag, which gives you plenty of space to work with. Plus, when you're done playing, you can stack those cups right back into the bag so they're cleaned up and ready for next time.

Adding a fun touch of checkered flags throughout the track is always a good idea. That's why this set of Checkered Pennants and Flags works beautifully with any track.

Finally, if you're willing to spend a little more money, it's fun putting Mario characters on and around the track. I highly recommend this Super Mario Multipack as it gives you multiple characters and brings more Mushroom Kingdom elements to the course.