Best rugged cases for iPad mini 6

You've got the snappy new iPad mini 6 (2021). If you love yours as much as I love mine, you don't want it to get damaged! A good iPad mini 6 case is always a smart idea, but if you tend to drop your tablet a fair bit or if your kids will be using it, a heavy-duty case is a must. Here are some of the best rugged cases for your iPad mini 6.

All-around protection : Soke iPad mini 6 Rugged Shockproof Case Staff Pick Get front-to-back protection with this offering from Soke. A built-in screen protector keeps your display intact. The high-impact polycarbonate shell, raised lip, and anti-shock corners protect your iPad all over. There's a kickstand and a slot to keep your Apple Pencil protected, too. Choose from several color options. From $20 at Amazon Triple-layer : Azzsy Rugged Protective iPad mini 6 Case Three layers: a hard PC (polycarbonate) front, hard PC back shell, and soft shock-absorbing silicone rubber outer layer give your iPad mini plenty of protection from an accidental drop. A kickstand for video viewing and a slot for your Apple Pencil round out the features. $15 at Amazon Superhero : Grifobes iPad mini 6 Case This colorful case from Gribobes might remind your child (or your inner child) of their favorite web-spinning superhero. With three layers of protection, a kickstand, and an Apple Pencil slot, your iPad mini is sure to be safe while remaining fully functional in the case. $19 at Amazon Many angles : ZtoptopCases iPad mini 6 Case Rather than a simple kickstand, this rugged case has a notched folio flap that flips over into a kickstand that props your iPad mini 6 securely at five different angles for watching videos, surfing the web, typing, drawing, and more. The flap has Sleep/Wake functionality, and the case has an Apple Pencil slot. $36 at Amazon Folding folio : Bokeer iPad mini 6 Case This sturdy case has a front cover with Sleep/Wake functionality that folds into a convenient viewing stand. The back of the case is frosted and won't show fingerprints. A slot protects your Apple Pencil, too. Choose from Dark Blue or Black. From $10 at Amazon Sophisticated : Soke iPad mini 6 Back Cover The hard frosted PC back shell and soft TPU frame with enhanced corners provide good protection in case you drop your iPad mini 6. You can charge your Apple Pencil while using this case, and a kickstand lets you prop your iPad at several angles. Choose from Navy or Black. From $15 at Amazon

Which is the best of the rugged cases for your iPad mini 6?

The Soke iPad mini 6 Rugged Shockproof Case is a good pick for just about anyone. It has a built-in screen protector, so your display is covered at all times. The kickstand lets you watch videos hands-free. Since it comes in several different colors, there is probably one to suit your taste.

If you're shopping for a kid-friendly case, the Grifobes iPad mini 6 Case is a fun and colorful pick for comic book superhero fans. Cocoon your iPad mini 6 safely in even the tiniest hands with this triple-layer case.

While you're thinking about protection, don't forget to pick up an great iPad mini 6 screen protector. Though all of these cases are quite protective, no case is infallible. It's never a bad idea to consider AppleCare+ to protect your iPad mini 6, especially for butterfingers and kiddos.