Not everyone likes a case on their iPad Pro. If you prefer to use your iPad "nude" but need a little something to protect and keep your iPad beautiful while transporting it, a sleeve is the way to go. Some sleeves are even roomy enough to accommodate your iPad in a slim case, so you can have double protection. Here are some of the best sleeves you can buy.
Holds Smart Keyboard and Pencil
Tomtoc Tablet Sleeve
Roomy enough to hold the 11-inch iPad Pro with or without the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil, this option from Tomtoc is a solid choice. Soft fleece lining and an outer pocket for additional accessories round out the features and you can choose from Black, Gray, Baby Pink, and a fun pattern called Dazzling Blue.
Water repellent
Lacdo Tablet Sleeve
This water-repellent canvas protects your iPad Pro from the outside, while a soft fleece inside cushions and protects it from scratches. It also has a small outer pocket to hold some accessories. Choose from Gray or Black.
Unique style
Tomtoc Vertical Tablet Sleeve
This vertical sleeve features a unique design which also acts as a buffer for extra padding. It also has a soft fleece interior, carrying handle, and a good-sized outer pocket for accessories. Choose from Gray or Black.
Doubles as a stand
Toovren Trifold Stand Pouch
This unusual sleeve can be folded into a stand for your iPad Pro when you take it out. There is also a slot to hold an Apple Pencil or another stylus. Choose from Black, Brown, or Navy Blue.
Felt sleeve plus organizer
ProCase Felt Sleeve
This vertical felt sleeve with button and loop closure holds your iPad in style. The interior is a soft microfiber and it comes with a separate matching accessory pouch. The ProCase comes only in the gray shade shown here.
Luxe faux fur
Incase Slim Sleeve
The Incase features a polyester exterior, plush faux fur interior, zipper closure, and a nearly-hidden inside pencil slot to hold your Apple Pencil or stylus. It comes only in a color known as Heather Khaki, which is pictured here.
Buckle in
Fintie Sleeve
This simple envelope-style sleeve is mostly open, but it does have a buckle flap over the Apple Pencil slot to keep everything securely inside. The Fintie is for the user who values slim fit over protection. Choose from Black, Brown, or Navy.
Leather luxury
Brydge Leather Sleeve
This luxurious sleeve is hand-crafted with a full-grain leather exterior and felt interior. It's designed to fit both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, so it won't be a snug fit for the 11-inch. It is slim and open on top, so it's for the careful user looking for an elegant option. The black shade shown is the only option.
A sleeve protects your iPad Pro beautifully when not in use. There are a variety of choices here; which one you should get will depend on which features matter to you most. If pressed, I'd pick the Tomtoc Tablet Sleeve because of the appealing color selection and accessory pocket.
