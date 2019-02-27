If you don't want to wrap your 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a case 24/7, but still want to protect it when not in use, consider buying a sleeve. Practical, especially during transport, sleeve cases come in various styles and price points. Most also include space for accessories like power banks, Apple Pencils, and more.

Whether you're eying my favorite option, the Waterfield Sleeve, something more flamboyant, or something completely different, you should be able to find your perfect 12.9-inch iPad Pro sleeve on this list.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.