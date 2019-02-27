If you don't want to wrap your 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a case 24/7, but still want to protect it when not in use, consider buying a sleeve. Practical, especially during transport, sleeve cases come in various styles and price points. Most also include space for accessories like power banks, Apple Pencils, and more.
Waterfield iPad Pro SleeveStaff Favorite
Cushioned with neoprene, and wrapped in your choice of a ballistic nylon shell or tan waxed canvas, the SleeveCase by Waterfield is available in different colors and styles. Add a suspension strap for extra to complete the look that matches your personality.
ProCase iPad Pro Sleeve Bag
Exclusively designed for the 2018 iPad Pro, this felt sleeve from ProCase offers protection in a lightweight case that's durable and convenient. Use the front pockets for your charger, cords, earphones, and more.
CoolBell 12.9 Inch iPad Pro Sleeve Case
Uniquely designed (compared to other iPad Pro sleeves on the market) this cover case features a peony flower pattern. On the outside, take advantage of the smart compartments to keep track of your Apple Pencil, glasses, power cord, and more.
Brydge 13-inch Leather Sleeve
Professionals and students alike will find success with this case from Brydge. Featuring full-grain leather, the sleeve offers a felt-lined interior for the ultimate protection. Slim and sleek, it's available in various color choices and designs.
Pawtec Shockproof Protective Storage Carrying Sleeve Case
Available in black, gray, and rose gold, this shockproof sleeve features neoprene material that's both stylish and durable. A front storage pocket with a zipper securely stores cables, headphones, memory cards, styluses, and other accessories.
Tomtot Protective
Lightweight and stylish, this protective sleeve fits into another messenger bag or backpack with ease. If you don't like the artistic pattern shown, there are solid color prints also available.
Egiant Water Repellent Protective Bag Cover
This low-cost sleeve offers a soft touch protective inner liner for shock-proof protection. Like many of the sleeves on this list, this one includes a compartment in the front for storage space for your mobile phone, power bank, and other accessories.
ProCase 12-12.9 inch Sleeve Case Bag
This sleeve case bag from ProCase uses environmentally-friendly materials and is available in six different colors. Slim, portable, and lightweight, the sleeve bag can be fully opened for easy use.
MoKo Tablet Sleeve
Finally, here's the 12.9-inch tablet sleeve from MoKo. Offering a premium PU leather exterior and soft felt interior, the case includes room for your Apple Pencil; available in various colors.
Picaso Lab iPad Black & Red
Picaso Lab's iPad Pro Black & Red sleeve features high-quality Napa leather and polyester thread; it's been designed to also carry Apple's Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil.
Pad & Quill Valet Slim Portfolio
You're going to love this Valet Slim Portfolio case from Pad & Quill. Made from full-grain American saddle leather, the case offers a secret flap with a signature tuck-locking bookmark accent.
Mujjo Folio Sleeve
Featuring vegetable-tanned leather treated with aniline oil, the Mujjo Folio Sleeve is compatible with the 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro and also the 2018 MacBook Air. It's often available in multiple color choices.
Whether you're eying my favorite option, the Waterfield Sleeve, something more flamboyant, or something completely different, you should be able to find your perfect 12.9-inch iPad Pro sleeve on this list.
