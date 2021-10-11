Best sleeves for iPad mini 6 iMore 2021

The iPad mini 6 (2021 model) is more than cute; it's a powerful slab of tech in a small package. You'll want to protect your investment with one of the best cases for your iPad mini 6. For some people, the best case option is a sleeve. Here are some of the best sleeves for iPad mini 6.

Which is the best sleeve for your iPad mini 6?

The small form factor of the iPad mini 6 makes it so easy and fun to carry with you everywhere you go. You'll definitely want to protect it, whether you use a standard case, a sleeve, or both. Many of the sleeves in this roundup will also accommodate your iPad mini 6 within a regular case, particularly if the case is on the slimmer side. Most sleeves that work for earlier iPad mini models will also work for the iPad mini 6, as will most universal sleeves that fit other 8-inch tablets and e-readers.

I like the MoKo 7-8 Inch Tablet Sleeve Bag since it's so nicely priced and comes in lots of colors. It's got that tough polyester exterior and soft, fluffy interior to cradle your iPad mini 6 and keep it protected when you're on the go.

I'm a big fan of Heschel products, so I'd also recommend the Herschel Anchor Sleeve for iPad mini. Herschel products are lightweight and durable. The brand is cool without being overly expensive.