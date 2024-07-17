The M3 MacBook Air at $849 for Prime Day is a no-brainer for almost everyone

The MacBook Air has always been the portable Mac for most of us and, once Apple made the switch from Intel processors to its own Apple silicon, that became even more evident. The M3 MacBook Air is basically the Mac that 9/10 people should buy.

For Prime Day, that recommendation got even easier. While Apple sells the base model of the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air for $1099, you can grab the laptop from Amazon right now for $849 (don't forget to apply the coupon) — a savings of $250 and almost 25% discount. That marks the lowest price yet for the latest generation of the best laptop for most people.

M3 MacBook Air — $250 off

M3 MacBook Air | $849 at Amazon The M3 MacBook Air is Apple's latest generation of its most popular laptop and — with the latest processor — it's the laptop that almost everyone should buy.

The M3 MacBook Air isn't a huge leap from the M2 MacBook Air, but there's nothing like future-proofing your technology. While you could technically grab the M2 MacBook Air for $799, spending an extra $50 for the most recent processor seems like a worthy upgrade for most.

I used to be a MacBook Pro person but, ever since Apple switched to Apple silicon and its new M-series chips, I've never even had to consider anything more than the base model MacBook Air. It's crazy fast and I've never been able to get it to hesitate, despite throwing music, development, photo and video editing, and Chrome at it.

The latest MacBook Air features the M3 processor, 19 hours of battery life, the Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos speakers, MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, and Wi‑Fi 6E.

At $849 for Prime Day, this is the laptop I would recommend to almost anyone in my life who asked me what laptop they should buy.