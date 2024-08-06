Grab a new MacBook for back to school as the MacBook Air M3 hits its lowest price ever

It’s not every day that you get to say that one of your favorite laptops just reached its lowest price ever, yet here we find ourselves — the MacBook Air M3 just dropped to $849, the cheapest it's ever been. And just in time for back to school as well!

That makes it only $50 more than the M2 model, and for just fifty bucks? We’d say it's well worth investing in the newer, more powerful model. If for no other reason than future proofing or even just bragging rights, the M3 is the MacBook Air to buy right now.

MacBook Air M3 lowest price ever

MacBook Air M3 | $1,099 $849 at Amazon This deal on the latest MacBook Air brings it even further down than its Prime Day price, which was $899. That’s a further $50 discount, for the laptop's lowest price ever. All of the colors are reduced as well, so you don’t have to worry about not being able to choose the MacBook that you want.

If you’re after a super portable, powerful computer, then you’re not going to get much better than the M3 MacBook Air. It’s super slim and compact, so you’ll be able to fit it in any backpack (or even handbag, if you must) The M3 chip is the current most powerful MacBook Air chip, bringing buckets of performance without a bank-breaking price, and the keyboard is one of the best in the business.

But why should you choose one of these over the slightly cheaper MacBook Air M2? If you absolutely need to save as much money as possible, then you won’t go wrong with the M2 — but for an extra $50, the M3 model is well worth picking up instead. You’ll get more power and a longer-lasting machine. If you really want to make sure that your new MacBook lasts as long as possible, you should upgrade to the 16GB RAM option — although that will cost you $1,249. There’s still a $250 saving there, but it doesn’t have that all-important sub-$1,000 tag.