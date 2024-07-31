You don't need M3 when the M2 MacBook Air is at its lowest price ever

Apple’s M3 chips are, without a doubt, very impressive pieces of silicon innovation. They’re also attached to some very expensive pieces of Apple kit, with prices high enough to make you wonder whether the extra power is worth it.

Making that decision even harder are deals like this one, which reduce the price of the still powerful M2 MacBook Air to its lowest ever. That’s a $200 discount on RRP, and a whole $100 less than the M3 version. For all intents and purposes, unless you really need some of the extra processing beef, this model is the one we’d recommend.

M2 MacBook Air lowest price ever

MacBook Air M2 | $999 $799 at Amazon This is the lowest-ever price on the MacBook Air, and the last time we saw it this low was during the Amazon Prime Day sales. It’s a massive $200 discount (or 20% off for percentage people, or a fifth off if you’re a fractions nerd) that's stuck around for a little while now, although we can see it leaving soon.

We adore the MacBook Air here at iMore, thanks to its incredibly thin, svelte chassis, wicked color options, and powerful internal hardware. This M2 might not have the ‘newness factor’ of the M3 model that you can also nab at Amazon, but the chip inside is still plenty powerful for all but the most demanding of workloads.

The deal here is on all the different colors of MacBook Air, including Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight, so you’re spoilt for choice. If you absolutely need the extra power of the M3 then you can pick up the newer model for $100 more, but the M2 still keeps up in a bunch of different applications. Only the most demanding of users are going to use everything the newer model has to offer, and if you’re looking for a solid everyday laptop, then the M2 MacBook Air is the way to go.