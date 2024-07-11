Apple just won Prime Day and it hasn't even started yet — M2 MacBook falls to record low $799 for the first time ever

If you're looking for a stunning Prime Day MacBook deal, then we've just found the best one yet. The Prime Day Apple deals don't officially start until July 16, but this M2 MacBook Air just fell to a record-low price of $799.

That's $200 off its usual price of $999, and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's also cheaper than you can expect to find one with Apple's education discount in the Back to School Promotion.

While it might not be Apple's best MacBook in 2024, its M2 chip is plenty powerful for on-the-go computing. It's light and thin, so it'll fit inside any rucksack or back, and it'll be able to handle pretty much anything you throw at it. It's also ripe for macOS Sequoia and Apple Intelligence, coming later this year.

This M2 MacBook Air comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It's got a 1080p webcam, upgraded from previous 720p offerings that plagued the MacBook for years. At $799, the base spec model is incredible value for a Mac that's going to last years and get software support for five years or more.

On sale here are all four colors. Incredibly, this deal has dropped not even 24 hours after we posted our rundown of the 7 Prime Day Apple deals we're desperate to see in 2024 and the low prices we're holding out for, which included a $799 M2 MacBook Air as our first pick.

We were hoping for this deal at a stretch on July 16, certainly not days before the Prime Day event even started. This is the best price we've ever seen on the MacBook Air and it's going to fly off the shelves. So if you're in the market, the iron has never been hotter.