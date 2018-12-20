The MacBook Air is light ... not lighter than air, but light enough for you to want to bring it with you wherever you go. If you want to keep the lightweight feel, but give your MacBook Air some protection, try a svelte sleeve. Here are some options you can start with.
Apple brand
Apple Leather Sleeve
If you want to be all-Apple, all the time, the Apple Leather Sleeve is your ticket to ride. It's made from handcrafted European leather and has a thin microfiber lining. It comes in saddle brown, midnight blue, and black.
Slim fit
Incase ICON sleeve
Incase makes a high-quality neoprene sleeve for the MacBook Air with extra protection from drops with an EVA bumper frame. It has a magnetic snap to keep your MacBook Air in place. The exterior is made from a woolen polyester blend that is water repellent. It comes in asphalt gray and black.
Popular pick
tomtoc Laptop Sleeve
This standard 13.3-inch laptop sleeve is a popular choice for its quality and price. It's got a protective flap that zips up tight so your MacBook Air doesn't fall out. It's also got a soft fleece interior to protect from scratches and scuffs.
Colorful choice
Case Logic sleeve
Case Logic's form-fitting sleeve is the perfect outer protection for the colorful types. It has an interior made from impact resistant foam and woven webbing for added accents. It comes in dark blue, tannin, red, and pink.
Professional style
Mujjo Leather sleeve
If you're looking to impress, but want to keep things classy, Mujjo's sleeve will likely catch your eye. It's made from thick wool felt and has a vegetable tanned flap to accent the overall look. It comes in black or tan.
Rugged but thin
Mosiso Shock Resistant sleeve
This tri-level thick case is perfect for those that take their MacBook Air outdoors a lot. It's got an internal soft foam cushion, a shockproof sponge layer, and a spill-resistant outer layer. The diamond pattern helps absorb impact and protect from drops. It's remarkably slim for having such rugged protection. It also comes in a variety of colors and includes a matching cable storage case.
Budget option
Amazon Basics sleeve
If you just want something simple, secure, and low-cost, Amazon Basics has you covered. The 13.3-inch laptop sleeve has a form-fitting design with a zipper top. It's got a nylon woven trim for additional weight protection. For a reduced price, you can even get a 10- or 24-pack
The whole package
GMYLE Macbook Air sleeve bundle
For less than $40, you can invest in not only a padded sleeve for your MacBook Air (with a front pocket!), but also get a hard case, privacy webcam cover, screen protector, and keyboard cover. It's five very useful accessories any MacBook owner would love, but at a very reasonable price.
Hard body
tomtoc Slim Protective EVA Hard Shell sleeve
Though you might think of a sleeve as a thin bit of material, tomtoc's hard shell sleeve is extra sturdy, while remaining thin as can be. It's got a 4mm thick EVA casing with a soft fleece interior. It's also got a fetching design. It comes in black or gray.
This collection of MacBook Air sleeves has some of the best in the business. My personal favorite is Mujjo's Leather Sleeve. I love that thick wool felt look and the classy leather flap. I also think GMYLE's bundle is an incredibly great bargain for all you get.
