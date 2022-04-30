Best smart locks iMore 2022
Our houses, apartments, and offices include tons of smart accessories, so we aren't afraid to install a smart lock (or four) on our doors. We've very nearly tried them all, and that's why the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is our top pick for the best smart lock. August's lock is easy to install, plays nicely with multiple smart home systems, features an excellent design, and works via an intuitive app. Of course, it may not fit everyone's needs, so here's our guide to all of the best smart locks that you can buy today.
- Best overall: August Wi-Fi, (4th Generation) Smart Lock
- Best design: Level Bolt Smart Lock
- Best keypad: Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt
- Best value: Wyze Lock WiFi & Bluetooth Enabled Smart Door Lock
- Best features: Level Lock Smart Lock - Touch Edition
- Best key-free lock: Yale Assure Lock SL, Wi-Fi Smart Lock
Best overall: August Wi-Fi, (4th Generation) Smart Lock
August's fourth-generation Smart Lock is unique because it connects directly to your Wi-Fi, meaning you don't need the Connect Bridge to control it as you do with other August smart locks. Just take it out of the box, set it up, and you're good to go. It's the best August smart lock you can buy, and it's the best smart lock you can buy, period.
The August lock's appearance is striking and will give any door a futuristic look, with your choice of dark gray or silver finishes. You can use your smartphone to unlock or lock your door remotely or set up a proximity lock. August also lets you create virtual keys for friends and family, and it keeps tabs on the comings and goings of your household with a 24/7 activity log.
The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock requires no wiring and installs with your existing deadbolt. It also works with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, so you can control it with Siri and the Home app for iOS and just about every other smart device you own.
Pros:
- Simple installation
- Virtual keys
- Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit
Cons:
- Only works with single-cylinder deadbolts
- Doesn't include a keypad
Best design: Level Bolt Smart Lock
While it gets our pick for best design, the Level Bolt Smart Lock is actually entirely invisible. In our hands-on review, we loved how it hides all of the smarts inside your door, so you can benefit from having a connected lock without changing out your existing hardware or keys.
The hub-free Level Bolt connects to Apple's HomeKit over Bluetooth and works with Ring so you can add it to your scenes, automation, and schedules alongside all of your smart accessories. You can also share your lock with friends, family, and more through the Level app by creating passes with specific access times, and you can revoke them at any time.
Pros:
- Invisible design
- Doesn't require a hub
- Uses your existing key
- Works with HomeKit and Ring
Cons:
- Keypad not included
- Bluetooth-only connectivity
- Doesn't support Alexa or Google Assistant
Best keypad: Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt
This advanced smart lock from Schlage has a capacitive keypad with a light that allows you to enter your home without digging out your phone or keys. The Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt comes in multiple finishes and two distinct designs — Camelot, which sports a more traditional look, and Century the one which we tested that features clean lines.
Schlage's lock works with Apple's HomeKit right out of the box thanks to Bluetooth, and it can also work with Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant via an optional Wi-Fi adapter. In addition to all of the smart essentials, the Schlage Sense comes with a handy built-in alarm that can alert everyone in the home the moment that someone tries to break in.
Pros:
- Lighted keypad
- Multiple finishes and styles
- Built-in alarm
- Works with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant
Cons:
- Expensive
- Bulky interior component
- Alexa and Google require an additional adapter
Best value: Wyze Lock
Despite being one of the cheapest options on the market, the Wyze Lock includes all of the smart home essentials — and then some. The Wyze Lock supports features such as remote locking/unlocking with the included Wi-Fi Gateway, detailed event history, and voice assistant compatibility with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant.
For extra security, the Wyze Lock also packs in additional sensors that allow it to determine door position without needing a separate device. While pretty much every smart lock can let you know whether or not the door is locked, most can't tell whether or not the door is closed, leaving your home open to potential intruders.
Pros:
- Affordable
- Includes Wi-Fi Gateway
- Works with Alexa, Google Assistant
Cons:
- Only one finish
- Doesn't support HomeKit
Best features: Level Lock Smart Lock - Touch Edition
Available in four finishes, the Level Touch Edition features a traditional deadbolt design that you can actually see, unlike the Level Bolt. As the name suggests, the Touch Edition allows for keyless entry and locking with just a tap of your finger if your phone is within proximity.
During testing, we really liked having multiple options for entering the home. The Level Lock Touch Edition supports NFC access cards, virtual keys, and voice and smart app control through the Level app, HomeKit, or Ring if touch isn't your thing. With the Level Touch, you will never have to worry about accessing your home with the available backup options.
Pros:
- NFC and touch access
- Four available finishes
- Works with HomeKit and Ring
Cons:
- Expensive
- Keypad not included
- Doesn't support Alexa or Google Assistant
Best key-free lock: Yale Assure Lock SL, Wi-Fi Smart Lock
Yale's Assure touchscreen smart lock is completely keyless, which means you can ditch the keyring and never worry about misplacing it again. This lock can go up to a year between battery swaps, and you can access it in an emergency with a 9V battery that wakes up the touchscreen.
The Assure touchscreen smart Lock supports all major smart home platforms, including Alexa, HomeKit, and Google Assistant. App controls allow you to monitor your home through an app or via a voice assistant, and the lock can send you notifications when it opens or closes with an included door sensor.
Pros:
- Completely keyless
- Lifetime warranty
- Supports Alexa, Google, HomeKit
Cons:
- Pricey
- Needs a 9V battery for backup entry
Add security and convenience with the best smart locks
The best smart locks offer the ultimate in smart home security and convenience. With one of these smart locks in your home, you can monitor, lock/unlock your door, control keyless access, and track who comes and goes from anywhere using your smartphone. Other features such as door position sensors tell you if your door is securely closed, and activity feeds keep you updated on all the events.
The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is our pick for the best smart lock as it provides the most functionality for most people. The August lock is straightforward to install as it works with your existing deadbolt, and a compact design doesn't stand out like other bulkier smart locks. The August Smart Lock also works with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google — so you don't have to worry about losing access to your home if you decide to switch your phone.
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
Christopher Close spends most of his time writing and dreaming about all things HomeKit. If you wish to join him on his quest to automate everything, you can follow him on Twitter at @itschrisclose.
Karen S. Freeman is a teacher, writer, social media person, and family woman. She loves to travel, play with tech stuff, drink coffee, discover amazing new restaurants, and experience new things.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Start delegating your time-consuming chores with these great robot vacuums!
Why spend your time cleaning when you could be resting and relaxing instead? Get yourself one of these great robotic vacuums.
These great monitors will be an awesome companion to your Mac Studio
The Studio Display isn't the only monitor in town — here are the best monitors for your Mac Studio.
Help your AirPods 2 stay put with these ear hooks
If you're looking for something that can help those AirPods stay in your ears, there are some great options for ear hooks and other covers that will make them fit nice and snug.