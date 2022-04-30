Best smart locks iMore 2022

Our houses, apartments, and offices include tons of smart accessories, so we aren't afraid to install a smart lock (or four) on our doors. We've very nearly tried them all, and that's why the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is our top pick for the best smart lock. August's lock is easy to install, plays nicely with multiple smart home systems, features an excellent design, and works via an intuitive app. Of course, it may not fit everyone's needs, so here's our guide to all of the best smart locks that you can buy today.

August's fourth-generation Smart Lock is unique because it connects directly to your Wi-Fi, meaning you don't need the Connect Bridge to control it as you do with other August smart locks. Just take it out of the box, set it up, and you're good to go. It's the best August smart lock you can buy, and it's the best smart lock you can buy, period. The August lock's appearance is striking and will give any door a futuristic look, with your choice of dark gray or silver finishes. You can use your smartphone to unlock or lock your door remotely or set up a proximity lock. August also lets you create virtual keys for friends and family, and it keeps tabs on the comings and goings of your household with a 24/7 activity log. The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock requires no wiring and installs with your existing deadbolt. It also works with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, so you can control it with Siri and the Home app for iOS and just about every other smart device you own. Pros: Simple installation

Virtual keys

Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit Cons: Only works with single-cylinder deadbolts

Doesn't include a keypad

Best design: Level Bolt Smart Lock

While it gets our pick for best design, the Level Bolt Smart Lock is actually entirely invisible. In our hands-on review, we loved how it hides all of the smarts inside your door, so you can benefit from having a connected lock without changing out your existing hardware or keys. The hub-free Level Bolt connects to Apple's HomeKit over Bluetooth and works with Ring so you can add it to your scenes, automation, and schedules alongside all of your smart accessories. You can also share your lock with friends, family, and more through the Level app by creating passes with specific access times, and you can revoke them at any time. Pros: Invisible design

Doesn't require a hub

Uses your existing key

Works with HomeKit and Ring Cons: Keypad not included

Bluetooth-only connectivity

Doesn't support Alexa or Google Assistant

Best keypad: Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt

This advanced smart lock from Schlage has a capacitive keypad with a light that allows you to enter your home without digging out your phone or keys. The Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt comes in multiple finishes and two distinct designs — Camelot, which sports a more traditional look, and Century the one which we tested that features clean lines. Schlage's lock works with Apple's HomeKit right out of the box thanks to Bluetooth, and it can also work with Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant via an optional Wi-Fi adapter. In addition to all of the smart essentials, the Schlage Sense comes with a handy built-in alarm that can alert everyone in the home the moment that someone tries to break in. Pros: Lighted keypad

Multiple finishes and styles

Built-in alarm

Works with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant Cons: Expensive

Bulky interior component

Alexa and Google require an additional adapter

Best keypad Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt Lights on Control who has access to your home from anywhere in the world with this great lock. Choose from multiple styles and finishes. $229 at Amazon

Best value: Wyze Lock

Despite being one of the cheapest options on the market, the Wyze Lock includes all of the smart home essentials — and then some. The Wyze Lock supports features such as remote locking/unlocking with the included Wi-Fi Gateway, detailed event history, and voice assistant compatibility with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant. For extra security, the Wyze Lock also packs in additional sensors that allow it to determine door position without needing a separate device. While pretty much every smart lock can let you know whether or not the door is locked, most can't tell whether or not the door is closed, leaving your home open to potential intruders. Pros: Affordable

Includes Wi-Fi Gateway

Works with Alexa, Google Assistant Cons: Only one finish

Doesn't support HomeKit

Best value Wyze Lock WiFi & Bluetooth Enabled Smart Door Lock Smart security for less This affordable lock from Wyze includes all the smart home bells and whistles at a price that won't break the bank. $130 at Amazon

Best features: Level Lock Smart Lock - Touch Edition

Available in four finishes, the Level Touch Edition features a traditional deadbolt design that you can actually see, unlike the Level Bolt. As the name suggests, the Touch Edition allows for keyless entry and locking with just a tap of your finger if your phone is within proximity. During testing, we really liked having multiple options for entering the home. The Level Lock Touch Edition supports NFC access cards, virtual keys, and voice and smart app control through the Level app, HomeKit, or Ring if touch isn't your thing. With the Level Touch, you will never have to worry about accessing your home with the available backup options. Pros: NFC and touch access

Four available finishes

Works with HomeKit and Ring Cons: Expensive

Keypad not included

Doesn't support Alexa or Google Assistant

Best features Level Lock Smart Lock - Touch Edition Unlock it your way With touch, NFC, voice, and app controls, you will never have to worry about keys again with the Level Lock Touch Edition. $268 at Amazon

Best key-free lock: Yale Assure Lock SL, Wi-Fi Smart Lock

Yale's Assure touchscreen smart lock is completely keyless, which means you can ditch the keyring and never worry about misplacing it again. This lock can go up to a year between battery swaps, and you can access it in an emergency with a 9V battery that wakes up the touchscreen. The Assure touchscreen smart Lock supports all major smart home platforms, including Alexa, HomeKit, and Google Assistant. App controls allow you to monitor your home through an app or via a voice assistant, and the lock can send you notifications when it opens or closes with an included door sensor. Pros: Completely keyless

Lifetime warranty

Supports Alexa, Google, HomeKit Cons: Pricey

Needs a 9V battery for backup entry

Best key-free lock Yale Assure Lock SL, Wi-Fi Smart Lock Go key-free Yale's touchscreen lock ditches keys for convenient controls via an app or voice. It is also available in four different finishes. $260 at Amazon

