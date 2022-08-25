Best Smart Locks for Google Home 2022

Smart locks are a must-have for the modern home, and the best Google Home smart locks make it easier to add convenient controls and security. Not only do smart locks provide instant notifications when your door unlocks and work with smart speakers, but they also allow you to easily give family members, friends, or guests access to your home. Here are the best Google Home smart locks you can add to your home today.

Nest x Yale Lock with Nest Connect View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Assistant's best friend

This smart lock works from anywhere through Google Assistant. It ties in beautifully with other Nest products with automated features like disabling your Nest Secure alarm when you come home. It can also unlock automatically with your phone and has a sleek number pad for backup. August Smart Lock View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Wayfair (opens in new tab) Budget choice

August's third-generation smart lock is a real treat. It unlocks automatically with your phone and has a deadbolt thumb turn on the front, so you can still use it manually from inside. Just keep in mind, you'll also need to pick up the August Connect bridge for Assistant commands to work! Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt View at Amazon (opens in new tab) So classy

Schlage has been making security products since 1920, so you know you can trust its take on a smart lock. It's available in two distinct styles — Camelot and Century — and even comes with an optional door handle that pairs perfectly with it. Just make sure you get the Wi-Fi Adapter for Assistant functionality! Candy House Sesame (Gen 2) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Easy installation

The Sesame Smart Lock sits on top of your existing single-turn deadbolt lock, rather than replacing it. This design means easy installation (and removal) without the need for any tools. Paired with the Wi-Fi Access Point, it can connect to Google Assistant for remote operation and voice control. Yale Assure Lever Touchscreen View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Indoor security

The Yale Assure Lever Lock is one of the few available on the market that can function as an entry or interior door lock. This lock uses the traditional lever design, along with a physical knob that locks things down. A touchscreen keypad sits on the opposite side, bypassing the need to have a key; just keep in mind that this lock does not have a deadbolt. August Wi-Fi Smart Lock View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Maximum security

The latest fourth-generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock from August features a slimmer profile, and it no longer requires the separate Connect Hub for smart home connectivity. It comes in an easy to install, stylish circular housing, and unlike its cheaper counterpart, the Pro supports HomeKit and Alexa as well, in case you live in a cross-platform household.

The best Google Home smart locks offer voice controls like locking and unlocking your door remotely; however, many need a bridge or a hub to function. The Nest x Yale Lock with Nest Connect works independently by connecting directly to your Wi-Fi network, making it the easiest to set up if you combine it with other Nest products. As a result, it has quickly become one of the most useful smart locks out there.

The other locks on the list require bridges or hubs to function, but the fourth-generation August Wi-Fi Smart Lock packs in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so you don't have to go out and find it separately. Plus, the latest August lock works with all the smart home platforms, including Alexa and HomeKit, so everyone in your home can access it even if they prefer the comforts of another virtual assistant.

Remember that many smart door lock options also work with Apple HomeKit, making it even more valuable for your home. They all work with the best iPhones.