If you want to go all-in with smart home gadgets, smart locks are worth the investment. Not only do they keep your home safe and secure, but they can be controlled remotely and allow you to easily give family members, friends, or guests access to them. Here are the best smart locks that can be controlled using Google Assistant and can pair perfectly with your Google Home!
Google Assistant's best friend: Nest x Yale Smart LockStaff pick
This smart lock can be controlled from anywhere through Google Assistant. It ties in beautifully with other Nest products with automated features like disabling your Nest Secure alarm when you come home. It can unlock automatically with your phone and has a backup number pad.
Budget choice: August Smart Lock (3rd Gen)
August's third-generation smart lock is a real treat. It unlocks automatically with your phone and has a deadbolt thumb turn on the front, so you can still use it manually from inside. Just keep in mind, you'll also need to pick up the August Connect bridge for Assistant commands to work!
Maximum security: August Smart Lock Pro + Connect
The Smart Lock Pro is an upgraded version of the regular August lock and comes bundled with the Connect bridge for Google Assistant integration. It comes in a stylish circular housing, and unlike its cheaper counterpart, the Pro supports HomeKit and Alexa as well, in case you live in a cross-platform household.
Simple and affordable: Candy House Sesame (Gen 2)
The Sesame Smart Lock sits on top of your existing single-turn deadbolt lock, rather than replacing it. This means easy installation (and removal) without the need for any tools. Paired with Wi-Fi Access Point, it can connect to Google Assistant for remote operation and voice control.
So classy: Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt
Schlage has been making security products since 1920, so you know you can trust its take on a smart lock. It's available in two distinct styles — Camelot and Century — and even comes with an optional door handle that pairs perfectly with it. Just make sure you get the Wi-Fi Adapter for Assistant functionality!
Really sleek package: Igloohome Deadbolt 2S
The Igloohome lock has one of the most striking designs on this list. Available in a sleek minimalist black finish, this lock works off of Bluetooth, has multiple entry modes, and is easy to install. Plus, being able to control it using the Google Assistant is a trick that never gets old.
No bridges or hubs
All the smart lock listed above support Google Assistant for voice controls like locking and unlocking your door remotely; however, a lot of them need a bridge or a hub to function. The Nest x Yale Smart Lock works independently by connecting directly to your Wi-Fi network, making it the easiest to set up and if you combine it with other Nest products. It has quickly become one of the most useful smart locks out there.
You also don't need a bridge with the Igloohome Deadbolt 2S ; however, it operates Bluetooth only, meaning you won't be able to control it when you're away from the house. You can still let guests into your home by giving out PINs and using Bluetooth also reduces the risk of Wi-Fi hacking your smart lock.
Using bridges and hubs
The other locks on the list require bridges or hubs to function, and the August Smart Lock Pro comes bundled with the August Connect bridge, so you don't have to go out and find it separately.
Other products like the Sesame Smart Lock need to be pair with the Candy House Wi-Fi Access Point to enable Google Assistant controls, while the Sense Smart Deadbolt requires the Schlage Wi-Fi Adapter to have full funcationailty.
