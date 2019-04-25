If you want to go all-in with smart home gadgets, smart locks are worth the investment. Not only do they keep your home safe and secure, but they can be controlled remotely and allow you to easily give family members, friends, or guests access to them. Here are the best smart locks that can be controlled using Google Assistant and can pair perfectly with your Google Home!

No bridges or hubs

All the smart lock listed above support Google Assistant for voice controls like locking and unlocking your door remotely; however, a lot of them need a bridge or a hub to function. The Nest x Yale Smart Lock works independently by connecting directly to your Wi-Fi network, making it the easiest to set up and if you combine it with other Nest products. It has quickly become one of the most useful smart locks out there.

You also don't need a bridge with the Igloohome Deadbolt 2S ; however, it operates Bluetooth only, meaning you won't be able to control it when you're away from the house. You can still let guests into your home by giving out PINs and using Bluetooth also reduces the risk of Wi-Fi hacking your smart lock.

Using bridges and hubs

The other locks on the list require bridges or hubs to function, and the August Smart Lock Pro comes bundled with the August Connect bridge, so you don't have to go out and find it separately.

Other products like the Sesame Smart Lock need to be pair with the Candy House Wi-Fi Access Point to enable Google Assistant controls, while the Sense Smart Deadbolt requires the Schlage Wi-Fi Adapter to have full funcationailty.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.