Upgrade your door lock to make home security a little more convenient! Here are the best smart locks full of brains and brawn to protect your home.
Whether you're just tired of losing your keys, or you're already in the process of automating your home, a key part of this process is choosing a smart lock that fits your needs. Take a look at our list of the best smart locks to help you decide.
Best smart locks that support HomeKit
Best smart locks if you don't require HomeKit support
Best smart locks that support HomeKit
August
The August smart lock's appearance is immediately striking and will give any door a futuristic look — with your choice of dark gray or silver finishes. You can use your smartphone to remotely unlock or lock your door, or you can set up a proximity lock: Your door will unlock when you get approach with your phone and lock when you move away.
August's smart lock is listed among the Wirecutter's choices for best smart lock, especially for those who prefer to keep their existing hardware (I'm looking at you, renters!).
August lets you create virtual keys for friends and family staying at your place, and keep tabs on the comings and goings of your household using a built-in 24/7 activity log. The August smart lock requires no wiring and installs using an existing deadbolt. It's also HomeKit-enabled, so you can use Siri and the new Home app to control your locks.
Consider the August if you'd like a smart lock that keeps track of activity and is fully compatible your iPhone and iPad. You can grab the August Smart Lock for about $200 on Amazon.
Kwikset Premis
The Kwikset Premis smart lock features a capacitive touchscreen keypad in an all-metal enclosure. It comes in two finishes: Satin Nickel and Venetian Bronze.
You can lock and unlock your door using the keypad, the Kwikset app, or — thanks to HomeKit compatibility — Siri. The Premis offers up ongoing lock status information, so you can see who locked and unlocked your door and when they did it. It also features some handy security improvements, like an alarm that sounds after three incorrect code entries and SecureScreen, which requires you to touch two random numbers before entering your code (so no one can use your fingerprints to guess your entry code).
The Kwikset Premis is a great smart lock for anyone who wants a well-designed lock from a trusted company, but you'll need to be comfortable with replacing your door hardware. The Kwikset Premis is available on Amazon for about $230.
Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt
For those especially concerned with security, the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt meets the highest industry rating for security. Access combinations can have up to eight digits, and its memory holds up to 30 access codes at a time making it perfect for large families with frequent trusted visitors. It has a built-in alarm which goes off during tampering attempts or following damage to your door, and it comes with a lifetime mechanical warranty.
The Schlage Sense comes in three finishes in two separate trims, so it can better fit in with your existing exterior hardware.
You can connect the Schlage Sense to Apple's HomeKit to further optimize your home.
The Schlage Sense is a great option for anyone who wants a high security rating with the convenience of a smart lock. You can pick up one of these smart locks for about $200 on Amazon.
Best smart locks if you don't require HomeKit support
Kwikset Kevo Smart Lock
Given that this smart lock consistently receives a Wirecutter recommendation and it's also a popular, best-selling product, we have no problem giving Kwikset's Kevo smart lock a place on our list.
The Kevo comes in two styles: a full replacement for your existing deadbolt or an August-Smart-Lock-style conversion kit that fits into your existing deadbolt.
Kevo offers a keyless, touch-to-open feature by using Bluetooth technology to recognize your smartphone and authenticate your identity. You needn't go searching for your keys — just touch the deadbolt and unlock!
To keep track of your Kevo lock outside of the home, you can purchase the Kevo Plus — a WiFi connected device that gives you remote access to your smart lock.
Kevo is a great option for just about anyone looking to upgrade their dumb deadbolt — so long as you're not interested in HomeKit compatibility. Amazon lists the Kevo Smart Lock for about $200.
Yale Real Living
Yale's Real Living smart lock features a backlit touchscreen keypad that makes your door look futuristic and secure at the same time. If the appearance of security isn't enough to deter would-be thieves, a built-in alarm will sound when someone attempts to tamper with the lock or when too many attempts have been made with the wrong code. The Real Living smart lock features Z-Wave technology so you can tie it into most home automation systems and control it remotely with your phone. Up to 250 unique entrance codes can be created for friends and family, and you can lock them all out with privacy mode — ideal for when you're out of town.
Available in three colors — oil-rubbed bronze, polished brass, or satin nickel — you should check out Yale's Real Living smart lock if you're in the market for a lock that is easy to install and set-up. You can get Yale's Real Living smart lock for about $200 on Amazon.
Schlage Connect
The Schlage Lever smart lock is ideal for those of you with no deadbolt on your door. It features Z-Wave technology so you can hook it up with your home automation system and control it remotely with your phone. And communication works both ways: You can receive text or email alerts anytime your door is locked or unlocked.
This smart lock has a touchscreen keypad for entering your entry code. There's also a vacation mode to disable all codes while you're away. The two-piece system is available in aged bronze, polished bright brass, or a satin nickel finish to suit your home's style.
If you enjoy receiving up-to-the-minute information about the activity in your home, have a look at the Schlage Lever. It's available for just under $180 on Amazon.
Your favorite smart lock?
Let us know is the comments section below what you use to keep your home safe!
Updated September 2017: This article has been updated to reflect new and updated features for the listed smart locks.
Reader comments
Best Smart Locks
Still love my Kevo. Haven't tried the others but based on my need I don't see the need to try the others. Kevo fits my needs. Especially with the upgrade.
whats the upgrade? I was looking into the Kevo
Probably referring to Kevo Plus which now allows opening and closing the lock remotely via the Internet. I have it and it works quite well.
Yes exactly. Love it.
Why isnt The Yale Entr considered here ? It's by far the best lock available.
I don't think the Entr is available in North America or all of Europe. So maybe it was excluded due to availability. It looks like something I'd like to investigate though if I could get it.
Can the Schlage Sense open by holding an Apple Watch near it? Like the hotel demo when the the Apple Watch was announced?
Sent from the iMore App
No I checked and it's why I'm leaning toward August. Schlage is keypad based.
Wow, I just wandered onto this article to check and it said you replied 1 sec ago!
Thanks for the info. I waited on-hold for Schlage tech support for 30 minutes, no one picked up. No one at the Apple Store could say for sure (big surprise).
For what it's worth, I believe you can lock / unlock the Schlage with Siri. But that could take 5 minutes for the Apple Watch to complete. I also read that you can lock / unlock it remotely (away from home) as long as you have an AppleTV within Bluetooth range of the lock, must be signed in with the same Apple ID.
People actually use these? The only thing easier than kicking in a door? A 'smart' lock!
The Kēvo Plus gateway doesn't work on wifi as the article states.. it's Ethernet hardwire only.
Sent from the iMore App
Love my Yale YRD220 Zwave enabled touch screen deadbolt. Several winters under its belt and running on the same set of litium ion batteries for a year on the front door of my home. It offers me to flexibility of integration into my SmartThings home set up. It doesn't have user code management via app, but that is the only con if I had to.pick something. HomeKit is terrible anyway and barely works consistently with devices certified be HomeKit compatible. The most frequent use case for our family is lighting and Hue + HomeKit functionality is spotty at best. I wouldn't depend on it to run anything else eve if it could do automations and didnt require a dedicated iPad or apple TV.
Sent from the iMore App
Have the sense - I would not recommend it . Each time apple updates their ios software, it stops the sense from working properly. There have been two updates from apple since I purchased the product. Both disabled some features of the product.
They have a very poor programming department. They obviously don't work with the beta versions of IOS to anticipate and fix any issues in advance.
As of the latest 10.x, I can no longer open the door away from home. Their tech department tells me that they are working on a fix for their app. This was months ago and I am still waiting. I have spent the cost of the product in my time on hold and waiting for assistance. Analog companies need to take a better look into what it takes to add tech to their products before they put out ios versions of products. IMHO