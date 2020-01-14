Best Stands for Apple HomePod iMore 2020
The HomePod, a smart speaker from Apple that works with Apple Music and AirPlay, is pretty great on its own. However, you may find yourself in need of a stand if you want to protect a table surface, attach your HomePod to the wall, or dampen the HomePod's vibrations, so it doesn't move around. Here are some of the best stands for your Apple HomePod.
- Simple coaster: LANMU HomePod Stand
- Aluminum coaster: KIWI design HomePod Stand
- Two in one: CIRCLE TECH Apple HomePod & Cell Phone Stand
- Wall mounted: oGoDeal Wall Mount HomePod Stand
- Sideways option: WAWAHA HomePod Stand
- Cover and pad: LuckyNV HomePod Cover with Anti-Slip Pad
Simple coaster: LANMU HomePod StandStaff pick
This is basically just an inexpensive silicone coaster, and that may be all you need to absorb some of the HomePod's vibrations and protect your table surface. It does also come with a screen protector film for the top of the HomePod. Choose from Black or White.
Aluminum coaster: KIWI design HomePod Stand
Slightly more upscale than silicone, this aluminum alloy coaster-style stand is simple and elegant. It absorbs vibrations and protects the table surface. Choose from Dark Gray or Silver.
Two in one: CIRCLE TECH Apple HomePod & Cell Phone Stand
This is a simple, elegant, and convenient stand that provides a home for both your HomePod and your smartphone.
Wall mounted: oGoDeal Wall Mount HomePod Stand
Wall mount your HomePod with this aluminum alloy stand. The design is simple, but it's explicitly customized for HomePod. A ring around the middle holds your HomePod securely in place on the stand.
Sideways option: WAWAHA HomePod Stand
If you want to display your HomePod in an unusual way, check out this sideways stand. A stable, vibration-dampening base and a bracket that grasps your HomePod about the middle is the entirety of this simple design. It also comes in a more traditional upright version if that's your preference.
Cover and pad: LuckyNV HomePod Cover with Anti-Slip Pad
This is really just a thin anti-slip pad — not exactly a stand — but most of what you're paying for here is the complete neoprene cover for the HomePod. The pad will protect your table surface, and the cover keeps dust out of your HomePod.
Which one should you choose?
Whatever style of stand you prefer, there is something for everyone on this list. Personally, I'd go for the LANMU HomePod Stand. It's simple and inexpensive and does the job of dampening vibrations and protecting your table surface. Plus, the screen protector film for your HomePod is a little extra touch of protection.
Of course, if you want your HomePod mounted on the wall, the oGoDeal Wall Mount HomePod Stand is a great choice. You can secure and show off your HomePod while keeping it out of reach of children and pets. The ring in the middle will hold it securely, making it the perfect mount.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Turn your sound up to 11 with these fantastic speakers for your Mac
A great set of speakers can turn your Mac from squeaking mouse to roaring lion. Here's how!
The iPhone XR is colorful. Keep it that way with a clear case.
A big part of the iPhone XR’s appeal is the array of color options. What’s the point of a colorful phone if you cover it up completely?
Take your iPhone XS for a swim with one of these waterproof cases
Headed for a swim? Get a waterproof case for your iPhone XS. You know... just to be totally sure it won't die underwater.