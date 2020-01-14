Best Stands for Apple HomePod iMore 2020

The HomePod, a smart speaker from Apple that works with Apple Music and AirPlay, is pretty great on its own. However, you may find yourself in need of a stand if you want to protect a table surface, attach your HomePod to the wall, or dampen the HomePod's vibrations, so it doesn't move around. Here are some of the best stands for your Apple HomePod.

Which one should you choose?

Whatever style of stand you prefer, there is something for everyone on this list. Personally, I'd go for the LANMU HomePod Stand. It's simple and inexpensive and does the job of dampening vibrations and protecting your table surface. Plus, the screen protector film for your HomePod is a little extra touch of protection.

Of course, if you want your HomePod mounted on the wall, the oGoDeal Wall Mount HomePod Stand is a great choice. You can secure and show off your HomePod while keeping it out of reach of children and pets. The ring in the middle will hold it securely, making it the perfect mount.

