You don't have to check off many boxes to buy and sell stocks. It's now as simple as downloading an app, answering a few questions, and making your first deposit to fund a trade. When choosing an app for investing, it's important to look past the fundamentals since stock trading is largely the same across different companies. Instead, look at what each service provides beyond the basics when choosing the one that's right for you. In selecting the best stock trading apps for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 for iPhone and iPad, respectively, we narrowed our choices by looking at: The cost to invest

Whether fractional shares are supported

Account minimums

Range of available investments options

Account types offered

Access to research content Best for most traders: TD Ameritrade Mobile All things considered, TD Ameritrade offers the best investment services for most people. With no minimum investment to open a new account and $0 stock trades, it's a great solution for those new to trading and long-term investors. As a full-service brokerage, TD Ameritrade offers various types of accounts and investments, including individual, joint, traditional IRA, Roth IRA, Roller IRA, Trust, and UTMA/UGMA. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Stocks, options (with a $2,000 minimum investment), ETFs, mutual funds, managed portfolios, and more are open for trading. It also offers great educational resources, including articles, videos, webinars, courses, and live in-person events. You can access your TD Ameritrade account through apps and the web. It will look terrific on the best iPhone!

TD Ameritrade Mobile A full-featured solution for investors of any stripe, TD Ameritrade is now part of Charles Schwab Corporation. Big, with lots of insight available to investors, TD Ameritrade is for small and large investors. Free at App Store

Best for beginners: SoFi Wealth Best known for offering education loans, SoFi has grown considerably since its founding in 2011 and now includes investing. You can open a new SoFi Wealth account for as little as $1 with no fees charged to SoFi Borrowers are those with less than $10,000 invested. It offers individual and joint accounts, traditional IRA, Roth IRA, Rollover IRA, and SEP IRA. For now, trading is limited to index funds. Fractional shares are possible, however. Because of its background in education, SoFi Wealth is a great choice for anyone new to the workforce. It offers goal-setting and retirement analyst tools and more.

SoFi Wealth Limited to index fund trading only, SoFi is great for beginning investors looking to make some money. It's even better if you currently have a student loan. Free at App Store

Best for research: Merrill Edge Part of Bank of America, Merrill Edge offers various account types with no minimum investment and $0 stock trades. Options trades are just $0.65 per contract. It offers stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, and options trading. Merrill Edge is noted for its extensive research and education resources and special platform for beginners. Currently, it offers no fractional trading of stocks.

Merrill Edge A great choice for casual and active traders, Merrill Edge, offers lots of trading options. You can also access a professional investment advisor for an extra fee. Free at App Store

Best free app: Webull Tech-savvy, casual investors, will appreciate the slick interface that is Webull. With $0 stock and options trades and zero minimum investments, Webull is a great place for newbies to start. At least for now, however, it's only possible to trade through a taxable account or Traditional or Roth IRA. To date, Webull doesn't offer investment opportunities in fractional shares, mutual funds, or OTC stocks.

Webull A great place for new traders to begin their financial journey. Limited opportunities, however. Free at App Store

Best for options trading: E-TRADE E-Trade is considered the granddaddy of online discount brokerage houses and a long-time popular choice across the investment spectrum. Beyond $0 stock trades with a $0 minimum investment, E-Trade now offers commission-free options trades. There's also built-in Apple Pay functionality for E-Trade debit cardholders. Offering various account types, E-Trade is highly noted for its 1,300+ no-load mutual funds, ease of use, and trading resources.

E-TRADE A tried-and-true powerhouse, choose E-Trade for options trading and everything else. Free at App Store

Best for social: Public.com Once called Matador, Public.com doesn't pay commissions and doesn't require a minimum investment to get started. For now, trading is limited to stocks and ETFs, plus you can open up a savings account in-app. Public.com's biggest draw is its social media element. You can chat with other investors throughout the day and see what's in others' portfolios. Fractional shares are also heavily promoted. On the downside, you can't use Public.com from a website, and, at least for now, it only offers traditional brokerage accounts, not retirement or joint-accounts.

Public.com Come each day for social interaction; stay for the good advice and money-making opportunities. Free at App Store

Best for learners: Stash Invest Are you worried you don't have enough cash to invest? Consider Stash Invest, which promotes micro-investing starting a just a few dollars a month. Providing IRA and checking packages, Stash Invest has traditionally offered exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Single stock investing is now possible, as is fractional trading. Stash requires a membership starting at $1/month. For this, you can open an account and access educational tools. With a Stash+ membership, you can take investing to new levels and also unlock additional research content. Fractional trading is possible with Stash Invest.

Stash Invest Take advantage of the free Stash Debit Account to bring all of your banking under one roof. Be aware of the monthly fees, however. Free at App Store

Best for investing small change: Acorns Still primarily focused on micro-savings, the always popular Acorns now lets you invest for retirement, open a checking account, and create a custodial investment account for your kids. With a $0 minimum investment, Acorn does include fees for its services starting at $1 per month. And yet, paying those fees is worth it considering the many perks you receive. One of these, the Found Money feature, means getting money back from partner retailers when purchases are made.

Acorns With Acorns, your purchases get rounded up and deposited into a savings account. From there, you can invest your money for retirement or your kids. Free at App Store

Best for those who already went cashless: Cash App Owned by Square, the Cash App has primarily been designed to send and receive money via an email address, phone number, or $Cashtag. It also offers investment opportunities for stocks and ETFs for as little as $1 with no commission fees. You can also buy and sell bitcoin through the Cash App.