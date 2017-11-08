The iPhone X's TrueDepth front-facing camera is taking the selfie world by storm, with its infrared camera, flood illuminator, proximity sensor, ambient lights sensor, 7-megapixel camera, and dot projector. Basically, the front-facing camera is now roughly as good as the rear-facing camera on the iPhone 5S.

This means that third-party apps that use the front-facing camera can help you take advantage of all the front-facing camera power and do more with your iPhone X. Here are the best apps that take advantage of the TrueDepth camera.

Snapchat

Snap Inc. helped with the creation of Animoji, so it only seems fitting that some of that sweet TrueDepth goodness would make it to the Snapchat app. You know those face filters? They're awesome, and until the iPhone X, worked pretty well. They weren't without their weird bugs now and then, but thanks to the iPhone X's TrueDepth camera, they're now much better.

Since the TrueDepth camera takes a 3D map of your face, Snapchat can now better map the filters to your face so that they stick better and work more seamlessly — to the point where you can still see the contours of your face beneath the Snapchat "lens".

If you're into to digitally altering your face whether it be for fun or all for the Snap, then Snapchat and the iPhone X's TrueDepth camera are your match made in technological heaven.

Free - Download now

Glasses by Warby Parker

K, buying glasses online can be risky. You don't want to spend a fortune only to get your package and realize they make you look like Sally Jessy Raphael. That's why Warby Parker's Glasses app is taking full advantage of the iPhone X's TrueDepth camera to scan your face and offer you a custom list of frames that will look awesome on you.

You can't try on the frames yet like some kind of Snapchat filter, but that's probably on it way from one company or another.

You can use Apple Pay right in the app to pay for your glasses when you've found the ones you love.

Free - Download now

FaceApp